The Reel Life: Holiday tradition overcomes snags

Oceans and bays

For many years, our Christmas Eve tradition has included Dungeness crab. With the commercial crab season still closed, however, we had to come up with an alternate plan. So I booked the Miss Vic out of Bodega Bay and invited five crab-loving friends.

We left bright and early at 7 a.m. bound for the Russian River area to catch rockfish and crab. Unfortunately, as we were passing the Bodega Marina Lab, the boat quit. Luckily, it had a kicker motor and we were able to limp back to the dock. Our captain, Mike Long, was able to find a friend who operates the Reel Obsession, so all was not lost. Even with the late start, we were able to catch six limits of quality rockfish and limits of large Dungeness crab. Our holiday tradition endured.

Lakes and rivers

The Eagle Lake-strain trout and king salmon bite has been slow at Lake Berryessa. But there is excellent action for big bluegill from ¾ to 1½ pounds, along with quality slabs at depths to 40 feet — with small Keitech swimbaits or 3-inch plastics above the bait balls. The right side of the launch ramp at Markley Cove is the only place to put in a boat, but it takes finesse. The good news is that the lake rose slightly after the recent rain to 50% capacity.

Whale entanglement assessment

On Dec. 22, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted its whale entanglement assessment and reported 29 humpback whales off the Bay Area coast. The ban on recreational crab traps will continue with hoop nets being allowed. The commercial season will commence Saturday, with boats being limited to 50% of their permit trap limit. We will see crab on the market probably the first week of January, but I would expect prices to be relatively high due to the reduced number of traps.

Napa Valley fish barriers

One reason fish populations struggle across California is that artificial barriers prevent them from reaching the habitat where they breed and grow. Locally, steelhead trout and Chinook salmon populations have been the most impacted. In the Napa River watershed, barriers range in size from foot-tall concrete structures in streams to Lake Hennessey’s Conn Creek Dam. Even small barriers impact fish when flows are low, a more common occurrence with our changing climate.

For this reason, the Napa Resource Conservation District has been working to remove barriers in six important fish-bearing streams in the watershed. They are collaborating with local land stewards such as the Flood Control District, The Refugia Project, academics and regulatory agencies to remove the negative impacts of barriers quickly and safely. My stepdaughter Liesl and I have been working with Napa RCD and Caltrout on a barrier removal in St. Helena. It has been a five-year project and we are finally getting close to breaking ground.

This builds on the past two decades of Napa RCD’s work assessing and removing fish-passage barriers. Since the RCD started tracking in 2002, 27 barriers have been removed or are in the process of being removed. They include the most recent projects at Calistoga’s footpath across the Napa River and York Creek Dam. As a community, we have opened over 50 miles of stream habitat.

Fish hatchery takes 16 million salmon eggs, steelhead

The Feather River Fish Hatchery is done spawning for the year. The preliminary number of fall-run Chinooks received by the hatchery was around 12,000 fish. The hatchery staff processed 16 million eggs total. With a goal of producing 7.5 million salmon smolts, including the 1.5 million additional fish allocated for the drought in normal years, the goal is 6 million fish. The hatchery met its production goal; the fish were a little late this year but they received a little more than last year.

The hatchery has enough eggs for our allotment of 120,000 fish for the landlocked Chinook program. A few steelhead are showing at the hatchery. They usually start spawning the steelhead at the end of the month. The facility took a total of 1,485 spring-run fish from which they gathered 3.3 million eggs, meeting their production goal for spring Chinooks.

State Water Project

The following information is based on a report by the Bureau of Reclamation:

California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the California Department of Water Resources to start 2023.

As California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record, and as water managers brace for a fourth year with below-average precipitation. But if the winter is wetter than expected, the state could boost how much supply it plans to give out — as it did in 2021, when allocations started at 0% and ended the winter at 5%. Last year also yielded a final allocation of 5%.

The California Farm Bureau works with family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 29,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of 5.3 million Farm Bureau members.

Barring an end to the drought, water-saving measures are poised to continue. They include calls for people to rip up decorative grass, limit outdoor watering, take shorter showers, and run dishwashers only when full. Much of California is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Much of California’s water supply comes from snow that falls in the mountains during the winter and enters the watershed as it melts through spring. Some of it is stored in reservoirs for later use, while some is sent south through massive pumping systems.

The system is known as the State Water Project, and it provides water to two-thirds of the state’s people and 1,172 square miles (3,035 square kilometers) of farmland.

Given the uncertainty about how long the drought will last, the state wants to keep water in Lake Oroville, its largest reservoir. Right now, it is about half as full as it usually is at this time of year. Officials plan to tap excess water from winter storms to provide the 5% supply and take some water out of the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.

The federal government also controls some water supply in California, much of which goes to farmers in the vast Central Valley who grow fruits, nuts and vegetables. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation doesn’t issue its first water allocations until February, but on Monday it warned farmers and cities to prepare for limited supplies.

If drought conditions extend into 2023, Reclamation will find it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to meet all the competing needs of the Central Valley Project without beginning the implementation of additional and more severe water-conservation actions.