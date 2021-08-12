The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Next generation enjoying outdoors

“Restore The Delta”… is one of our key voices in trying to bring balance and fairness to the allocation of California’s fresh water. Executive Director Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla (barbara@restorethedelta.org) keeps score for us, and helps direct our own activism in positive ways. Her latest email speaks to the evil of senior water-rights holders who want to keep their preferred position on water ownership — even though this me-first stance misses the point that California has committed to give away more water than it has. We all must back off and start again from that point: How much water we can allocate; to what type of users; when, where and how. Anything else is a house of cards that will fall with disastrous consequences for us all.

Your comments, please.

Why Save Sockeye Salmon… in Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay? For years, now, experts have told us that humans will need to get more protein from the sea — and veggies, too. There is one “rock star” incubator that can lead the way to the quantities we’ll need, and that is Bristol Bay.

Look at this headline: “Over 65 million sockeye have returned to Bristol Bay this year — the largest on record.” That’s no fluke. They had 63 million returns in both 1980 and 2018. Bristol Bay sockeye numbers are regularly half of the world’s supply.