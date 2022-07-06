The Reel Life: Berryessa trip yields 5 salmon, 3 trout

Lakes and rivers

Most of the Lake Berryessa guides have moved to more productive lakes, but Rustic Rob’s Guide Service ran a scouting trip this week and managed five salmon and three trout.

Oceans and bays

The epic salmon bite has continued for a second week. The fish can still be found off Half Moon Bay at Deep Reef. Christian Cavanagh, owner of the Outerlimits, reported a 3-mile tack catching 40 salmon in 30 minutes. It doesn’t get any better than that.

The Salty Lady had similar results but also got into a school of extremely large Spanish mackerel, landing 40 in addition to salmon limits. RJ Waldron from the Sundance reported the largest catch of the season with one salmon over 50 pounds and another at 45 pounds. These are Alaska-size fish. It's not uncommon to catch them this size, but it's usually in late September when they have had all summer to grow. A typical Chinook salmon will gain 10 pounds a month when food is abundant.

The tides this week were not very favorable, which caused the halibut bite to go from limits to about one fish per rod. I will be heading out Wednesday on a friend’s boat targeting halibut.

Crab wars

As reported by Fishbio, San Francisco Bay is considered the most invaded estuary in the world — in part due to heavy ship traffic that transports species from other places. One unassuming but costly invader that has hitchhiked into San Francisco Bay is the European green crab. Considered one of the world’s worst invasive species, these crabs feed voraciously on native invertebrates such as young oysters, clams and even other shore crabs, which can have both ecological and economic consequences.

The first evidence of European green crabs in America was found in the 1800s, when crabs were brought over to Cape Cod on a sailing ship. In 1989, European green crabs were spotted in San Francisco Bay and began spreading north, being observed in Oregon in 1997, Washington in 1998 and British Columbia in 1999. Researchers have been searching for ways to keep this invasive marine invertebrate in check, and may even have some unlikely allies in the restaurant sector.

A Zone Deer Season

Our local A Zone season will open July 9 and run through July 31 for archery. The general rifle season will open Aug. 13 and run through Sept. 25. During the general season, sportsman can use a rifle or a bow to pursue the deer. There are still more than 53,000 tags available out of a quota of 65,000. In 2021, about 25,000 tags were issued with a 25% success rate.

Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

This is some pending legislation making its way through the house and senate in Washington D.C. The reason for the legislation is that roughly one-third of America’s wildlife species are at some degree of elevated risk of extinction.

More than 1,600 U.S. species already listed as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, more than 150 U.S. species already have gone extinct, and nearly 500 additional species have not been seen in recent decades and are regarded as possibly extinct.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will help at-risk wildlife before they need the more costly and restrictive “emergency room” measures required by the Endangered Species Act, while also helping recover those species already listed as threatened or endangered. The current levels of funding are less than 5% of what is necessary.

The rapid decline of so many species of wildlife and the habitats they depend on threatens Americans’ quality of life and our outdoor recreation economy, which contributes $887 billion to our national economy annually, creates 7.6 million direct jobs, and generates $124.5 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. It is critical that we come up with a solution that matches the scope of the challenge.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will provide states, territories and tribes with $1.39 billion annually to catalyze proactive, on-the-ground, collaborative efforts to restore essential habitat and implement key conservation strategies, as described in each state's Wildlife Action Plan. This legislation follows the recommendation of a diverse group of conservation and industry leaders — the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies' Blue-Ribbon Panel on Sustaining America’s Diverse Fish & Wildlife Resources.