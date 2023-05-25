Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There were three key holes — all on the back nine — in the final round of the 2023 Silverado Amateur for Costas Panay on Tuesday.

There was the par-3 15th hole. Panay saved par when he made a dramatic 50-foot uphill putt on a line that broke right to left.

There was the par-4 17th hole. Panay hit his second shot from next to an oak tree about as perfectly as you can with a sand wedge from 105 yards out, off a very difficult spot in the dirt, with the ball next to a sprinkler head and tree roots. He two-putted for par after hitting the green in regulation.

There was the par-5 18th hole. Panay got up and down from a false front to save par, making a seven-foot putt. He clenched his fist as he saw the putt drop.

It added up to a one-shot win for Panay, a redshirt junior on the UC Berkeley men’s golf team. After starting out the event with rounds of 68 and 68 on a marathon 36-hole Monday and taking a five-stroke lead, he shot a closing round 4-over-par 76 on the North Course, holding off Trip Carter of Dallas, Texas.

Panay completed the Silverado Amateur, which drew a field of 43 players, at 4-under-par 212. The North Course was set up at 6,900 yards for the two-day, 54-hole Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event.

“I think maybe today I overthought my decisions a little bit, trying to be perfect. And that might have cost me a few shots here or there,” said Panay, a resident of Sunland, Calif., who at one point was leading by a six-shot margin in the final round. “I definitely felt the nerves, but I love being in the position and grateful to come out on top.”

He won for the second time in his golf career at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Panay captured the inaugural Silverado Amateur in July of 2020, shooting 8-under 208. He also finished second overall, and as the top amateur, at the Napa Open in November of 2021.

“I really just like the way the place fits my eye and I love the atmosphere here,” said Panay. “It’s just beautiful. It’s easy to kind of center yourself again when it’s such a beautiful property. I just love it.”

Panay was presented with the tournament trophy by Cody Sherrill, Silverado’s Director of Club Operations, near the practice green.

“It’s just a pleasure to be here. And to everyone who takes care of this place and runs this place, I can’t thank them enough. It’s one of my favorite places in the world. This place is amazing,” said Panay.

The Troon Saguaro Amateur Series is a world-ranked amateur tournament series that will have 11 tournaments during the 2023-24 season. The Silverado Amateur is the first event of the new series year. This is also the fourth year of the Silverado Amateur.

Founded in 2017, the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series, according to www.troon.com, is a series of amateur golf tournaments providing high-level amateurs, college players, juniors and Troon-facility club champions a chance to compete throughout the year. All Series events are World Amateur Golf Ranking and Scratch Player World Amateur Ranking ranked events, according to www.troon.com. In addition, each event winner and top point earners will earn exemptions into the season-ending Saguaro Amateur at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes.

There was no cut at the Silverado Amateur. It’s an open amateur tournament. Players must have a handicap index of 3.0 or lower to enter.

It was an up and down round for Panay, who had seven bogeys, three birdies and eight pars on his card. He shot even-par 36 on the front nine and 4-over 40 on the back nine.

“I’m glad I was able to just get to the finish line,” said Panay. “It was a little bit windier (Tuesday). To start the round, the first nine holes were pretty windy. They definitely set it up a little more challenging.”

His birdies came on the par-4 third hole, par-5 ninth hole, and par-4 13th hole.

“I did not make it easy,” said Panay. “I actually really had it going for a while on the front and then made a bogey on (No.) 7, which was playing really tough. It was pretty windy at that time. I made a clutch birdie on (No.) 9 to kind of get myself back in rhythm.

“I missed a few short putts on (Nos.) 10, 11, 14. Those were pretty, pretty nervy. I wasn’t trusting myself.”

Temperatures were in the mid to high 60s, with sunny conditions.

Caddying for Panay was his girlfriend, Kismet Gill, of Sacramento.

“I told my girlfriend, I needed to keep myself centered and just trust it,” he said. “I’m so happy she was here. She kept me together.”

A turning point for Panay came on the 15th hole, when he saved par after hitting his drive just off the back of the green. He made the putt from 50 feet for par.

“It was my longest putt of the tournament for par, and that kind of got me back on track there. I played three feet out right and it was perfect speed, right in the middle. That was pretty awesome. At that point, I was pretty confident in myself to get it done. But I made it a little tougher for myself than I needed to.”

