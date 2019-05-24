Vintage High girls basketball head coach Joe Donohoe said he joked with Nicole Gleeson all school year that there were only two student-athletes he was trying to get into college athletics – Gleeson and his son, Justin-Siena quarterback Barrett Donohoe.
“That’s because I knew they could go places at the next level and maybe they were overlooked,” the coach said.
While Barrett Donohoe decided to take the junior college route to a four-year program by starting out at Monterey Peninsula this fall, Gleeson found her home with the NCAA Division II program at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.
“I think it’s a perfect fit because then her mom (Jolyn Gleeson) can go, we can take our team to go watch her, and I can go watch her,” Joe Donohoe said after a signing ceremony was held for Gleeson and softball standouts Sierra Crocker and Taylor Brandt in the school theater on Wednesday. “Jolyn is a super mom. She Ubers to be able to afford Nicole playing AAU or whatever. She’s fantastic, a single mom with three kids. She’s been doing it on her own for a long time.”
Nicole, the youngest of the Gleeson children, did about everything she could to get looks from schools. She was named Defensive Player of the Year for both the Monticello Empire League as a junior and for the Vine Valley Athletic League this year, after her team won the title each season.
Along with Napa High junior Carly Johnson and sophomore Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Gleeson was also selected this spring to play on the Under Armour U-17 UA Rise showcase girls basketball team based in Marin County and run through the North Bay Basketball Academy.
Joe Donohoe couldn’t be happier that she chose Dominican over St. Martin’s, a Division II school just south of Seattle, or Chico State.
“My aunt’s a Dominican nun who was on the board for a long time,” he said of Sister Anne Bertain. “I’ve been over on that campus my whole life for different things and I love that school. It’s beautiful.”
Gleeson led the Crushers with 4.1 steals per game and was second with 9.7 points while adding 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
With an uncle and two great aunts who have been firefighters, and the demand for new people in that line of work growing every year, she also thought of entering the Santa Rosa Junior College Fire Academy. But once she met Dominican head coach, Tim LaKose, and his staff and players, she felt she was where she was meant to be.
“I’ve decided to major in communications, but I’m still debating it,” she said. “People have been telling me that a lot of fire academies are looking for girls, so it’s becoming more and more a dream of mine to be a firefighter. I like to be outdoors and active instead of sitting behind a desk or something like that. But for now, I think having a degree could take me farther in the academy.
“It’s honestly such a blessing because, growing up, I always dreamed of this. Thankfully I was able to go to college close by because I wasn’t ready to go far away. It’s an awesome feeling to achieve this big of a goal for myself.”
She was impressed with the Penguins and their school when she visited the campus.
“I got to practice with them and I liked the way they work out together and encourage each other, so it’s a really good atmosphere,” Gleeson said.
While 9.7 points per game isn’t too shabby for a high school player, Gleeson mostly scored on layups off steals. She would like to be able to shoot as well as she plays defense.
“Defense is definitely my stronger end of the court, so I’m hoping that will carry me into more playing time, and hopefully my offensive side will progress even more,” she said. “The travel team I play on, our goal is to shoot 40 threes (per game) so it’s a very offensive, driving team. It’s helped me change how I play instead of it being all defense.”
Gleeson was also a track standout as a freshman and sophomore, anchoring both relay teams and running a 12.93 personal record in the 100 meters and high jumping 5 feet.
“I focused on track thinking that would be almost easier for me to do in college,” she recalled. “But when I started on my (AAU basketball) team and realized I could keep up with those girls, I realized there was a chance for me to pursue college basketball and so I stopped doing track.”
She said LaKose asked to see unedited film of her playing, rather than highlights.
“He said ‘I want to see your whole game, not just what you do best,’ so he saw a Big Game and a game against Justin. He’s come to some travel team games, too,” she said. “He talked to my travel coach, too. He wants me to shoot 100 shots every practice and joked that he wants me to be able to beat my travel coach at a 3-point contest. He definitely said we’ll work on my shot either way.”
Joe Donohoe expects Dominican to end up wondering why it hadn’t recruited Gleeson earlier.
“They don’t know what they’re getting. They think they know, but they’re going to get something to exceed what their expectations were,” he said. “She’s one of the few that play with 100-percent joy. She loves to play basketball, she loves to work out, she loves to work hard, and she makes everybody around her smile. She’s a unique kid. She’s a quick-twitch athlete, but she’s also sweet, funny, kind and committed, and you get that package rarely.
“There was no doubt who the best defensive player was in any game we played, and that included Cardinal Newman, Dublin and (playoff opponent) San Ramon Valley, because she changes the spacing on the floor. Whatever you practice, all of a sudden she’s in the middle of it and it’s not what you practiced, so she gives you a big advantage. Most of her points were on run-outs after we’d get a steal. She used to get her hand on the ball and then go chase it down, and then last year I said ‘As soon as you touch it, because we have so many good athletes behind you, go. We’ll go get it and throw it to you.’ It changed the way we played.”