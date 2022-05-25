The Reel Life: Salmon season positive so far

Oceans and bays

The first half of the ocean salmon season will come to a close June 1. The results from the first half have been extremely positive.

Large quality salmon have been landed in limit style both north and south when the weather cooperated. The Bodega Bay buoy recorded a water temperature of 47 degrees, the coldest I have ever seen. That seems more like Alaska than California.

I ventured out on the bay with The Pacific Angler last week. Unfortunately, I failed to check the tide book only to discover it was the largest tide of the year creating very muddy water. Despite the tough conditions, we did manage six halibut to 20 pounds and a five-pound striped bass.

J & P Bait in San Francisco is finally open with its first load of anchovies. Prices this year include $55 for a full scoop and $35 for the half scoop.

Lakes and rivers

The 38th annual Clear Lake Catfish Derby was held May 13-15 in Clear Lake Oaks. Dan Sansome of Kelseyville took home the $5,000 top price with his 25-pound catfish. Dan has fished in the tournament for the past 10 years.

Dan Sweat fished solo on Sunday for a 27.35-pound limit with a big fish at 7.60, plucking the bass off of the beds. There were five limits over 20 pounds during the Sunday American Bass tournament, and the key was finding an elusive big fish. The clarity varies throughout the lake, and the best action remains with plastics on the drop-shot over submerged weeds or around docks. Underspins are also producing a few fish. The lake is down more than seven feet from its low level of last year. Launching in the late summer and early fall will be problematic, if even possible.

A video was posted by the Lake Berryessa Fishing Group of two anglers catching a 60- to 80-pound white sturgeon at the lake. While I cannot verify the exact date, it was Lake Berryessa. I have fished the lake for over 50 years and have never heard of any other sturgeon being landed. They were targeting catfish on the north end of the lake when they landed and released the six-footer.

Many other lakes in Northern California have sturgeon that date back to the days before the dams were constructed. In reading an unconfirmed report, it appears the Department of Fish and Game stocked the lake with sturgeon in the 1970s. Several years ago, a fisherman landed a 15-foot, 500-pound sturgeon at Lake Shasta. It seems that it is rare, but not impossible.

CWA Day in the Marsh June 4

CWA Day in the Marsh, set June 4 at Grizzley Ranch, will have something for everyone – more than 40 exhibitors featuring hunting guides, waterfowl and wildlife artists, marsh contractors, waterfowl gear and apparel, duck blinds, irrigation supplies, and the Wood Duck Program Display.

The Pacific Flyway Decoy Association will be judging for the California Waterfowl Three Bird Rig. There will be awesome raffles, a great live auction, food trucks and a wide variety of kid events. Admission is free.

Potter Valley Project

Pacific Gas and Electric Company owns the Potter Valley Project, a hydro-electricity project that includes the Scott Dam and Cape Horn Dam on the Eel River, water diversion facilities and a powerhouse. The project stores winter runoff from the upper Eel River basin and annually diverts an average of 90,000 acre-feet of Eel River water into the Russian River to generate hydroelectric power.

Scott Dam blocks the Eel River migratory access to several hundred miles of habitat for federally listed Chinook salmon, coho salmon, winter steelhead and, potentially, summer steelhead.

PGE’s license expired in the last month and they do not intend to renew this application. A group of stakeholders was formed to determine what are the next steps of the project. Options would include a new power company taking the project, dam removal and restoration. Stay tuned more to come as this project progresses.

Brent Randol can be reached at brentrandol@comcast.net or 707-481-3319.