Vintage plays old-school football with plenty of wrinkles, to keep it fun and the defense honest, and it all starts with massive offensive linemen.

This year’s group up front is big but young — senior center Matthew Stevenson (230 pounds), senior guard Aiden Riddleberger (275), sophomore guard Lorenzo Webb (265), and junior tackles Colby Jensen (290) and Drake Sampton (285).

Head coach Dylan Leach said the growth the linemen have shown was what impressed him most about last Friday night’s scrimmage against Acalanes and Benicia at Memorial Stadium.

“I felt all five of those guys improved and got better. I thought they played well and opened up some holes for us,” he said. “We’re going to go as they go throughout the year.”

Senior quarterback Si Sabbagha has looked solid after backing up then-senior Elias Alvarez last season, until Alvarez was injured in a Big Game win over Napa High in Week 10. Sabbagha started and played well in the Crushers’ 34-28 loss at Foothill-Pleasanton in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.

“Si is working really hard and improving every day,” Leach said of the 5-foot-8, 170-pounder.

He is backed up by junior Jonathan Keener, who played mostly at running back and linebacker on the junior varsity last season.

“We moved Jonathan to quarterback on varsity because he has a unique skill set, he learns very quickly, and he’s tough,” Leach said.

Also expected to see time behind center is 190-pound senior Trey Sanderlin, who also lines up at running back and wide receiver.

“Trey is our utility guy,” Leach said. “He does it all for us.”

So does senior running back Jeffery Page, a 5-foot-7, 195-pound bull with breakaway speed who rushed for 1,166 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. The Crushers also have four seniors at the position — 185-pound Treven Cullinane, 170-pound Bailey Huss, 165-pound Carson McCaffrey and 240-pound Joe Ellis.

It’s not just his size that could make Ellis could a handful to bring down. He is also the best wrestler at the school, having finished in the top 12 at the state meet last spring with a 2-2 record at 222 pounds.

“He’s very strong and at 240 pounds, a load coming through the hole,” Leach said. “He can do it all for us. He’s been running option for us as the dive guy and is a great lead blocker. If I have to give it to him in a Wildcat situation, I can do that too.”

In the scrimmage last week, junior Lucas Henry had two touchdown catches and junior Owen Ferguson caught a couple of balls while seniors John Alcayaga — whom Leach said also “does it all for us” — and Tejhaun McClure played well on offense.

“We’ve also had a bunch of juniors really step it up and play hard, like Miles Henry (Lucas Henry’s twin) and Alex Gracia,” Leach said.

Webb and Riddleberger will also see time on the defensive line, along with seniors Boston Brandt and Jacob Mendez and junior Jay Ruiz.

“When it comes down to it and we need to make stops, we’re going to go with our best guys,” Leach said.

At outside linebacker is junior Grant Shoop, who had a strip-sack against Acalanes.

“He played pretty well,” Leach said. “He’s improving every day.”

Also at linebacker are seniors Adam Drozdowicz, Carson Teagarden and Carson DeGarmo, while junior Alex Stevens is expected back from an injury soon.

At defensive back are seniors Vinnie Ramirez and Ayden Ruotsi, Lucas Henry, Cullinane, Sanderlin and McClure. Sophomore kicker Henry Drozdowicz is back after a phenomenal first varsity season. Sabbagha is one of several players who could do the punting.

Acalanes, which Vintage lost to in 2018 and beat in 2019 in close preseason games, gave the Crushers’ defense a stiff test with some long scoring strikes and long runs during the scrimmage. Both teams delivered some thunderous hits, too.

Leach liked to see the intensity.

“You gotta callous over before the season starts. It’s a violent game so you have to play it violently,” he said. “We’ve had some of the better scrimmages in Northern California. One year (2018), we had Las Lomas, Freedom and ourselves and we all finished in the top 5 in NorCal. Last year we had Windsor, and they went to the Division 3 section final.

"Acalanes was on a different level this year, very well-coached and talented, and that was good to see. There’s always room for improvement, but I thought we came out well against them. We put some points on the board right away and we’re excited about that.”

Many of Vintage’s standouts also play other sports for the school, such as Sabbagha (basketball), Ellis (wrestling), and Lucas Henry, Page, McCaffrey and Alcayaga (baseball).

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Leach said. “We push multiple sports (participation) here. You only live once, you get one high school career, and the chance of playing in college is about .05%, so we want everyone to do every sport possible and enjoy their high school career.”

Leach, who is also the offensive coordinator, is joined on the staff by Andrew Hall (offensive line), Andrew Downing (offensive line), Merrick Barnett (wide receivers, defensive backs), Chris Rapacon (running backs, package coordinator), Dennis Raines (associate head coach), Kyle Archer (defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator), Curtis Cole (defensive line), Steve Porter (linebackers) and John Lewis (defensive backs).

After going 6-0 each of the first three years of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s existence, Vintage has had back-to-back 5-1 campaigns in which it’s shared the title with Casa Grande and then American Canyon. The 2021 loss was to Casa Grande and the 2022 loss was to Petaluma, each by just two points.

“First and foremost, I’ll give credit to Casa and Petaluma because they played well enough to beat us. I’ll never take away what they accomplished on those nights,” Leach said. “Every week’s a new week and you’ve got to be able to let things go and get back on the grind and that’s how we play here.

“We very much enjoy coaching this team. These kids have great personalities. We like being around them and we feel like we have a great nucleus and we have great leadership, and we plan on using those two things to have a great year.”

