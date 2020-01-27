As players get bigger, stronger and faster, coupled with rules of the game being in constant change, conventional wisdom suggests that players from different eras cannot be compared. However, I have decided to defy that notion. I have taken on the daunting task of compiling an All-Time San Francisco 49ers team. What better time than now as the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday?
There are some rigid criteria. The player needs to have played at least four seasons as a 49er. Since the free agency era began 30 years ago, that standard needs to be in place. While Deion Sanders is a Hall of Famer, he does not get considered because he was a 49er for only one year. Being in the Hall of Fame is the first consideration, coupled with impact on the franchise. The number of All-Pro seasons is a top consideration, with longevity also helping immensely. While I understand it is hard to compare eras, I’m not going to convolute this discussion.
Generational reminders
For the Generation X-ers, 1981-1998 was the golden age for the 49ers, but playing on any of those teams alone does not get you a spot on this team. For the Kezar Stadium dwellers there’s room for affection for John Brodie, but he does not get selected over Joe Montana. From 1999-present, the 49ers have been mostly mediocre to bad, but I’m not going to slight that era, either. To further the challenge, we are constructing the roster in two-deep format:
Offense
Quarterback
First Team – Joe Montana.
Honorable Mention – Steve Young.
Some people will make a case for John Brodie, but this is a no-brainer with two first-ballot Hall of Famers. Montana was an eight-time All-Pro who led the 49ers to four Super Bowls and was one of the greatest clutch performers in sports history. He was the Sammy Baugh of his generation. Young had a more checkered postseason track record, but led the franchise to a fifth Super Bowl title in 1994 and was a two-time NFL MVP.
Runningback
First Team – Hugh McElhenny,
Frank Gore.
Honorable Mention – Roger Craig, Garrison Hearst.
McElhenny is a Hall of Famer that made many jailbreak-like runs. The reason his stats were not more gaudy was sharing carries with backfield mate Joe Perry. Gore is the franchise’s all-time rushing leader and third in NFL history. Gore, who is now a Buffalo Bill, will likely be a Hall of Famer. Craig became the first in NFL history to record 1,000 yards both rushing a receiving. As for Hearst, on two occasions, he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
Fullback
First Team – Joe Perry.
Honorable Mention – Ken Willard.
Perry is a Hall of Famer and was the franchise’s leading rusher until Gore broke his record. Willard was a versatile four-time Pro Bowler. Though you can make a case for Tom Rathman, Willard is fourth on the franchise’s career rushing leaders.
Wide receiver
First Team – Jerry Rice,
Terrell Owens.
Honorable Mention – Billy Wilson, Dwight Clark.
Rice and Owens actually did play together from 1996-2000. Both are in the Hall of Fame. The former holds virtually every NFL receiving record. Owens was a lightning rod that played for multiple teams that couldn’t get rid of him fast enough but you can’t deny his talent and performance. Wilson and Clark each took turns as the franchise’s leading receiver until some guy named Rice came along. Clark’s iconic play known as The Catch changed the direction of two franchises – the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. You could make a case for John Taylor, but the four selected get the nod.
TIGHT END
First Team – Brent Jones.
Honorable Mention – Vernon Davis.
One of these two is keeping the seat warm for current 49er tight end George Kittle, who is in his third season. Jones and Davis had similar stats and All-Pro seasons but a slight nod to Jones for being on Pro Football Reference’s All-Decade team (1990s).
Offensive Line
TACKLE
First Team – Bob St. Claire, Joe Staley.
Honorable Mention – Harris Barton, Steve Wallace.
Regardless of position, St. Claire and Staley are the best offensive linemen in franchise history. The latter is still active while the former is a Hall of Famer who ate raw meat before games. Barton and Wallace were stalwarts for three Super Bowl teams. Barton was a two-time All-Pro and once had a streak of starting 89 consecutive games.
GUARD
First Team – Bruno Banducci, Randy Cross.
Honorable Mention – Guy McEntyre, Mike Iupati.
Banducci was a seven-time All-Pro, which is impressive in any era. Cross was an All-Pro at both center and guard. McEntyre and Iupati had two distinct styles. The former could pull, trap and lead a sweep with the best. The latter was a road-grader.
CENTER
First Team – Forest Blue.
Honorable Mention – Jesse Sapolu.
Blue was a first-team All-Pro for three straight years and Pro Bowler four four years in a row. Enough said. Sapolu was versatile enough to play guard and center for three Super Bowl champions. He was a two-time All-Pro.
