Vince D'Adamo: Golden State Warriors Dream Team mix of new, ancient players

As players get bigger, stronger and faster, coupled with rules of the game being in constant change, conventional wisdom suggests that players from different eras cannot be compared.
However, I have decided to defy that notion — especially with the NBA season scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Today, I have taken on the daunting task of compiling a Golden Warriors Dream Team.
The Warriors called Philadelphia home from 1946-1962 before playing in San Francisco from 1962-1971. The franchise was rebranded as the Golden State Warriors. They played their games across the Bay in Oakland from 1971-2018 before moving back to San Francisco. The Warriors have six NBA titles, two in Philadelphia and four in the Bay Area.
For parts of three decades, however, the Warriors were an NBA wasteland.
They missed the playoffs every season from 1977-1986. From 1986-1994, Golden State was a frequent playoff team and a tough out in the postseason under head coach George Karl and, later, Don Nelson. From 1994-2012, the Warriors had just one playoff season.
The Mark Jackson era brought a return to relevance from 2011-2014. But from 2014-2018, the Warriors became NBA royalty under head coach Steve Kerr, reaching five straight NBA Finals and winning three of them.
There are some rigid criteria in making this team.
First of all, the player needs to have played for the Warriors for a minimum of four seasons — no exceptions. Since the free agency era began 30 years ago, that standard needs to be in place. Two-year rentals don’t make this list. That stipulation means some notable players not making the list, such as Kevin Durant and Mitch Richmond. Great players, but Durant and Richmond are more synonymous with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, respectively.
Personality or legal flaws are not a deterrent to making this team. This is basketball, not the Boy Scouts. Being in the Hall of Fame is the first consideration coupled with impact on the franchise. The number of All-NBA seasons are a top consideration, with longevity also helping immensely. While I understand it is hard to compare eras, I’m not going to convolute this discussion.
Generational reminders
Being on the Warriors during a season of contending does not get you a hall pass on this team. Winning or losing eras, all high-level performers get considered.
To further the challenge, the modern game has evolved into positionless basketball. The roster will comprise 15 players encompassing all eras. The starting lineup will be position-specific. After that it will be the best of the rest, with four years playing for the franchise being the first requirement.
So, if you want to make a case for a player being on the team, don’t say he should be there and why. Ask who you would remove.
STARTING LINEUP
Point guard: Steph Curry
It is often said that Michael Jordan changed the game above the rim. Conversely, Curry changed the game beyond the arc. Before Curry entered the league in the 2009-2010 season, the 3-point shot was looked at as a novelty and an occasional way to score. Curry's range and proficiency have popularized the 3-point shot.
Together, Curry and backcourt mate Klay Thompson have formed the best shooting tandem in NBA history.
Though often criticized for his defense, Curry has been a serviceable defensive player throughout his career. Curry is a three-time NBA champion, a two-time Most Valuable Player, a six-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection, twice as a first-teamer. He holds numerous franchise and NBA records.
Shooting guard: Klay Thompson
Two years after drafting Curry, the Warriors landed Thompson with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. Like Curry, Thompson has been a deadly catch-and-shoot scorer from the 3-point line and is equally capable of beating teams on backdoor layups. Thompson also holds various records.
Thompson, however, has been much more than just a long-range shooter. Thompson has also made his legacy as an elite defender throughout his career. Thompson is a three-time NBA champion, five-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA third-teamer.
Small forward: Rick Barry
Close call, but Barry edges out Chris Mullin. Barry's career spanned both the ABA and NBA era for the San Francisco Warriors, Oakland Oaks and Golden State Warriors. The signature moment most people remember Barry for during his Hall of Fame career is guiding the 1975 Warriors to the NBA Championship with a 4-0 Finals sweep of the then-Bullets of Washington.
As knee injuries began to limit his quickness, Barry’s game went more away from the basket and he pioneered the point forward position, which is commonly used in today's game. Barry was the NBA Finals MVP in 1975, an ABA champion in 1969, an eight-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA first-teamer, and a four-time ABA All-Star.
Power forward: Nate Thurmond
Thurmond spent only two years at power forward and the rest at center. But to get Wilt Chamberlain in the lineup, we’re about getting the best talent on the floor. Thurmond is also a Hall of Famer and played for the Warriors for 12 seasons (1963-1974). He developed a reputation for being a strong defensive player and was the first player in NBA history to record a quadruple-double.
Thurmond is also one of five NBA players to average at least 15 rebounds per game for his career and is one of five players in NBA history to average at least 20 rebounds per game during a season. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA defensive selection, two as a first-teamer.
Center: Wilt Chamberlain
Chamberlain was one of the most dominant players in NBA history. He is known most prominently for being the only NBA player to score 100 points in a game and was influential in various rule changes regarding inbounding ball and widening the lane from 12 to 16 feet.
