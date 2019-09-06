Among the many letter-of-intent signing ceremonies Vintage High has held for college-bound athletes over the years, a few have been for students who played for a team not affiliated with the school.
Matthew Commander was one of those Thursday afternoon, but only because his sport wasn’t offered by the school – only by the Napa Youth Lacrosse Club.
After donning the Force’s yellow and black colors for seven years, however, Commander will get to play in his school’s burgundy and gold – as a member of Vintage’s first-ever lacrosse team – before he moves on to the University of Nevada, Reno.
“As much as today is about Matthew and the Commander family, this is also about Vintage having lacrosse for the first time, a jump-start to us looking forward to what that may look like in the spring months,” Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said in his opening words at the signing ceremony in the Career Center.
“I’ve known the Commander family for a long, long time,” Neal said, noting that the honoree’s sister, Elise Commander, competed in Vintage track and field through her 2015-16 senior year, “and I can’t help but think this is a big day for the lacrosse community.”
Nevada offers only club lacrosse, but it’s a Division I program. The Wolfpack have UNLV, USC, Utah Valley, BYU, Idaho, Simon Fraser of Canada, Sierra Nevada of Incline Village, Santa Clara, Sonoma State, San Diego State, Concordia-Irvine, Chapman, Dominican of San Rafael, UC Berkeley and Chico State on their spring 2020 schedule.
Along with Matthew’s sister and several classmates, the lunch-hour gathering included his parents, Tom and C.C. Commander, his grandmother, Linda Commander, and his godparents, Kyle and Carolyn Rasmusen.
David Eade, head coach of Commander’s Napa Force varsity boys team and a candidate for Vintage’s first head coach in the sport, told the gathering he was pleased to see Matthew get a chance to play at the highest collegiate level.
“I’m not only honored, but very proud to have Matthew sign with such a great institution, and the more research I’ve done on UNR, the happier I am for him,” said Eade. “An athlete’s ability to overcome adversity speaks volumes to their quality as an individual, but also as a coach something you know they’re going to take forward into the rest of their lives.”
Tom Commander, who retired as a Napa County Sheriff’s lieutenant in December, is an assistant coach for the Force.
“Coach Tom and I talk a lot about how athletes overcome adversity, and Matthew has had quite a bit of adversity,” Eade said. “I remember when he wasn’t able to play due to an injury, and oftentimes that can lead to despair and even not coming back for the sport. But Matthew never wavered. His excitement and love for lacrosse was also infectious, and he was able to inspire his teammates.
“But, really, what was a dominating factor is that I’ve been able to see his growth and improvement and it’s been consistent, game after game, season after season. Matthew was a force to be reckoned with on the field. He set the tempo for the game, and he also intimidated the opponent – quite a bit so. The last game I was able to watch him play, I knew Matthew could compete on a D-I level as well. I’m sincerely proud of him. I think this is an excellent fit.”
C.C. Commander, a Vintage High alumnus, and Carolyn Rasmusen were high school friends. Kyle Rasmusen, a longtime former youth baseball coach, managed the 2010 Napa National Little League All-Star team that reached the Western Regionals.
“Initially, I was hoping Matthew was going to be a baseball player, because that’s what I did, and he played for four years,” Tom Commander said during the ceremony. “One of his games was played next to where the Napa Force were practicing (at Redwood Middle School), and he was watching the lacrosse much more than the baseball game. He was about 11 years old, and I remember him afterward asking ‘Hey Dad, when you’re playing that game, can you use the stick to hit people?’ And I said ‘Yeah, actually you can.’ And he said ‘Wow, I really like those long sticks.’ And I said ‘Well you’re fine (with baseball). Maybe someday you’ll play lacrosse.’ Right then and there he said ‘I’m not playing baseball anymore.’
“So he started with the Force, and Dave has done a wonderful job mentoring him.”
Tom Commander grew up in New York, where his younger brother Steve was a standout high school lacrosse player who was offered a full scholarship to play at the West Point Leadership Academy. His youngest brother, Jeff, played four years for Iona College on scholarship as a defensive tackle.
