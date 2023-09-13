Lakes and rivers

Tom Atkinson wrote in a recent Lake Berryessa fishing report that he got to the Capell Cove launch area at 7 a.m. to find only one boat trailer in the parking lot. It turned out to be a bad omen.

Hoping to take home some trout, Tom fished for six hours without a single strike, using a variety of lures on a downrigger. The surface water temperature was high, about 78 degrees, and it was cloudy and windy. Tom has fished the lake for 30 years, so he knows where to go and how to fish for trout. When he got back to the dock and parking lot, there were now only four boat trailers in it, no doubt all bass fishermen. The word is out that trout fishing in the lake is terrible. His question was “I would like to know what has happened to a once great trout fishery?”

Oceans and bays

Justin Young of the The CodFather Sportfishing caught a 10-foot, 300-pound seven gill shark while fishing for halibut in the San Francisco Bay. This might be the largest seven gill I remember being caught in the bay.

The Sea Wolf out of Emeryville fished the islands this past week. Despite some inclement weather, they found stellar fishing, ending the day with 200 rockfish, 220 sand dabs and 40 lingcod for the 20 anglers. Visit seawolfsportfishing.com for more information.

CDFW completes salmon release

According to wildlife.ca.gov, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has completed the release of approximately 23 million fall-run Chinook salmon raised at its four Central Valley anadromous fish hatcheries — the Feather River Fish Hatchery, the Nimbus Fish Hatchery, the Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery, and the Merced River Hatchery.

The 23 million salmon raised and released by CDFW in 2023 represents a 15% increase over the roughly 20 million fall-run Chinook salmon raised and released in 2022. This year’s production goals were increased as a coordinated effort among state and federal partnering agencies to help fall-run Chinook salmon overcome impacts from an extended drought that increased water temperatures and decreased water flow throughout the Central Valley during critical salmon spawning and rearing periods. Drought conditions coupled with thiamine deficiency complex, a vitamin deficiency that impacts reproduction, have reduced in-river spawning success the past several years.

Beyond the hatchery production increase, CDFW carried out several new, innovative and experimental release strategies to take advantage of some of the best in-river flows and water conditions in years and to increase overall survival.

In 2023:

*For the first time since 2020, CDFW conducted in-river salmon releases within the Feather River and the American River to take advantage of the increased water flows associated with winter storms that lingered into the spring. These flows increased available rearing habitat and provided for increased survival while migrating toward the ocean. Salmon smolts outfitted with acoustic tags were released with larger groups in their natal rivers to allow CDFW to monitor and track their downstream migration to the ocean. Preliminary results suggest high survival for groups of hatchery-raised fish released into the river systems in 2023. Watch the May 16, 2023, release of fall-run Chinook salmon smolts into the

*The more than one million salmon fry released into the American River in February represented CDFW’s initial effort with “Parentage Based Tagging” or PBT. These juvenile salmon do not carry physical markings or tags, but their genetic signatures have been recorded and stored for future analysis to evaluate the overall success of the fry release.

*The Feather River Fish Hatchery released smaller juvenile fall-run Chinook salmon earlier in the spring than the typical smolt releases to diversify hatchery release strategies as well as the timing and size of hatchery-raised fish entering the bay and marine environments.

*CDFW added to the release sites and strategies used within San Francisco and San Pablo bays. These included new release locations at: the Estuary and Ocean Science Center in partnership with San Francisco State University; Point San Quentin, in partnership with the Marin Rod and Gun Club; and Brickyard Cove in Richmond in partnership with the City of Richmond and the Golden Gate Salmon Association. At these locations, smolts were released at night on strong outgoing tides to reduce bird predation and encourage seaward migration.

*Except for PBT release groups in the American River, 25% of all fall-run Chinook salmon raised and released by CDFW’s Central Valley anadromous fish hatcheries carry coded-wire tags with information on their origin and have a clipped adipose fin to indicate their hatchery origin. Both CWT and PBT tagged fish will provide important scientific data that will inform future management decisions and hatchery operations.

*Fall-run Chinook salmon support the bulk of California’s commercial and recreational salmon fishing seasons. Although ocean and in-river salmon fishing seasons have been closed for 2023, fishing seasons will be reevaluated in 2024.

Bluefin tuna

Pacific bluefin tuna are seasonal visitors to California waters. They usually appear in May and depart by October. Since they are temperate tunas, meaning that they are found in waters ranging from 62 to 68 degrees, their availability to anglers depends on the state’s water temperatures.

The bluefin angling record in California is 7.5 feet and 384.5 pounds. The maximum reported length and weight for Pacific bluefin tuna is 9.8 feet. and 990 pounds.

The daily recreational bag limit for bluefin tuna is two, which may be taken or possessed in addition to the overall general daily bag limit of 20 finfish.

