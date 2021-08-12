The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Next generation enjoying outdoors

No Jinx From…“Friday The 13th.” Let’s defy it by walking under a ladder or letting a black cat pass in front of us.
Moving Right Along… to grandpas at Farmer’s Markets. I’ve done some of my best work at the St. Helena Farmer’s Market, just sittin’ and listenin.’ Here’s one you’ll like. Bill Hemmerlin’s mighty handshake was the lead-in to this story about the Angwin resident’s grandson, Anders, 10, a student at St. Rose Elementary in Santa Rosa. Here he is showing off his Bullard’s Bar Reservoir bass while joining his cousin, Zachery Hemmerlin of Napa, for a thumbs-up all around. Zachery is a senior at California Maritime Academy in Vallejo.
How nice to see the next generation already enjoying the outdoors. I started my fishing adventures in Rhode Island when I was 6, fishing through the ice with my Grandpa Randall. My son, Alex, first fished when he was just 4, under a little tree in the Modesto Reservoir. Keep up the good work, grandpas and grandmas.
California’s Second Free Day… of fishing is Saturday, Sept. 4. You do not need to have a Sport Fishing License that day. However, all other angling rules and regulations still apply. That good news was just a bit of the plentiful information about fishing in California that is contained in the California Fish & Wildlife Department’s email, “Angler Update.” I’m always sure to read every one— it’s a good habit for serious anglers. I’m still trying to find out how to link it over to you. Stay tuned.
“Restore The Delta”… is one of our key voices in trying to bring balance and fairness to the allocation of California’s fresh water. Executive Director Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla (barbara@restorethedelta.org) keeps score for us, and helps direct our own activism in positive ways. Her latest email speaks to the evil of senior water-rights holders who want to keep their preferred position on water ownership — even though this me-first stance misses the point that California has committed to give away more water than it has. We all must back off and start again from that point: How much water we can allocate; to what type of users; when, where and how. Anything else is a house of cards that will fall with disastrous consequences for us all.
Your comments, please.
Why Save Sockeye Salmon… in Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay? For years, now, experts have told us that humans will need to get more protein from the sea — and veggies, too. There is one “rock star” incubator that can lead the way to the quantities we’ll need, and that is Bristol Bay.
Look at this headline: “Over 65 million sockeye have returned to Bristol Bay this year — the largest on record.” That’s no fluke. They had 63 million returns in both 1980 and 2018. Bristol Bay sockeye numbers are regularly half of the world’s supply.
Here Are The… boxcar numbers in terms of meat on the table. Google tells me that the average weight of a sockeye salmon is 10 pounds. Google also said that the usable portion of the is 7.5 pounds. Look at just this year’s total amount of fresh and important protein for us to eat — just from Bristol Bay — that tastes delicious, too. It is a delicious 4,875,000,000 pounds ready for our BBQs.
Three ounces of fish was listed on Google as a protein element for a meal. There are five 3-ounce portions in a pound of sockeye salmon.
So, here’s the number of meal-size portions of protein that came from Bristol Bay in 2021 – 24,275,000,000 three-ounce portions.
We need all hands on deck… to save Bristol Bay from the proposed Pebble Mine. Here’s what Joe Biden said about that during his campaign: “It is no place for a mine. The Obama-Biden administration reached a conclusion when we ran a rigorous, science-based process in 2014 and it is still true today.” Ask your Senators and Representatives to say “No” to Pebble Mine.
Salmon On The Sac… in October. I don’t want to get too far out over my skis this early, but people I trust are seeing some early clues to some possibly good king salmon action this fall. I’ll be checking with my 27-year pro river guide, Kevin Brock, as we go. Do it yourself if you’d like.. He’s at 800-995-5543.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net