Tom never played lacrosse, but Eade taught him the game and he became an assistant coach when Matthew began playing seven years ago.
“Matthew’s done a great job, not only in sports but as a student and a son,” Tom said. “He pushes himself always to try to improve, and he’s going to do the same thing for UNR. Matthew connected with the coach and the other players and they’re all really excited to have him come up there and play and we’re really proud of him.”
Added C.C., “I’m not really a sports person, but I couldn’t wait to watch this kid on the field, interacting with his teammates as hard as he was working to improve himself. He was so excited to see other people do well.”
Matthew closed the ceremony by thanking Eade and his parents and friends.
“I want to thank my coach for helping me grew as a player and giving me a place to play and learn every day on the field, and my family for giving the opportunity to play lacrosse – I love them for that – and everyone else who watches over me and makes sure I do the right thing. I do it all for them.”
After the ceremony, he said he was glad he found out early that lacrosse was the right sport for him.
“I was a decent baseball player, but really what drove me to lacrosse was the physical aspect of it,” he said. “The non-stop part of it was really different from baseball, too, because I didn’t like standing around.”
This past spring, Commander and Eade’s son, Bryce, a standout for the Vintage football team, were among five Force varsity players selected to the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association All-Star Team. On May 26, the Force wrapped up an undefeated season by routing a Roseville team called the Wolfpack, of all names, 15-6 for the NCJLA championship in Pleasanton.
“I’d say 80 percent of our Force team will be playing for Vintage, so it should be a good year,” Matthew said.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Commander played in the midfield his first couple of seasons before moving over to his current defender position. Part of his job is to use his stick to separate the ball from opposing offensive players, so it’s his dream role, even though he doesn’t score much.
“I had I think three goals last season,” he said. “It’s harder to score, but I do sometimes.”
It won’t be Commander’s first sport at Vintage. He played football and basketball for the Crushers’ freshman teams.
He said he knew he could play lacrosse for a Division I college team this summer when he traveled with the Sacramento Aces, his first season with that team, to a tournament back east.
“I was going against some really good teams in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and going against kids who were already committed to D-I schools,” he said.
He played for the 101 Sonoma travel team the previous summer, including one tournament in Denver.
“In lacrosse you’ve always got to be moving on offense, and when you get 5 yards from the goal you have to catch and shoot,” he explained. “You don’t want to shoot when a guy’s on you, like in basketball, because they’ll just take the ball away from you.”
Commander said he’ll probably major in business or engineering at Nevada, which played at the Division II level until a few years ago when the Wolfpack won their league and, because of that, were moved up to D-I.
“Now they’re playing with the big boys. But it looks like they’re getting more and more competitive,” Tom Commander said. “Last year they had a better season and they’re hoping Matthew and some other strong players are going to make them pretty powerful in the coming years. The UNR coach saw him play up in Lake Tahoe about a month ago and talked to him afterward. His height, weight and athleticism are perfect for a defender in lacrosse, so as soon as they saw that they wanted to look at his film.
“He was thinking he wanted to go East, but when the UNR coach told him their program is really coming up, he looked at the team and the school and he liked the size and location, and the fact they play at the stadium, and it looks like the athletic director is really trying to embrace lacrosse. So it’s going to be a really good time for him to get into it there.”
Having played in Colorado and the Lake Tahoe area, Matthew said the elevation of Reno didn’t scare him away. He also liked the campus when he visited, and that snow is close by.
I love skiing. That was a big part of it, too,” he said. “It’s also nice to be able to help get lacrosse moving on the West Coast and give all the younger kids a chance to see what it looks like at a high level.”
Added Tom, “The coach told us they actually had several kids leave to go play for East Coast teams and then come back because they wanted their families to be able to come watch them play. That’s a big deal for us. If he went to the East Coast, it would be impossible to watch all of these games.
“It’s far enough away to where he feels he’s on his own at school, but it’s close enough for us to watch him play.”