Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate, won for the third time on the PGA Tour Champions this year as he captured the Mastercard Japan Championship on Sunday.
McCarron, a former Napa resident, shot a 5-under-par 67 in the final round at Narita Golf Club-Accordia Golf in Narita-shi, Japan.
He completed the 54-hole event at 13-under 203 and finished three shots in front of Billy Andrade and Kirk Triplett.
Birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 17 helped McCarron to the victory, his 11th on the PGA Tour Champions since 2016. He parred No. 18. He earned $400,000.
“Narita Golf Course looks good to me off the tee, the sight lines, and these greens, the putting surfaces, are the best we’ve putted on all year. Fantastic,” McCarron, 53, said on tee-scripts.com.
McCarron has eight top-10 finishes this year and has been the leader in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup standings for the last six weeks.
McCarron opened with a 69 and had a 67 in the second round.
“I’ve played well just about every season, but this season, just feeling very comfortable out here playing with these great players, but nothing really much different,” he said. “I put myself in position to win and I’ve been able to come through and get the job done.”
The 2019 schedule features 27 official tournaments in 19 states, as well as Canada, Japan and Scotland, with prize money totaling nearly $58 million. Following the regular season is the fourth annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which will determine the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, a season-long race.
“I’m doing everything I can to win the Charles Schwab Cup. To be able to do that, I’ve got to win as many tournaments as possible and so that’s what I’m trying to do,” McCarron said.
Scott Parel and Darren Clarke tied for fourth, each at 9-under.
McCarron’s earnings for the season total $1,766,211.
He has a 69.58 scoring average.