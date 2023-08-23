Lakes and rivers

Clear Lake is receding slowly and is expected to drop between 0 and 1 foot on the Rumsey Scale by the fall, after Yolo County takes its 3 feet of water. The water clarity varies from tannic near Lakeport, to relatively clear in the middle of the lake.

Bass fishing has been improving on a weekly basis with much better numbers and size. Chatter baits, plastics on a Ned-rig, or frogs are all working, but there are still a few fish being taken on big glide baits. Catfishing remains strong for those slow trolling with the Demon Deacon lure on a Santee Cooper rig.

At Lake Tahoe, Kokanee fishing remains outstanding for fat, healthy salmon in the 12- to 14-inch range in the south end of the lake at depths of 60 to 80 feet with Brad’s KCP’s, Wedding Rings, or hoochies. The Mackinaw bite has been up and down, with a great day followed by more of a struggle for limits. The key is to find biting fish in as shallow as 60 to 80 feet by jigging 1-ounce spoons, trolling Rapalas, or drifting live minnows. The Mackinaw will let you know what they want on that particular day.

Oceans and bays

The wind finally subsided and allowed the San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, and Bodega fleet to target the tuna offshore. Most boats found the tuna, however, it was not bluefin. It was albacore, the smaller relative of the bluefin. Reports were from 10 to 30 fish per boat.

In the San Francisco Bay, halibut limits are the rule with an occasional striped bass in the mix. Reports coming in from Tomales Bay are finally showing a decent number of halibut. The bait always seems to play hide and seek with success one day but not the next. Freshwater minnows purchased from Bodega Tackle are a good alternative to the jack smelt and anchovies found in the bay.

Fishing adventures

Since the last column, I’ve gone on two fishing trips with great success.

The first trip was on the Reel Champion, a six-pack out of H&M Landing in San Diego. We were targeting bluefin tuna on an overnight two-day trip. We headed 100 miles north to fish just west of Catalina Island. The six of us combined to catch two 200-pound bluefin. Fifty pounds of ahi per person was definitely a great reward.

The second trip was an annual halibut fishing week in Humboldt Bay with Michael Stratman’s Redwood Coast Fishing. We drifted live shiners in Arcata Bay for two days and caught two limits each for the four on the boat.

Sears Point restoration

FISHBIO reports that much effort has been spent in recent years restoring tidal marsh habitat in the San Francisco Bay, the largest estuary on the West Coast. The fisheries and environmental consulting company conducted seasonal surveys of the Sears Point Restoration Project, a recently restored 1,000-acre tidal wetland along the northern portion of San Pablo Bay.

FISHBIO used the sonar camera to examine the fish community in the restored area and compared fish abundances to those recorded by traditional seining and trawling methods. Project developers had incorporated several unique designs into the restoration project, including root wads and marsh mounds, which they hoped would provide habitat and increase the amount of sediment deposited, and wished to see how the fish community was using these features.

Muddy field Work Project results revealed extensive use of the newly restored habitat by a variety of fish species, although relatively few differences were observed among habitat types. Nearly 75% of the total fish catch consisted of native species, with more than half of those being bay gobies.

Higher fish abundances were recorded using the ARIS camera compared to traditional sampling gear, and reviewing the footage revealed notable avoidance behaviors of both beach seines and trawl nets, particularly among larger fish.

This project demonstrates that effectiveness of the ARIS for surveying fish in the estuarine environment, especially in areas with submerged aquatic vegetation or uneven, rocky substrates that present challenges for traditional sampling gear.

