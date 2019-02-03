SAN JOSE — The United States men’s soccer team used late goals from Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola to earn a 2-0 win in a friendly against Costa Rica before 13,656 fans on Saturday.
With the victory, Gregg Berhalter becomes just the third U.S. men’s head coach to win the first two matches of his tenure.
Playing at Avaya Stadium for the first time since suffering a devastating Lisfranc injury during a World Cup qualifier against Honduras on March 24, 2017, Lletget rose at the back post to head home a Jonathan Lewis cross in the 80th minute.
He then provided an assist to ice the match, threading Arriola through on goal before the winger’s nifty chip closed the scoring in the 88th minute.
The goals came after a flurry of second-half chances that saw Nick Lima and Cristian Roldan ring efforts off the left post in the 54th and 64th minutes, while captain Aaron Long nearly forced a Costa Rica own goal in the 58th.
Playing through sporadic rain showers, the U.S. fought to connect passes and ceded early possession to Costa Rica before settling in to create some nice moments going forward.
In the 15th minute, Zack Steffen collected a ball in the box and alertly played to his outlet, Christian Roldan on the right. The midfielder played forward for Djordje MIhailovic, who found Gyasi Zardes’ run to the left, but the striker’s return ball for Mihailovic was cut out well by Costa Rica defender Pablo Arboine
Mihailovic and Zardes combined again in the 20th minute when the Chicago Fire youngster received a bouncing pass from the left. Upended by Costa Rica midfielder David Guzmán, Mihailovic did enough to play it on to Zardes, who blasted a low effort that skipped on the wet grass, causing goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado to bobble the shot before collecting.
A simple throw-in saw Costa Rica get its best chance of the half in the 22nd minute. Allan Cruz received the ball from Keysher Fuller on the right, playing a quick combination to send him toward the end line. Fuller was met inside the 6-yard-box by Daniel Lovitz, who came across to put the ball out for a corner kick.
The USA came out of the locker room reinvigorated and pushing the attack, with Arriola specifically finding lots of room to operate down the left early on.
Two quality chances came just before the hour mark. Corey Baird’s cross from the right was nodded away, but the former University of California attacker collected the ball again and fed Lima in the box. Playing on familiar terrain, Lima took a nice tough before driving an effort that beat Alvarado only to clang off the left post in the 54th minute.
Four minutes later, Aaron Long flicked on Mihailovic’s corner from the left and saw the ball deflect off Arboine, only to have Guzmán clear it off the line in the 58th minute.
The same left post that denied Lima’s effort came through for Costa Rica again in the 68th minute. Following a cleared corner kick, Lovitz saw his cross back in from the left nodded to the top of the area by Guzmán. It fell perfectly for Roldan, who settled with his right before his left-footed volley careened off the woodwork.
Hunting for the go-ahead goal, Lletget came through in the 80th minute. Trapp switched fields for sub Jonathan Lewis, who drove to the end line and provided a picture perfect cross for Lletget to head home what would stand as the game-winner.
The San Francisco native wasn’t finished there, threading a pass for Arriola to chip over Alvarado to close the scoring at 2-0 in the 88th minute.
With the curtains drawn on the month-long January Camp, players will return to their club schedules before reconvening for matches against two South American opponents during the March FIFA Window. United States will face Ecuador on March 21 in Orlando and reigning Copa America champion Chile on March 26 in Houston. Both are scheduled tol kick off at 5 p.m. Pacific and air on ESPN2.
NOTES: Sebastian Lletget’s 80th minute winner was the second of his international career as well as second at Avaya Stadium. Lletget scored the opening goal in the USA’s 6-0 win against Honduras on March 24, 2017, before coming off due to injury. … Arriola’s 88th minute strike was the third of his international career and first since a 4-0 World Cup Qualifying win against Trinidad & Tobago on Sept. 6, 2016. … Making his second appearance, Jonathan Lewis recorded his second career assist on Lletget’s game winner. … With the victory, Gregg Berhalter became just the third MNT head coach all-time to win his first two matches, following Robert Millar (1930) and Bob Bradley, who won the first three matches at the beginning of his tenure in 2007. … The Starting XI had an average age of 24 years, 268 days and 9.7 caps. … Gregg Berhalter made two changes to the Starting XI that faced Panama, with Wil Trapp and Paul Arriola replacing Michael Bradley and Jeremy Ebobisse, respectively. … Nick Lima started on familiar terrain at Avaya Stadium. Before signing as a Homegrown player for the ‘Quakes, the Castro Valley, Calif. defender played collegiately at the University of California from 2013-16. … A three-time NCAA College Cup champion at Stanford, winger Corey Baird started his second straight match not far from his old stomping grounds in Palo Alto. … Defender Aaron Long captained the MNT for the second time. … While the back line stayed the same for a second straight match, Long and Walker Zimmerman partnered in central defense for a third-consecutive time. … With the MNT dressing 20 players, Russell Canouse, Mark McKenzie, and Keegan Rosenberry were healthy scratches from the lineup. … The USA and Costa Rica are tied in the all-time series with a mark of 16-16-6. … The match marked the third time the USA and Costa Rica have played on Feb. 2. During the 1990 meeting in Miami, three-time FIFA World Cup veteran and future National Soccer Hall of Fame member Eric Wynalda made his MNT debut in a 2-0 friendly defeat. Twelve years later the teams met in the 2002 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, with current MNT assistant coach Josh Wolff scoring the opening goal as the USA cruised to a 2-0 win and its second confederation championship at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. … The game also marked the second time the USA has faced one opponent three different times on the same date, having previously faced England on May 28 in 1959, 2005 and 2008. … The MNT moves to 2-0-0 all-time at Avaya Stadium and 4-0-2 in San Jose.