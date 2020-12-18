 Skip to main content
Warriors: Roye slated as SportsVine guest

  • Updated
Tim Roye

Tim Roye, who makes his home in Fairfield, has handled play-by-play duties for Golden State Warriors radio broadcasts since 1995.

 Submitted photo

Fairfield resident Tim Roye, the play-by-play radio announcer for the Golden State Warriors since 1995, will be the Dec. 19 guest of the SportsVine.

The local radio sports show airs from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday on KVON 1440 AM and repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

“Since we are not allowed to have guests in the KVON and KVYN studios,” sports director and engineer Ira Smith said, referring to shelter-in-place orders forced by a surge in COVID-19 cases, “I will host the program with Tim over the telephone. It will be the first time that I can remember that we will not have a guest host.”

Smith said previous SportsVine programs will air Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

“We hope to resume the regular rotation of guest hosts and special guests on Jan. 9, 2021, pending approval from the state,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

The Warriors closed their preseason Thursday night with a 113-109 win over the Kings in Sacramento, avenging a 114-113 loss there two nights before.

Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, was 6 for 13 from 3-point range and added six assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points for the Warriors (2-1).

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points for the Kings (2-2). Hassan Whiteside had 12 points and nine rebounds, but De'Aaron Fox endured a 3-for-17 shooting night en route to eight points and 13 assists. He missed all seven 3-point attempts.

Preseason play for the NBA ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.