Defense
END
First Team – Cedric Hardman, Tommy Hart.
Honorable Mention – Justin Smith, Fred Dean.
Hardman and Hart are the franchise’s all-time leaders in sacks. Dean, who is in the Hall of Fame, had a short 49er career but was a huge reason for the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 1981. Smith, who was nicknamed “The Cowboy,” was physical and versatile enough to play both end and tackle.
TACKLE
First Team – Leo Nomellini, Bryant Young.
Honorable Mention – Michael Carter, Charlie Krueger.
Nomellini is not only a Hall of Famer, but six of his nine seasons were All-Pro campaigns. Young is a current Hall of Fame finalist who had an amazing 13-year career. Krueger had just two All-Pro seasons, but 15 very effective ones. Carter gets a slight edge on Dana Stubblefield, though you could pick Stubblefield and not be wrong.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
First Team – Charles Haley and Dave Wilcox.
Honorable Mention – Keena Turner, Julian Peterson.
Haley and Wilcox are in the Hall of Fame. Wilcox was underrated, if that’s possible when you are a seven-time All Pro. Haley could be on the team either as a 4-3 end or 3-4 linebacker. Turner was the epitome of underrated because he was overshadowed by many great players on four Super Bowl teams. Peterson was incredibly versatile.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
First Team – Patrick Willis, Matt Hazeltine.
Honorable Mention – Frank Nunley, Navorro Bowman.
Regardless of position, Willis is one of the best players in franchise history. Hazeltine was a six-time All-Pro. Nunley was never an All-Pro, but extremely consistent. Bowman was tremendous in tandem with Willis.
SAFETY
First Team – Ronnie Lott, Tim McDonald.
Honorable Mention – Dwight Hicks, Carlton Williamson.
Lott is a Hall of Famer and one of the most ferocious hitters in NFL history. He was to the defense what Montana was to the offense. In a matter of two years, 1979-1981, the 49ers drafted an entire secondary that was one of the best in NFL history (Lott, Hicks, Carlton Williamson and Eric Wright). McDonald and Williamson were similar players in that they were physical in both the passing and running games. It was like having an extra linebacker. McDonald gets the nod for being a six-time All Pro. Because he played in such a talented secondary, it was easy to overlook Williamson.
CORNERBACK
First Team – Jimmy Johnson and Eric Wright.
Honorable Mention – Don Griffin and Eric Davis.
Johnson is the second-leading interceptor in franchise history behind Lott. Plus, Johnson is in the Hall-of-Fame. Wright gets the nod for longevity of nine years, two as an All-Pro. Griffin was quietly consistent for eight years as a 49er. Davis was frequently challenged, but routinely responded. He was an All-Pro in 1995.
Special Teams
KICKER
First Team – Joe Nedney.
Honorable Mention – Ray Wersching.
Nedney tends to be forgotten because from 2005-2010 the 49ers never made the playoffs. Nedney also played for seven different teams before becoming a 49er in 2005. Wersching, who played for the 49ers from 1977-1987, remains the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Nedney gets the nod for better accuracy and had a much higher success rate from 40 yards or longer than Wersching.
PUNTER
First Team – Andy Lee.
Honorable Mention – Tommy Davis.
Lee has a 46.6-yard career average, slightly ahead of Davis’ 44.7. Lee gets the nod as a four-time All-Pro.
RETURNER
First Team – Abe Woodson.
Honorable Mention – Dana McLemore.
Woodson’s franchise records will likely never be broken. McLemore was an underrated reason why the 49ers were Super Bowl champs in 1984.
HEAD COACH
First Team – Bill Walsh.
Honorable Mention – George Seifert.
Walsh was the mastermind behind one of the best dynasties in pro sports history. Though Seifert was the head coach for two of the five Super Bowls, he gets overlooked because inherited a well-stocked cupboard after Walsh retired. Seifert, however, kept the 49ers winning and was the defensive coordinator on two of the three Super Bowls under Walsh. He was a defensive backs coach for the other.
TEAM
First Team – 1984.
Honorable Mention – 1989.
The 1984 team went 18-1 with only a three-point loss to Pittsburgh, and has a slight edge over the 1989 team because it had less star power and took apart the Chicago Bears 23-0 in the NFC Championship Game. The same Bears team that went 18-1 the following year. The 1989 team went 17-2, losing those games by a combined five points.