The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Not all fish caught are harmed

“Let’s Count The Beans”… was my mom’s way of getting to family reckonings. This time, we’ll count the fish we caught in May. We caught and released 169 fish that month, 85 Clear Lake largemouth bass and 84 wild rainbow trout in the Sacramento River at Redding.

Interestingly, it took Dan Solomon and me only two days to catch the bass. The trout count took four days on the river for a combination of two with Doug Roberts and two with Alex and Jack Ryan.

Full disclosure: All of the fish were released, unharmed, to fight again and make more babies — so we can “count the beans” again.

I was alarmed one day years ago by a reader who confronted me in the post office with a stern, “Don’t you feel for those fish?” Turns out, she thought we killed all of them and brought them home to eat. Well, we don’t — but I would never begrudge a hungry man a fish to eat.

