Lakes and rivers

Bass fishing remains solid at Lake Berryessa for all three species — smallmouth, spotted and largemouth — as they are in all phases of the spawn. Catfishing has been outstanding from the banks or at the inlets in the upper end of the lake. Crappie are moving into the shallows and are best found hiding around bushes and trees.

The road to Markley Cove has now reopened, and access to the lake is much easier. King salmon, trout, and Kokanee remain scarce as regular guides continue to opt for other bodies of water in search of these species. The lake is at 86% capacity.

When water flows are not too high, the striped bass bite on both the Sacramento and Feather rivers remains excellent. Drifting live jumbo minnows has been the key to success. Some anglers using hardware are scoring limits, too.

Joe Rasano of Lake Berryessa caught and released a 25-pound catfish he caught while soaking bait in Putah Creek near the Highlands. Look for his photo with next week’s column.

Oceans and bays

We are starting to hear reports from Tomales Bay that the bait is showing up in larger numbers and the halibut bite is picking up. Gage Vogler of Lawson’s Landing was fishing at the south end of the bay by Inverness when he landed three halibut in 90 minutes. As freshwater subsides and the water temperature warms, I would expect the bite to improve.

Halibut action has been the best in 45 years as limits of halibut and bonus striped bass were the rule for nearly every six-pack and party boat over the weekend. Three-fish halibut limits will be available until at least May 17, when the Fish and Game Commission will consider an emergency order to reduce the daily bag limit to two halibut over 22 inches on a temporary basis due to the intense pressure from the salmon closure. Striped bass are very active in the South Bay, and the addition of live bait has enhanced the action for both species. Fewer boaters are targeting leopard shark, but they are out there in numbers.

Crab trap restrictions

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has once again restricted the use of crab traps for commercial fishermen off our coast due to the risk of whale entanglement. No pots can be set deeper than 180 feet effective May 15 until the season closes on June 30.

Recreational crab traps will also be prohibited in fish on May 15. The CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is still allowed through the close of the season on June 30.

Are baby rattlesnakes more dangerous than adults?

Laura Patterson, an Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Coordinator with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says it is not true that the larger the rattlesnake, the more venom it will deliver when it strikes. Rattlesnakes are shy by nature and will bite only as a last resort when they perceive a serious threat to their lives.

Typically, a rattlesnake’s first defensive strategy will be to move away from a perceived threat. If cornered or its escape route is cut off, it will seek cover if available. If the threat continues, it will coil up and rattle as a warning, although some individual rattlesnakes do not rattle. If the threat continues, they may strike. However, an estimated 25-50% of bites from rattlesnakes are dry, meaning they choose not to envenomate. It takes the average rattlesnake three weeks to replenish expended venom. This is why rattlesnakes do everything they can to avoid unnecessarily using their venom.

Rattlesnakes can occur almost everywhere in California except alpine areas above tree lines on tall mountains. They can also swim. In most areas, peak rattlesnake activity occurs during spring and summer shortly after they emerge from winter dens. California is home to nearly 50 native snake species, including seven species of rattlesnake. The red diamond rattlesnake is a species of special concern.

GGSA fundraising dinner

The Golden State Salmon Association will hold its 11th annual fundraising dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa. Along with dinner, it will feature a raffle, auction, and open bar. Unfortunately, I will not be attending this year, but it is a fun event that raises money for the restoration of our salmon runs. Visit goldenstatesalmon.org for more information.

Ansel Adams exhibit at de Young Museum

The work of photographer Ansel Adams has returned to the de Young Museum, where the San Francisco-born artist had his first museum show in 1932. The exhibition opened April 18 and runs through July 23.

“Ansel Adams In Our Time,” an exhibition organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, in partnership with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, features about 100 of Adams’ works. They include the famous landscape photographs of Yosemite and other national parks in and around California.

“A tireless advocate for the environment, Adams succeeded in deploying his photographs to positively influence how Americans viewed our precious natural resources,” Lauren Palmor, associate curator of American art, told the San Francisco Chronicle when the show was announced in November.

“The Bay Area’s rich history of environmental activism makes the de Young an ideal place to re-evaluate Adams’ singular contribution to the way we envision the landscape and the urgency with which we must protect it.”

