Track and Field: Ohman done with track, unless she comes back

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not shut down her junior season in March 2020 and squashed all her momentum from the spring before, Salina Ohman was looking like the next record-breaking thrower in track and field at American Canyon High School.
She could never better the personal-record in the shot put she had recorded as a sophomore — 30 feet, 5 inches. It will remain the fifth-best mark in school history, behind 2017 alumnus Amelia DiPaola (38-4¼), 2014 grad Leah Brinkman (33-2) and 2017 alumni Kaia Ojascastro (32-8) and Mariah Carlyle (32-3).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Ohman did improve on her sophomore season-best mark in the discus of 68-6, heaving it 80-7 in a Vine Valley Athletic League meet against Sonoma Valley and host Napa High on April 23. It ranks only eighth in school history, but she finished second only to Napa High’s Sofia Tinnon and Vintage’s Aubriana Medina, who will likely battle for league discus and shot put titles as seniors next year.
Ohman won’t be throwing next year. She’ll be at Cal State Los Angeles, where she plans to major in biology and minor in child development before going to medical school to become a pediatrician.
Wolves assistant coach Cliff Stroughter coached the 2017 trio that remained above Ohman in the school discus record book, but knows Ohman faced challenges the other three couldn’t have even imagined — only two preseason meets during her junior season and no preseason or postseason meets as a senior, except for a season-ending Redwood Empire Area Showcase. It’s hard to break school records when you’re not trying to get to the North Coast Section Meet of Champions or the CIF State Championships.
“Prior to COVID, seven or eight colleges — Washington, Western Washington, Michigan and some other schools in the Midwest — wanted her to come just to be a thrower. But she didn’t want to live that far from home,” Stroughter said. “Her athletics did motivate her to become a great person and a great student, however.”
Despite competing in track the last four years, she said she doesn’t plan to throw for Cal State Los Angeles as a freshman. She wants to focus on mastering her rigorous course load. If she finds she misses throwing, and it’s still needed to balance the life of a 4.0 student, she may try to walk on as a sophomore.
“She says if she can have a great academic year — that’s what she’s concentrating on, and I’m not mad at her for it — she will go out for the track team the second year,” said Stroughter, a 1980 Vallejo High graduate who played football professionally for the Chargers and in Great Britain and was the track head coach at Contra Costa College for 16 years. “I’ve already contacted one of the coaches and she said the door will always be open for Salina. Practically everything is paid for (college expenses through academic scholarships), so she wants to get used to college and maintain straight A’s and go from there. She really wants to become a doctor.”
Ohman won every Solano County Athletic Conference as a freshman and sophomore in the frosh-soph division in both throws except one, in the discus when she was a sophomore and teammate Yesenia Cardenas beat her by 11 inches.
“She worked her butt off all the way from the ninth grade on,” Stroughter said. “We usually average 30 team members in track. This year, with COVID, everybody backed out. But she hung in there and fought through it. Not only that, but she’s showing kids they can make it academically as well as in athletics. That why I’m impressed with her.
“Cal State L.A. is one of the No. 1 colleges in the world to put athletes in the Olympics. She is so blessed and lucky to go there. I told her ‘You can take this year off and if you feel good’ — I know she’s going to feel good when she gets down there and sees the track and field facilities, I guarantee she’ll be out for track her sophomore year. I guarantee it. I feel it. If she gets out there and throws 34, 35 feet, she can travel all over with the Cal State L.A. team.”
When the pandemic halted all sports in mid-March 2020, Ohman thought the season would restart within weeks. When all sports were officially canceled a month later, she thought sports were over for her.
“I pretty much thought there would be no more track for me,” she said. “However, this year, as soon as my coach got word that there will be a track season, we started training immediately. Because there was no official practice last year, we weren’t able to do the traditional training and drills, but we were able to at least touch a shot put and discus. With doing that, we were able to work out the kinks and mechanics in order to be ready for when this season started.
“Coming back from a year off from sports definitely changed my performance. I think I could have done better, especially if I were to be consistent with the training. As for my goals during the season, I was of course trying to get a new PR, but I was also trying to beat the school record in the shot put.”
With no practices and fewer meets this spring, Ohman devoted the extra free time to getting her GPA as high as possible.
“Focusing on school without having track in my routine definitely did feel different at first because I would normally go to school right after practice,” she said. “But as the time went on I think it was beneficial for me because I was able to focus on school more, which led me to getting a 4.0 GPA.”
She may not have been so competitive in the classroom had she not been competing and disciplined as a thrower.
“Track has helped motivate me in the classroom as well as overall confidence as a person because being a part of track showed me that I will always be changing for the better, and that I will always get myself through situations, no matter how tough,” she said. “Coming into track my freshman year, not knowing anything and then continuously getting better each year really showed me what I’m capable of.”
Stroughter is in the Vallejo High, Contra Costa College and British American Football League halls of fame. Playing in the latter for the Nottingham Hoods in the summer of 1986, Stroughter ran for 3,104 yards and 51 touchdowns that season — numbers that landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records. He played for the Chargers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when they were in San Diego.
He competed in martial arts for four decades now throws the shot put and discus in Masters meets as he nears age 60, inspiring pupils such as Ohman.
“Coach Stroughter has helped me on and off the track by always pushing me to be the best that he knows I can be,” she said. “On the track, he was constantly setting new goals for me to reach — which I did, and that showed me how much I can accomplish with the focus and determination.
"Off the track, I know he’s only one phone call away, no matter what the situation is. I think knowing that he’ll always be there for me is what makes our foundation for a good team and relationship.”
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Reagyn Shoop, a 2021 Vintage High graduate, didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic keep her from realizing her dream of running track in college.
Coaches and players from the 1988 Napa High baseball team look back on how they won their school's first-ever section championship in any sport.
The Napa American Little League 10-11 All-Stars won the District 53 Tournament title on their own field with a 12-3 rout of Benicia at Garfield Park.
Former Blue Oak School student Olivia "Ollie" McDonald signs with the NCAA Division I school Bucknell University.
Justin-Siena’s historic football success is often associated with the turn of the century, and rightfully so.