Though Chamberlain's life off the court was not without controversy, on the court he was an unquestioned Hall of Famer. Chamberlain spent eight years as a Warrior. Though he is known more for his role as a Philadelphia 76er and a Los Angeles Laker, his impact as a Warrior was so significant that putting him in this starting lineup is a no-brainer.
BENCH
Paul Arizin
Arizin’s Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia Warriors had two stints, 1950-1952 and 1954-1962. In between, he was serving in the military. Arizin helped lead the Warriors to their 1956 NBA title. He was a 10-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA pick, three as a first-teamer. He formed an excellent 1-2 combination with teammate Neil Johnston. Known for his line-drive jump shots, Arizin averaged 22.8 points per game in his career.
Baron Davis
Davis was acquired in a midseason trade during the 2005 campaign from the Charlotte Hornets. He and Jason Richardson formed a formidable backcourt duo. Davis, however, earns a seat at this table in large part because of the 2006-07 playoffs. As the No. 8 seed, the Warriors upset the No. 1-seeded Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the first round. In that series, Davis averaged 25 points per game. In his four seasons as a Warrior, he averaged 20.1 points per contest.
Eric “Sleepy” Floyd
Floyd was a Warrior for five seasons, 1983-88, before the franchise traded him to the Houston Rockets. He was an All-Star in 1987 and averaged 18.8 points per game as a Warrior. Floyd, however, will always be a hero to Warrior fans for his Game 4 performance in the 1987 Western Conference semifinals. In that contest, he scored a playoff-record 29 points in a single quarter and 39 of his 51 points in the second half to help avert a sweep by a juggernaut Los Angeles Lakers team.
Draymond Green
Though he is not the first person to come up when people think of the Warrior juggernaut of the 2010s, Green may have been the most vital piece. He was a three-time NBA All-Star, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, and a five-time All-NBA Defense choice, three as a first-teamer. Green, however, makes this team because of how he set a trend. He is listed as a power forward but defends multiple positions on the court, a role many teams have since employed.
Tim Hardaway
Hardaway was part of a very exciting time in Warrior history. The threesome of Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin were simply known as Run TMC, using their first initials. The franchise traded Richmond to Sacramento after three seasons but in his time as a Warrior, Hardaway was an All-Star for three consecutive years. He possessed what was known as the “killer crossover.” Hardaway's passing and one-on-one skills were deadly. He reached 5,000 points and 2,500 assists faster than any NBA player except Oscar Robertson.
Andre Iguodala
Iguodala's crowning moment was earning NBA Finals MVP in the Warriors 4-2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a superb defender and could also beat unsuspecting opponents on offense. Iguodala, however, has sweat equity in this Warrior franchise because he was acquired in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. His acquisition signaled the start of a new era in that Golden State became an attractive place for free agents.
Neil Johnston
Johnston played all nine years with the Philadelphia Warriors, 1951-59, and was known for his sweeping, right-hand hook shot. He helped the Warriors to their 1956 NBA championship. He was a six-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-teamer. In his career, he averaged 19.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.
Chris Mullin
Like Hardaway and Richmond, Mullin was part of the famed Run TMC era. His role in that time was the sweet left-handed jump shot. He spent 13 of his 16 NBA seasons as a Warrior, playing for the Indiana Pacers in between. Mullin was a five-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA performer, once as a first-teamer.
Jason Richardson
Richardson played for the Warriors for seven seasons, 2001-07. Though the Warriors made the playoffs only once in that span, and he played for four other teams, Richardson remains one of the more popular players in franchise history. He was a dynamic scorer throughout his career and made the All-NBA Rookie first team in 2001.
Latrell Sprewell
Some people may view this selection as cringeworthy because of his choking incident with former head coach P.J. Carlesimo. Based on his on-court achievements, however, Sprewell cannot be denied. Three of his four career All-Star appearances were as a Warrior. He was also on the NBA All-Rookie first team in 1993, and the All-Defensive second team and All-NBA first team in 1994.
COACH
Al Attles
Attles could make this team either as a player or a coach in part because he served both roles for a portion of his career. As a player, he was known as “The Destroyer” because of his tough defensive mindset. Attles led the Warriors to the playoffs six times in 14 seasons and helped them win the 1975 NBA championship. Attles fashioned a record of 557-518. He is the longest tenured coach in Warriors history. Though Kerr has the postseason success and second-highest winning percentage in NBA history, with a loaded team, his titles had a “scoop and score” element.
TEAM
2016-17
With the acquisition of Durant, the Warriors were hailed a “Superteam.” Coming off an NBA record-setting 73-win season that did not lead to an NBA championship, the Warriors ran roughshod over their opponents. They posted a 16-1 record in the playoffs, winning their first 15 game — best in playoff history. They went 67-15 in the regular season, winning 14 of their last 15, and had four players reach the NBA All-Star Game.
