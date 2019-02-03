The Vintage girls basketball program may gone a decade without making the playoffs before last season, but the Crushers still had some very serious athletes during that time.
Take 2010 graduate Michaela Daw.
She hit the ground running after playing AAU basketball for the 13-and-under Renegades with the likes of two-time Napa County Female Athlete of the Year Tatum Souza of Napa High, who went on become a successful heptathlete at UCLA, and Katrina Husted, who played water polo for UC Davis.
Daw played JV basketball as a freshman and sophomore and varsity as a senior, and took up running to stay in shape for it. Meanwhile, father Brian Daw became an avid cyclist during her senior year.
“I started riding with him, on a hand-me-down bicycle that was slightly too big, and we did several distance events together,” she recalled. “I finally got my road bike three years later.”
In 2013, she got back into running and discovered the little-known sport of duathlon. Racers start by running, transfer to their bikes for a cycling leg, then finish with another running leg.
“The distance is fairly short, but a very fast pace,” she said of duathlons. “It involves quick transitions from one leg to the next.”
Daw was hooked after placing in her first-ever duathlon in September 2016. She competes in triathlons, too, and last July completed Ironman 70.3 Santa Rosa 5 hours and 27 minutes.
Daw has competed in five states so far and her next triathlon – which involves swimming, cycling and running – will be in Canada in June at the Ironman 70.3 Victoria in British Columbia. She runs half-marathons as training, having posted a personal-record time of 1:27 at the Seattle Half Marathon in November 2017.
In April, she will compete in the International Triathlon Union’s Duathlon World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. She qualified by placing in the top five of her age and gender group at the USA Duathlon National Championships last April in Greenville, South Carolina. She earned the trip to nationals, by placing among the top three at a sanctioned event in California.
A the duathlon worlds, her race will start and end with 5K runs, with 20 miles of cycling in between.
“I have competed in various lengths of duathlons, but this will be a short and fast course, with little room for errors,” she said of the event, which will be streamed live online.
Daw graduated from Le Melange Academy in 2011, and works as a cosmetologist as well as at Adventist Health St. Helena as a nursing assistant. It can be a challenge to fit training into her schedule – she is also finishing prerequisites for nursing school and hopes to attend the registered nurse program at Pacific Union College in Angwin – but looks forward to it.
“It’s a busy life, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “USA Triathlon is an amazing organization and being a part of it keeps me happy.”
In fact, she is an ambassador for Women for Tri, a division of Ironman that works to make the sport more accessible to girls and women and creates an encouraging atmosphere.
“I am passionate about duathlon and I hope to encourage more young girls and women to join the sport,” she said. “I was slightly intimidated at first, but the multi-sport community is amazing and very supportive – from sprint events to Ironman 140.6. Team USA is such an honor to be a part of. I am humbled and blessed to be a part of it.”
She credits all of her success in the sport to her father, mother Laurie, and sister Adrienne.
“My dad is my ‘Sherpa,’ as they say – my cheerleader, and my coach. He will always be faster than me,” she said. “My mom feeds me many nights a week and roots for me from home, and my sister has always supported my crazy endurance endeavors and texts me before every race.
“It takes a village to be in this,” she said, “and I definitely have a good one.”