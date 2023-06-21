Oceans and bays

When the weather cooperates, deep-water rockfishing off both San Francisco Bay and Bodega Bay remains active. It is a long, 35-mile boat ride, but you will be rewarded with easy limits of large ling cod and other assorted bottom fish.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

I was invited by high school friend Larry Brown of Napa to join him for a bay halibut trip aboard the Outer Limits, based out of Sausalito. We departed the dock at 5:30 a.m. and headed over to Fisherman’s Wharf to pick up live anchovies from J & P Bait. We then followed the armada to the Berkeley flats, where we drifted for both halibut and striped bass. The 20 anglers managed 25 halibut and five striped bass — not limits, but a decent day considering the tides were not in our favor.

Lakes and rivers

Troy Barr of T-Roy’s Guide Service and Brandon Abernathy of Rod Down Guide Service made the trip to Truckee to do some Kokanee salmon fishing at Stampede Lake. They were on the water bright and early by 6 a.m. There was dense fog until about 8:30 a.m., making the bite slow. They fished from the island to the Truckee arm, offering some good results with RMT dodgers with homemade orange wedding ring spinners, Micro hoochies, T-Bone T-Pex lures tipped with Pautzke fire corn and fire gel on the hardware, averaging 30 to 44 feet deep.

California gun legislation: a personal accounting

In July of 2019, the California legislature passed a background check for individuals who are purchasing ammunition in California. The law passed a few weeks before the start of the 2019-2020 waterfowl season. At about this same time, I realized that I did not have any shotgun shells and thus began a long story of unforeseen challenges due to the new legislature.

I went to Sweeney’s Sports in Napa, where I had purchased ammunition on numerous occasions. A new rule required the purchaser to pay one dollar for the new state-mandated background check. After a few minutes of paperwork and computer entries, I was told that I had failed the background check. Of course, I was curious and asked what that meant exactly, but I was only informed that I could pay the enhanced background check at a cost of $20. I did not have much of a choice, so I paid the additional fee.

After running everything through the system again, I was told it would take a few days to be completed and I would receive a phone call. However, after a week when the call came, I still did not “pass” and Sweeney’s had no information as to why. They suggested I contact the State of California Department of Justice.

I then spoke with an agent who asked if I had a DOJ account. I did not, so he suggested I create an account. He was confident that I would pass at that point. After a few more weeks, I received a call from the DOJ informing me I had failed again, yet no one could offer an answer as to why. He had a few new suggestions, including purchasing a new gun. Since that was not in my plan, he suggested I register one of my existing guns with the state.

After completing a few pages of paperwork and, of course, paying an additional fee, I submitted my information. After waiting another nine months, a letter arrived stating that my gun was registered. Two years after the first trip to Sweeney’s and I was back to pay my one dollar and see if I could now pass the background check.

Finally, I passed!

Long story short: Regulations that keep people safe are a good idea, but much of the burden seems to fall on the average citizen. Is that what the legislature was hoping to achieve? How does someone with a securities license for 35 years, having passed numerous state and federal background checks, be denied access with no explanation? And isn’t it interesting that gun legislation has been put in place to reduce the number of guns, yet the state suggested that I buy a new gun?

Wolverine sighting in California

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that multiple sightings of what is believed to be the same wolverine occurred in May in the eastern Sierra Nevada. Two sightings were in the Inyo National Forest in Inyo and Mono counties. A third sighting occurred in Yosemite National Park in Tuolumne County.

Images and video of the wolverine, taken in May by separate individuals in different locations, were sent for analysis to CDFW, which consulted with wolverine experts from the U.S. Forest Service. Scientists identified the animal as a wolverine by its size, body proportion, coloration and movement patterns. CDFW field teams then confirmed the sighting locations through coordinates imbedded in the photos and video.

“Wolverines can travel great distances, making it likely that the recent sightings are all of the same animal,” said CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Daniel Gammons. “Because only two wolverines have been confirmed in California during the last 100 years, these latest detections are exciting.”

Scientists documented a single wolverine in California from 2008 to 2018. That wolverine was first discovered in February 2008 in the Truckee region of the Tahoe National Forest. The recent detections were likely of a different wolverine given that the species’ lifespan is typically 12 to 13 years.

Prior to that, the last confirmed wolverine sightings in California were in the 1920s.

Wolverines are the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family and resemble a small bear. They are widely distributed in Canada and Alaska with smaller populations in the Rocky and Cascade mountains. In California, wolverines are classified as fully protected and listed as a threatened species under the California Endangered Species Act.

CDFW plans to collaborate with the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service to collect genetic samples from the wolverine through hair, scat or saliva found at feeding sites. The public is encouraged to report sightings or observations to CDFW through its Wildlife Incident Reporting system.

Today in sports history: June 22 1937: Joe Louis knocks out Jim Braddock 1979: Larry Holmes retains WBC heavyweight title 1981: John McEnroe “You cannot be serious," tantrum 1994: Hakeem Olajuwon leads Houston Rockets to first NBA title 2001: Karrie Webb sets two scoring records in the LPGA Championship 2007: Patrick Kane selected with the first pick in NHL draft 2014: Michelle Wie wins U.S. Women's Open