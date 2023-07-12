Lakes and rivers

Lake Berryessa remains a mystery for king salmon and kokanee as the bait has dropped once again in the water column. There are big kings in the lake, but the action has varied by day. White hoochies tipped with a piece of anchovy behind a white dodger at depths from 25 to 45 feet will find the occasional trophy king.

Bass fishing remains outstanding at Berryessa using topwater lures in shad patterns when there is cloud cover in the early mornings, and dropping to the bottom with plastics once the sun comes out.

There have been reports of a good crappie bite at Lake Hennessey with live minnows, usually available at Sweeney’s Sports. Crappie jigs of any color are also doing the trick.

Bureau of Reclamation park rangers at Lake Berryessa will continue to staff the Dufer Point Visitor Center from noon to 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Annual passes are available at the Dufer Point Visitor Center by appointment during the week or on weekends between noon and 3 p.m.

Since May 26, the north end of Oak Shores has reopened for day use from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays only. South Oak Shore is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Smittle Creek and Eticuera are available for wildlife watching, picnicking and hand-launching watercraft throughout the year. The Smittle Creek Trail remains closed due to damage sustained during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. Park rangers will close the parking lot gates by 8 p.m. throughout the summer.

The Capell Cove Boat Launch is open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the year.

Oak Shores, Smittle Creek, Eticuera and Capell are propane-only day use areas. No charcoal barbecues are permitted lake-wide, per Napa County ordinances.

Markley Cove Resort, Pleasure Cove Marina, Steele Canyon Recreation Area, Putah Canyon and Spanish Flat offer a variety of recreation services, including boat launching, and are alternatives to Oak Shores and Capell Cove. For information regarding services offered at concession-operated facilities, launch fees, or to make reservations, please call the concession operators or visit their websites.

You can contact Markley Cove at markleycoveresort.com or 707-966-2134, Pleasure Cove Marina at goberryessa.com or 707-966-9600, Steele Canyon Recreation Area at bit.ly/44iDCH2 or 888-671-0580, Spanish Flat Recreation Area at bit.ly/3XK91zP or 888-901-2804, or Putah Canyon Recreation Area at royalelkparkmanagement.com or 707-966-9051.

For information on activities, fees, directions, pet restrictions, or other questions, call the visitor center at 707-966-2111, ext. 113, or the Lake Berryessa Administration Office at 707-966-2111, or visit the Lake Berryessa website at on.doi.gov/3rnwlHB.

Oceans and bays

Captain Ryan Giammona of North Bay Fishing Charters in Bodega Bay ran a deep-water rockfish trip last week and, to his surprise, his crew hooked a 475-pound salmon shark. These sharks are abundant in Alaska, but not found off our coast very often — and especially not this size.

Off the Golden Gate, bluefin tuna hit the decks. The first pioneers of the season found success outside of the Farallon Islands, igniting “Bluefin Mania” throughout Northern California. Deepwater rockfishing remains tremendous for boats willing to take the 38-mile run to the Rittenburg Bank. July 16 is fast approaching and rockfishing will be open at any depth from that day until Dec. 31. Big halibut are found on the North and South Bars and, with the good weather, party and private boats are loading up with limits up to 28 pounds.

Ross Corbet of Pacific Angler Sportfishing in Alameda set out on a bluefin tuna scouting trip with his son, who was visiting from Germany last week. They hooked into two fish, one of which weighed in at 180 pounds! The warm, 65-degree water is located about 25 miles west of Half Moon Bay. Look for most of the fleet to start running tuna trips when the weather cooperates.

California deer season

California has one of the longest deer hunting seasons in the United States. For 2023, the A Zone archery deer hunting season started July 8. The general rifle season runs from Aug. 19 through Sept. 10.