After a bogey-6 on the par-5 16th hole, Panay found himself in a difficult spot – with his drive on the par-4 17th hole settling close to an oak tree, right of the fairway.

“I was fortunate to have a fairly OK lie. There was a root in front of me. But it wasn’t really affecting my swing until after I hit it. So, I just had to trust it. I kind of saw the shot and just went up and hit it. It was actually a pretty clear shot. I was like, well, now or nothing. I work on my mental game. I just stick to my routine. Once I make the decision, there’s not really much time to rehash. I just stick to my routine. I made a decision and I trusted it.

“I pulled it a little bit left from there. I just had to get it on the green and then that pin is really tough. It’s hard to get close to it. It was just a good two-putt,” he said.

It all came down to the final hole, with Panay hitting a stellar 5-iron from the left rough into the false front. He then chipped it to seven feet and saved par by making the putt.

It’s putting and chipping that Panay said he spends hours on each day.

“I’m glad I was able to do it. I hit as good of a chip as I could from where I was. My chipping has been great all week and then I made a great putt. I had definitely been a little shaky here and there. I missed some short ones, but I was glad to knock down the important one,” he said. “In my head, I just told myself it was short and I’ve made a million of these. Pick the line and just trust it.

“What I work on with my mental game a lot is just hit the best shot I can hit in this moment, regardless of what’s going on. I pick the line and just try to put a good stroke on it.

“I practice my chipping so much. It’s definitely the strength of my game.”

Finishing second was Trip Carter, Dallas, Texas, 71-71-71 — 213.

Tyler Kowack of San Diego was third, 70-71-73 — 214.

Jaden Huggins of Murrieta, Calif. was fourth, 72-70-73 — 215.

Matthew Watkins of Novato was fifth, 74-70-74 — 218.

Ben Friedman of Mill Valley was sixth, 72-69-78 — 219.

Taking seventh place was Nathan Jetton of El Dorado, CA, 72-72-76 — 220.

Tying for eighth was Scott Roden of Dallas, Texas, 73-76-72 — 221, and Frank Bellino of Sarasota, Fla., 72-75-74 — 221.

Finishing 10th was Ryan Torres of San Jose, 76-71-75 — 222.

“Winning the Silverado Amateur for the second time means a lot to me. I love the course. I love the people and I just love playing golf in Napa Valley,” said Panay.

“It was cool to see myself rally and put some great pars together down the stretch.”

Panay has played in seven events for UC Berkeley during the 2022-23 season. His best career finish is a tie for 14th this spring at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

He has played in 15 events for Cal over three years.

His accolades include:

* College Sports Communicators At-Large Academic All-District Team (2022-23).

* Two-time Golf Coaches Association of America Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar (2020-21, 2021-22).

* Two-time Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll (2020-21, 2021-22).

Panay fired a 4-under-par 68 and tied for second in a U.S. Open local qualifying on May 15 at TPC Stonebrae, in Hayward. He was one of five players to qualify and advance to final qualifying.

The 123rd U.S. Open Championship is June 15-18 at The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course.

Cal-Silverado connection

There is a connection that UC Berkeley golf has with Silverado.

Max Homa, who played at Cal, is a two-time winner of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship at Silverado. Homa won his second straight Fortinet Championship title last September.

Tony Chen, a redshirt sophomore at Cal, won the Silverado Amateur in July of 2021.

Lucia Gutierrez, playing in the No. 1 spot for Cal, won the individual title of the second annual Silverado Showdown in April of 2015. It’s a major college women’s tournament that is hosted each year by the University of Colorado and University of Oregon.

Napa golfer in field

Jacob Aaron of Napa, who is a freshman on the men’s golf team at Santa Barbara City College, tied for 31st.

Aaron, a Vintage High graduate, shot 83-74-78 — 235.

Troon Saguaro Amateur Series

The Troon Saguaro Amateur Series continues at the Palo Verde Amateur, at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona, May 30-June 1.

Roy Edwards is the Chairman of the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series and also the head men’s golf coach at the University of Colorado.

Joe Jensen is the Vice Chairman of the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series and also the Director of Golf at the University of Wyoming.

