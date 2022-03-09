The Reel Life by Brent: Let us continue Bill's tradition

The late Bill Ryan was a good friend, fishing partner and mentor to both myself and my stepdaughter.

I am honored to continue his weekly tradition of writing the fishing report for our local publications.

I welcome reports and photos from all local anglers, and I too would invite any men or women who fish to share their accomplishments so that I may report all the fishing news in our community.

Local anglers

Jesse Gambina of St. Helena recently fished the Napa sloughs with Billy Wilcoxson, landing this 17-pound striped bass using a live split tail. While split tail have always been a great bait to catch large stripers, the question is how to catch them and where to find them — a topic I will share in a future column.

St. Helena’s Liesl Wolf Heinemann, a Bill Ryan Hall of Famer and viticulture major at Cal Poly, snagged a 25-pound skipjack tuna out of the waters surrounding the Big Island of Hawaii last month with Ohana Sportfishing (ohanasportfishing.com) out of Kona.

On the salmon front

The Pacific Fishery Management Council, the agency that dictates limits and seasons of West Coast ocean fish, met via Zoom on March 2 to begin the process of setting the upcoming salmon season.

The studies came in better than expected in light of the ongoing drought. It appears that the sport fishing season will open in the San Francisco region in late June and run until the end of October, very similar to the 2021 season.

Ocean, bay, local rivers and lakes

Until the April 1 rock fish opener, there will not be much to report in the ocean.

A few party boats out of the bay and Bodega are still running “sand, dab and crab” combos. The halibut and striper bite has been better than expected in the bay for this time of year. While there have been a few halibut in Tomales Bay, the water is still too cold, about 48 degrees, to get the fish active. The bite does not usually pick up until live bait is available in April. Pacific Anger Sportfishing out of Alameda (pacificanglersportfishing.com) has been chasing halibut, averaging about one fish a rod.

On the party boat front, Jimmy Robertson of “The Outer Limits” has retired and has sold his boat to Christian Cavanaugh of “Big C Charters.” Looking forward to Christian taking on the Outer Limits, while his faithful deckhand Ryan Ash captains the “Chasin’ Crustacean.”

Although there was no rain in January and February, the sturgeon bite in Suisun Bay has still been good. The lack of fresh water has created an abundance of quality sturgeon bait. Check with Sweeney’s Sports, as they will occasionally offer ghost and grass shrimp.

Brandon Abernathy of Napa, owner of Rod Down Guide Service (707-927-6745), has been successfully targeting sturgeon in the Napa River.

On the local lake front, it is still a bit early for the bass spawn. But with the warming water, it will not be long. Lake Berryessa has turned over and, even with limited boats chasing trout and kokanee, those putting in the time have been close to limits using all the usual lures and baits like wedding ring spinners and fire corn.

Coming soon

The striper run on the Sacramento and Feather rivers is just around the corner. I highly recommend Mike Stratman of Redwood Coast Fishing (redwoodcoastfishing.com). Mike trailers his boat from Eureka to Yuba City each year for the months of April and May. He is a great guide who will get you on the fish.