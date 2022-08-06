U20 World Track and Field Championships: McClain competes on international stage

CALI, Colombia — St. Helena High School alumnus Harper McClain represented the United States at the Under-20 World Track and Field Championships this week.

McClain finished 12th in Thursday’s final of the 3,000-meter steeplechase, a distance race where athletes hurdle wooden barriers and water pits around the track.

She had qualified for worlds by winning the steeplechase at the USA U20 national championships in June. She placed 10th in the event at the Pac-12 Conference Championships in May.

“I went into (this) with no expectations,” McClain said. “I just came here to have fun.”

McClain will start her sophomore year at the University of Oregon, an elite distance running school, in the fall. She has been training in Eugene this summer, where a heat wave gave her confidence before coming to Colombia.

“The heat here wasn’t that bad because for the past couple weeks, Eugene’s been in the 100s,” McClain said. “I’ve been doing long runs when it’s hot, so this is great.”

McClain has raced almost non-stop since September. She competed in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, a demanding workload for most freshmen at the Division I level.

Because of her long season, she didn’t feel much pressure this week.

“Whatever fitness was left, I was going to go out there and just compete,” she said.

McClain said she’s dreamed of competing for her country since she was in middle school.

“I remember when I was in sixth grade I would picture myself wearing USA gear, whether it was for soccer, basketball or for running,” she said.

Above all, though, McClain is proud to represent her community of St. Helena.

“I’m able to show other athletes in my town and smaller towns that it doesn’t matter where you’re from,” McClain said. “What matters is your hard work and support system.”

When McClain returns to Eugene in the fall, she’ll be welcomed by Oregon’s new director of track and cross country, Jerry Schumacher, an internationally renowned distance running coach who was hired last month to replace outgoing coach Robert Johnson.

Now, McClain said, she feels more prepared for bigger meets back home in the States.

“This will be a good taste of what an elite race feels like and getting ready for NCAA national meets, whether it’s cross country, indoors, outdoors,” she said. “When that comes, I’ll be ready.”