The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Time to hunt for big Berryessa bass

Neat Pivot By Jeff Matlock… Sgt. Matlock didn’t skip a beat when he was honorably retired from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department recently. The very next day, he caught this 7.39-pound largemouth bass at Lake Berryessa. Of course, Sgt. Matlock is efficient — he used a green pumpkin Senko on a drop shot rig. It took him only 2½ hours to score five bass.

Now is the time to hunt for your big Berryessa bass. Call pro guide Don Paganelli at 916-502-FISH. Tell him Ryan sent you.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Get Your Early Salmon… fix starting June 26. Thanks to Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo, berthed at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, for this news. Better book early. King salmon is the hot fish to catch here in the Bay Area. Book some trips at 415 361-7757. I have fished off of the Argo. It is beautifully maintained with all the bells and whistles, and big enough for the max load of six anglers to move around a bit. Plan an office or family outing. It’s like owning your own boat with Craig doing all the work.

Meanwhile, the Argo is targeting Bay stripers and halibut during the run-up to their mass entrance into the Bay. Said Craig, “The migration of bass progressing through the Bay should ramp up this month, culminating with intense action in June and July.”