The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Not all fish caught are harmed

“Let’s Count The Beans”… was my mom’s way of getting to family reckonings. This time, we’ll count the fish we caught in May. We caught and released 169 fish that month, 85 Clear Lake largemouth bass and 84 wild rainbow trout in the Sacramento River at Redding.
Interestingly, it took Dan Solomon and me only two days to catch the bass. The trout count took four days on the river for a combination of two with Doug Roberts and two with Alex and Jack Ryan.
Full disclosure: All of the fish were released, unharmed, to fight again and make more babies — so we can “count the beans” again.
I was alarmed one day years ago by a reader who confronted me in the post office with a stern, “Don’t you feel for those fish?” Turns out, she thought we killed all of them and brought them home to eat. Well, we don’t — but I would never begrudge a hungry man a fish to eat.
Our fish and wildlife authorities publish “take” limits for most species. They take into consideration what needs to be done to keep fish populations viable and healthy so we can enjoy fishing every year. For the Sacramento River wild rainbows, the “take’ limit is NO take. Fishing is “catch and release” only. However, the Clear Lake bass “take” can be up to five legal-size fish per rod per day. It seems to be working. Over the 30 years that I have fished Clear Lake, we are catching more and bigger bass as the years come along.
I’m not proud of the years when we lived in Modesto and brought fish fillets home to freeze them in cardboard milk cartons full of water — and tossed them out six months later.
Dan Solomon… led the way to last week’s two-day count of 85 Clear Lake largemouth bass. We kept pro guide Bob Myskey (274-0373) busy on the net. You need to see him in action when we score a “double” — two fish on at the same time. There is no time to bring in one and de-hook it, so Bob makes the big sweep with his net to get both in. I call it “keeping the guide busy.”
Warmer water temperatures, in the mid-70s, will keep this action hot. Look for a top water rubber frog bite when it hits 80 degrees. You’ll be hooked on fishing forever more.
Coast To Coast… gets the most. Fresh off his big scores of wild rainbows on the Sacramento River at Redding, Napa angler Jack Ryan went all the way to Stuart, Florida, where he and Sarah Bayersdorfer caught snook and jack fish from the Indian River. You Yankee transplants will remember that some of the best citrus fruit is grown along the Indian River.
Here’s a look at Sarah with one of her snook, and Jack with a fat jack fish. The go-to bait were pilchards, a close relative of the sardine.
And Closer To Home… Dave Hurley has packed his June 1 Memorial Day Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet with some good information:
*Statewide commercial Dungeness crab season closed on June 1.
*California Invasive Species Action Week is June 5-13. Go online to wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/invasive/action-week for details.
*2021 Ocean Salmon Sport Regulations, San Francisco area: Open from June 26 to Oct. 10, 2021. 20-inch total length.
*Read Tara Duggan’s update in the San Francisco Chronicle — sfchronicle.com/author/tara-duggan — about the Sacramento River’s conflicts between water for fish and water for farming. That conflict of proper use for all stakeholders is one of California’s biggest conundrums. But I was encouraged to hear experts on all sides say that they will do everything they can to cooperate on all issues.
In The Bays… Tidal action and big winds have muddied the water and put the fish down. That promising start of the halibut season along with a solid striper bite took a weekend off.
California Delta Doings… brought high temperatures and high winds as that hot chimney effect action sucks in maritime air off the coast. That creates dangerous fishing conditions at best. Then add vacation time recreational boating that brings thousands of boats not used to the special situations there.
Stay safe out there. In the years that we fished the Delta, our safe edge was provided by our experienced captains. Barry Canevaro combined his boating and fishing skills with his career on the Delta to be sure we got a safe and productive ride.
Not all doom and gloom: Vince Borges of Vince Borges Outdoors told the Hot Sheet that, in spite of 30 mph winds, 14-year-old Logan scored 24 pounds for his five largemouth bass — including a huge 9.2-pound monster. That shows us the power of the frog bite as the water temperatures continue to heat up.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net.