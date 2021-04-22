The Napa Valley Fishing Report: It's best to get your Delta fix now

Striper Time… in the Delta. Look at this dandy 9-pound striped bass caught by St. Helena angler Eric Titus. It was in the vanguard of 45 fish they caught that day. He said conditions were perfect: clear, warm and low wind.

*Jeff Soo Hoo told us the West Bank was holding stripers. His client caught and released a 20-pound striper on a Rat-L-Trap in shallow water there. At times it was tough to fish that stretch because of the big number of boats that came to it. Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait in Freeport reported that pile worms, blood worms or sardines coated with garlic spray were all catching both males and females.

*Get your Delta fix in before the hot weather. The vacation months bring huge numbers of recreational boaters and serious winds that can make the main rivers just too dangerous to fish. The hot days inland create a chimney effect, pushing large amounts of air upward, pulling maritime air right over San Francisco and through the gaps — right into the Delta. I learned that firsthand from famous pro bass angler and Delta expert Dee Thomas. Stefano Particelli and I were fishing the Delta with Dee one hot June day. Dee said, “We’ll be sticking with the small cross sloughs today — these winds will make the big rivers dangerous.” I’ll never forget that advice.