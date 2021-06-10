The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Salt bite to improve with weather

*Delta on largemouth bass as slowed down with the higher water temperatures, but they get acclimated to that quite quickly and the big ones will be ready to hunt soon. Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, told the Hot sheet he is working a slow retrieve.

“It is important to cast it across current, as the bass are hanging out in front of the weeds,” he said. My eyes perked up when I saw his note that “typically frogs are good at this time of year as one big bite is possible.”

Put a frog trip on your calendar when the Clear Lake water temperature hits 80 degrees. Stock up on frog patterns, red wing and yellow wing blackbird colors and white, chug them up against the tules or over grass mats at sun-up, and hold on tight. It is a thrill to even just hook one that jumps all the way out of the water to kill that frog. Don’t pull too soon, or you’ll pull it right out of the bass’s mouth. My English friend, Derrick, says, “God Save The Queen” before setting the hook.

Berryessa action… on kokanee has been challenging. With the heat pushing them a little deeper (like 50 to 65 feet), anglers were using lots of gear. Coming into play were RMT dodgers, RMT spinners, RMT planktons, Apex AALures tipped with Pautzke fire corn, and fire gel on the hardware.