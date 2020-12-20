Vince D'Adamo: Golden State Warriors Dream Team mix of new, ancient players

Chris Mullin

Like Hardaway and Richmond, Mullin was part of the famed Run TMC era. His role in that time was the sweet left-handed jump shot. He spent 13 of his 16 NBA seasons as a Warrior, playing for the Indiana Pacers in between. Mullin was a five-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA performer, once as a first-teamer.

Jason Richardson

Richardson played for the Warriors for seven seasons, 2001-07. Though the Warriors made the playoffs only once in that span, and he played for four other teams, Richardson remains one of the more popular players in franchise history. He was a dynamic scorer throughout his career and made the All-NBA Rookie first team in 2001.

Latrell Sprewell

Some people may view this selection as cringeworthy because of his choking incident with former head coach P.J. Carlesimo. Based on his on-court achievements, however, Sprewell cannot be denied. Three of his four career All-Star appearances were as a Warrior. He was also on the NBA All-Rookie first team in 1993, and the All-Defensive second team and All-NBA first team in 1994.

COACH

Al Attles