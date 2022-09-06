Viva LeMans: A touch of France in Monterey

The centennial running of the 24 Hours of LeMans, a motorsports crown jewel and the world’s oldest endurance race, is still almost a year away. But race teams are already testing new prototype machines and getting ready to open a new historic era at LeMans, at a pace that suggests the race will be run the day after tomorrow.

Just days after unveiling its ARX-06 Grand Touring Prototype at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” during Monterey’s traditional Car Week last month, Acura shipped the car to France. It recently went through its first shakedown laps at the Paul Ricard Circuit near Marseilles and Circuit de Nevers in Magny Cours.

The pace of testing reflects the pace at which the car, from engine and chassis to the body, was developed from a clean sheet of paper.

“The whole process took about six months,” said David Salters, president and technical director of Honda Performance and Development, standing next to the stage where the car was unveiled in the warm sun of Carmel.

“We start by getting the most we can out of the rulebook,” Salters explained, using simulators that save months of testing time and cut the cost by millions of dollars. “Then we add bits of what we’ve learned from our IndyCar and Formula One programs, so overall it’s a bit of a melting pot.”

Drivers from Wayne Taylor Racing who will campaign the car in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sports Car Championship also had a hand in the design, which turned out to be a good thing.

“The engineers designed the car for speed,” said Taylor, “but then the drivers realized that they couldn’t see out of it,” prompting some re-design to eliminate blind spots.

The new specifications allow LeMans’s HyperCars and IMSA’s prototype GTP classes to compete against each other in both the 24 Hour of Lemans and in the 24 Hours of Daytona, a historic first for sports car racing. Cadillac, Porsche, Toyota and BMW also have September tests planned in the U.S. for their new GTP machines before the class debuts at Daytona in January.

Taylor, one of the few drivers to win at both LeMans (1998) and Daytona (1996, 2005), said the only thing the two most iconic endurance races in the world have in common is that they are both 24 hours long.

“Daytona is harder on the car because of the banking on the track and you are always passing cars almost every lap,” said Taylor, a four-time Daytona winner as a team owner. “At LeMans, you’re always going 200 miles an hour and there’s only 50 cars in the race. You can be going down the Mulsanne straight at 3 in the morning and it’s so dark you think you’re on the wrong road.”

Drivers’ tales of LeMans

At WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, dozens of historic LeMans entries — from the 1929 and 1930 overall winning Bentley Speed Six, and Ferrari 250 GTOs, to the 1967 winning Ford Mk IV and 2005 Audi R8 — provided a history lesson on wheels to show off the evolution of motorsport history.

But a half-dozen of the men who among them shared 21 wins at LeMans provided a more colorful and human touch as a living history.

Tom Kristensen, the all-time winner of the historic French race with nine overall victories, recalled the physical and mental strain of not only driving the race but getting ready for it.

“The magnitude of the race is what makes it so special,” said the Danish driver. “It takes a year to prepare for it and it takes a lot of determination and passion to win it, which is good for your life. But after that week, you are ready for some calm.”

John Morton, who raced nine times at LeMans and won his class twice, remembers his first time on-track, much of which is 8.3 miles of narrow country roads that locals drive on daily.

“My first time was in 1999 in a 962 Porsche,” said Morton. “I went down the front stretch at over 200 miles an hour and told myself ‘this is stupid.’ But then I got used to it.”

Shelby Daytona Cobra designer Peter Brock recalled writing the first chapter of Ford’s eventual success to dethrone Ferrari.

“In 1964, Ferrari was dominant and we showed up and won the GT class and finished fourth overall with Dan Gurney in what everybody thought was a funny looking car,” he quipped.

Former Formula One driver and World Sportscar Champion Joaquim Mass would eventually win the 24 hours of LeMans in 1989, a feat no one would have predicted after his first run in the French classic.

“In 1972, the race had an ill mix of cars,” Mass recalled. “I was in a Ford Capri and my top speed was 270 kilometers per hour when the fastest cars were going 345. I ran the race glued to my mirror so I wouldn’t get in the way of the fastest cars.”

The beauty of LeMans

The Pebble Beach Concours de Elegance had a distinctive French touch, with a display of more than two-dozen cars, including many former winners of the 24-hour marathon. The cars covered nearly a century of the race’s history, from the Bentleys that won in 1929-30 to the first of LeMans’ Hypercars, produced in 2020 by New York-based specialty manufacturer Glickenhaus.

Among the cars lined up on the 18th fairway with Monterey Bay the background was an entry from the North Bay, a 1989 Sauber Mercedes C9 Group C machine from the Keller Collection in Petaluma that set one of the highest speeds ever recorded at LeMans. A combination of chassis by Sauber and engine by Mercedes-Benz, the C9 won LeMans and all but one other race it entered in 1989 to also claim the World Sports Car Championship.

In qualifying for LeMans, the car went down the Mulsanne Straight at 400 kilometers per hour (248 mph), second only to a Peugeot that went 405 kph. In the interests of safety, officials subsequently installed a pair of chicanes on the Mulsanne Straight to reduce speed, permanently changing one of the most famous stretches of racetrack in the world.

Sonoma Raceway hosts Ferrari Challenge North America on Saturday for the sixth and final round on U.S. soil. Featuring Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes, the IMSA-sanctioned event will be open to the public. An all-day pass is $30. Visit sonomaraceway.com for more information.