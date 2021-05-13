The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Time to hunt for big Berryessa bass

Neat Pivot By Jeff Matlock… Sgt. Matlock didn’t skip a beat when he was honorably retired from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department recently. The very next day, he caught this 7.39-pound largemouth bass at Lake Berryessa. Of course, Sgt. Matlock is efficient — he used a green pumpkin Senko on a drop shot rig. It took him only 2½ hours to score five bass.
Now is the time to hunt for your big Berryessa bass. Call pro guide Don Paganelli at 916-502-FISH. Tell him Ryan sent you.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Get Your Early Salmon… fix starting June 26. Thanks to Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo, berthed at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, for this news. Better book early. King salmon is the hot fish to catch here in the Bay Area. Book some trips at 415 361-7757. I have fished off of the Argo. It is beautifully maintained with all the bells and whistles, and big enough for the max load of six anglers to move around a bit. Plan an office or family outing. It’s like owning your own boat with Craig doing all the work.
Meanwhile, the Argo is targeting Bay stripers and halibut during the run-up to their mass entrance into the Bay. Said Craig, “The migration of bass progressing through the Bay should ramp up this month, culminating with intense action in June and July.”
Bodega Bay Combo Trips… on occasion. Captain Rick Powers at Bodega Bay Sport Fishing told the Hot Sheet his light load on Thursday’s combo trip had quick limits of bottom-grabbing rockfish and limits all around on Dungeness crab. If you’d like to catch one of his rockfish/crab trips, call him at 875-3344 to see when one is scheduled.
Delta Action… headline: “High winds continue to plague trollers in the Delta.” This is staining the water in both the Sac and a lot of the San Joaquin. Thanks for this update by Dave Hurley in the Hot Sheet.
Sacramento River… wild rainbow time. Yep, it’s that time of year when we fish the Sac at Redding for wild rainbow trout. These big and beautiful critters are resident fish. They like that icy cold water that flows down under Shasta Dam. I’ll be reporting from there soon.
Get your Sacramento River/American River shad fix in the metro area. You can catch them from the banks from Freeport north to Miller Park. Boaters should anchor near the mouth of the American at Discovery Park with Sabiki rigs minus three hooks. These are wild fish to hook, circling around the boat about every seven or eight minutes. Tim Hanni and I scored 55 shad before noon fishing this very spot years ago. It was the first and only time I ever called it quits on fishing. Those hard pullers wore us out.
But the real good news is that Tim, a trained chef, had us all in for a shad roe feast at his home in Napa. Delicious!
Clear Lake Crappie… are on the chew! Pro guide Ed Legan of Clear Lake Crappie Guide Service (497-8938) had Sunday’s clients catch and release over 100 of these “slabs” on small Keitech swim baits. The Hot Sheet told us that Keitechs were effective on largemouth bass, too.
Dan Solomon and I will be going up to fish Clear Lake later in May, looking for a 10-pound bass. Stay tuned.
Gift Giving Times… ahead! Yes, graduations and Father’s Day lead the list. One of my favorites is a California Fish and Wildlife sport fishing license. The team at Sweeney’s Sports on Imola and Steves Hardware in St. Helena will be glad to help you and print them right out as you wait. For gifting, they have a system where you can give the recipient a certificate that lets her or him go in to complete the process for the actual license.
I like to use these as a centerpiece for a little kit of new or different fishing gear to fill out the gift. You can shop for those items while the license is being prepared. Want to go big? Get your anglers “lifetime” licenses. My son, Alex, bought me one about 20 years ago — and the new one has spit out of Steves license terminal every December without fail.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net