The 2023 summer season for the Napa Track Club trained athletes from Redwood Middle School, Unidos Middle School, Justin-Siena and Vintage High and just finished up with a trip to the USATF National Junior Olympics at the University of Oregon.

On June 3, the club attended the 63rd Golden West Invitational at Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova.

Kain Conely, competing in the 11-12 age division, ran the 100-meter dash in 15.42 seconds and had a long jump mark of 3.38 meters. Justin-Siena junior Blake Wilsey recorded a 200-meter time of 28.07 seconds and a 400-meter time of 1:01.99.

Vintage senior-to-be Daylan McFall made the podium with a second place in the long jump and recorded a mark of 12.35 meters in the triple jump. Another incoming Vintage senior, Sophie Nassiri, ran the 300 hurdles and set a Napa Track Club record for the age 17-18 women's pole vault with a mark of 2.88 meters.

On the weekend of June 23-25, the club competed at the USATF Pacific Association Junior Olympic Qualifier at Cordova.

In the 11-12 division, Kellen Thomasser recorded a 100-meter time of 13.72 seconds, which ranks him No. 2 all-time in the NTC records. Wilsey set a club record in the 400 meters for the 17-18 women's division with a mark of 1:01.78 and posted a time of 28.31 in the 200 meters.

Vintage sophomore-to-be Eli Ewig ran the 400 in a personal best 55.77 and the 800 in 2:21.77. Vintage senior-to-be Felix McLoyd ran the 400-meter hurdles and posted a mark of 1:03.28, which put him at No. 3 in the NTC records.

Ellie Kennedy, a 2023 Vintage graduate who is now a Santa Rosa Junior College freshman, competed in the 17-18 women's discus and recorded a sixth-place finish (32.62 meters) and advanced to the Region 14 Junior Olympic qualifier.

At the Junior Olympic qualifier, held July 6-9 at Golden Valley High in Merced, Kennedy had a series of good throws during the competition and on her very last attempt recorded a personal and club record of 35.21 meters. The mark was good enough for a fifth-place finish and punched her ticket to the National Junior Olympics.

On July 21, the club traveled to Freedom High in Oakley for the Freedom All-Comers Meet. Kit Parker medaled in the 100 meters (11.64) and 200 meters (25.19) and Thomasser followed up with medals in the 100 (13.96) and 200 (29.94). Wilsey posted a 27.28 in the 200 meters, a mark that put her at fifth all-time in the NTC records for the 17-18 women. Nassiri ran the 200 hurdles in 33.09.

On July 27, Kennedy got to throw at the USATF National Junior Olympics at Oregon’s Hayward Field. It was a special day for the former Crusher, as she got to interact with athletes from all over the United States. She posted a mark of 29.74 meters, good for 51st place out of 75 throwers.

Visit napatrackclub.com for more information.

