Lakes and rivers

Rob Russell Fly Fishing is reporting great rainbow trout fly fishing success in Putah Creek below Monticello Dam. After winter rains, the stream cleared and the fish have been on the bite. So far, the best action has been on zebra midges.

Hole joins California Waterfowl Association

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Chad Hole has been a great resource for fishing and hunting from Sweeney’s Sports for many years. I am excited to announce he has joined the California Waterfowl Association as a Northern California Field Representative. He will be responsible for organizing fundraising dinners around the Bay Area.

Chad grew up in Pope Valley duck hunting and it became a passion, jump shooting ponds and creeks and traveling to the rice fields of the Sacramento Valley to hunt with best friends. He will do a great job in his new role, but it will be a loss for the knowledge base at Sweeney’s. Best wishes to you Chad! Visit calwaterfowl.org for more on the CWA.

Lake Berryessa ‘Technical Manual’ a good read

Peter Kilkus of the Lake Berryessa News has written a book, “The Technical Manual,” that answers questions people might have about the design and operation of the lake and its facilities. Peter been at Lake Berryessa for 25 years and has had many questions himself. His research, with the assistance of engineers at the Solano County Water Agency and Solano Irrigation District, has been aimed at answering these technical questions.

Hopefully you will enjoy learning about the science and engineering details of Lake Berryessa in this manual, as well as some history and humor. The book is available on Amazon for $20. I purchased it a few weeks ago and found it to be a very interesting read.

Bodega Marine Laboratory reopens

Having been shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions the past two years, the Bodega Marine Laboratory announced it will reopen May 12 for Friday public tours. This is a fun family day trip worth the drive. Ticket cost is $10 per person, with a student price at only $5. Visit marinescience.ucdavis.edu/bml/about for more information.

Oceans and bays

A report said anglers were fishing for halibut and crab last week in Tomales Bay, where the water temperature was reported in the high 50’s. They were drifting in the Pelican Point area and had no action in the first couple hours of outgoing tide. However, when they set their crab traps next to Buoy 7, they caught 10 legal crabs with many undersized. No anchovies were found in the bay, but herring and smelt were plentiful. We need a warmer water temperature to get the halibut biting.

Argo Sportfishing reported last week it landed a 27-pound California halibut that is definitely the largest one of the season so far.

White sturgeon virtual meeting

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be holding a virtual public meeting about the state’s white sturgeon fishery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. CDFW scientists will discuss white sturgeon biology, fishery history, and current status and management and the challenges they face. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about sturgeon and provide input on their present and future hopes for the fishery.

Visit wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Fishes/Sturgeon to register for the event or for more information.

Largest moose in Montana

Megan Martin of AZ Animals wrote an interesting article on the various subspecies of moose spread across North America. Only one species can be found commonly in Montana, the Shiras moose. Shiras moose are the smallest of the four different types of moose.

The largest moose in Montana earned its claim to fame, based on its antler spread rather than its body size. It can be traced back to C.M. Schmauch, who killed and recorded the largest moose in Beaverhead, Montana, in 1952. This giant sported a set of antlers that scored 195⅛.

Today in sports history: May 11 1972: Boston Bruins win the Stanley Cup in six games 1992: Portland Trail Blazers win highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history 2009: Cleveland wins NBA-record eight straight games by double digits 2016: Max Scherzer matches MLB record with 20 strikeouts in nine-inning game 2018: Dominic Thiem ends Rafael Nadal's streak of 21 straight wins on clay