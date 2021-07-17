Track and Field: Ohman done with track, unless she comes back

“Coming back from a year off from sports definitely changed my performance. I think I could have done better, especially if I were to be consistent with the training. As for my goals during the season, I was of course trying to get a new PR, but I was also trying to beat the school record in the shot put.”

With no practices and fewer meets this spring, Ohman devoted the extra free time to getting her GPA as high as possible.

“Focusing on school without having track in my routine definitely did feel different at first because I would normally go to school right after practice,” she said. “But as the time went on I think it was beneficial for me because I was able to focus on school more, which led me to getting a 4.0 GPA.”

She may not have been so competitive in the classroom had she not been competing and disciplined as a thrower.

“Track has helped motivate me in the classroom as well as overall confidence as a person because being a part of track showed me that I will always be changing for the better, and that I will always get myself through situations, no matter how tough,” she said. “Coming into track my freshman year, not knowing anything and then continuously getting better each year really showed me what I’m capable of.”