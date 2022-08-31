The Reel Life: Lake Berryessa 40 free from full; Spanish Flat launch ramp open with gravel base

Lakes and rivers

Lake Berryessa has fallen below 400 feet elevation — 40 feet from full. The Spanish Flat launch ramp remains open with a gravel base. Four-wheel drive vehicles are advised, but two-wheel drive vehicles have also been successful launching.

Big Nate’s Guide Service had two clients this week trolling for salmon and trout. They managed limits of Eagle Lake rainbows with huge king salmon in the mix.

Oceans and bays

We took our final trip of the summer with the Salty Lady Fishing Club last week.

Usually as it gets later in the season, the fish move to the north side between Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. However, our captain, Jared Davis, had heard the bite was south, so we headed to Pedro Point. It was a steady, 20-knot south wind that made for extremely sloppy ocean conditions.

While the bite was far from hot, it was steady. We ended the day with 15 salmon, equaling one fish per person. The other boats in our area faired a bit better, with either limits or near limits. All in all, it was a successful salmon season.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released ocean salmon catch estimates through the end of July. Up north in the Klamath District, an area with no commercial season, it was estimated that recreational anglers caught 3,452 king salmon. In the Fort Bragg District, they estimated that commercial fishermen caught 10,828 while recreational fishermen caught 1,635.

In the San Francisco District, commercial anglers caught 94,516 and sport 45,622. In the Monterey area, the commercial catch came in at 94,516 and recreational at 15,184. These numbers bring the grand total in Northern California to 173,584 for commercial salmon and 65,893 for sport salmon.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a toxic algae called “heterosigma akashiwo” is blooming in the San Francisco Bay and causing the water to look murky and brown while posing a danger to local marine life. The ongoing bloom could kill fish and shellfish with its toxins, but it does not contain the cyanotoxin that kills dogs and sickens humans.

“There are some physical factors that might have sparked this bloom, such as that it has been relatively clear, the winds have died down a little bit, and we have warmer waters,” Ian Wren, a scientist with the nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper, told San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO-TV. However, it’s really hard to associate what causes this kind of bloom.”

San Francisco Bay has not seen a bloom of this type since 2004; the current “red tide” in the bay is now setting records.

Kelp restoration

As reported by FISHBIO, the kelp forests off the Mendocino County coast are starting to recover with improved environmental conditions thanks to a conservation program that sent divers to remove 45,000 pounds of purple sea urchins.

The urchins have devastated the once-massive bull kelp forests, leaving behind a lifeless, barren sea floor.

Dan Abbott, kelp forest program director for the Reef Check Foundation, said it is the first large-scale kelp-restoration project of its kind in Northern California.

"It's not back to where it was, say pre-2015," Abbott acknowledged. "It's still only about 20% of the historical average. But again, it's only like a year and a half in. And it’s a very encouraging result."

The purple sea-urchin population has exploded in the last eight years or so, partially because a wasting disease has decimated their chief predator, the sea star. In addition, the area has no sea otters to keep the urchins in check because the otters were hunted to extinction in the early 1900s.

Sheila Semans, director of the Noyo Center for Marine Science in Fort Bragg, said the kelp forests are crucial habitat for hundreds of species.

"The sea lions hunt in it, the abalone eat it, the rockfish hide in it," Semans outlined. "There's just so many ecosystem services that it provides. On top of that, it sequesters carbon, and it buffers wave action along the coast."

The Noyo Center Is also working to create a new fishery for purple urchins, which can be fattened up in an aquaculture facility and sold. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it plans to develop a comprehensive statewide Kelp Recovery and Management Plan over the next five to 10 years.

National Fish Hatchery System

June 10 marked the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Fish Hatchery System. The National Fish Hatchery System was created by Congress to help address collapsing fisheries and boost production of food fish to feed families. Over the years, the system has evolved to meet the changing needs of conservation. Today the National Fish Hatchery System is the only national aquaculture program in existence dedicated entirely to the conservation of aquatic species.

The National Fish Hatchery System plays an important role in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s mission to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. National fish hatcheries use aquaculture to raise threatened, endangered or at-risk species in a safe, captive environment for eventual release into a natural setting, or to protect their genetics. This work, along with habitat restoration and other federal protections, can help boost and support wild populations.