John Diana overcame an Achilles heel injury to barely make the 30-hour cutoff in his first Western States Endurance Run in 2014.
The next year, when conditions for the 100-mile race from Squaw Valley to Auburn were so hot that six of the previous year’s top-10 finishers had to drop out, a healed and well-conditioned Diana beat the cutoff by more than three hours.
For the next three years, Napa Valley orthopedic surgeon tried unsuccessfully to get back into the field through a race lottery that pares several thousand applicants from across the globe down to a few hundred.
But this year, just in time for Diana’s 50th birthday, he got in by being sponsored. For Diana, whose birthday was June 13, it was like a birthday gift to himself. He earned it by serving as the director of research for the WSER for the last three years.
“The run has been allocating a certain amount of money toward ultrarunning research for over 20 years, and the person who had been in that role for about a decade stepped down about three years ago. I was talking to the race director then and I ended up volunteering for the position,” he explained. “I report to the board and we usually have one or two projects every year with volunteer participants.”
He actually learned of his entry into the race last fall, about nine months after the passing of his 87-year-old father, John Diana Sr., so he dedicated his training to him.
“When you’re out on a long run you think about things a lot, so I got to reminisce a lot about my dad,” he said. “It was quite emotional.”
John Diana Sr. served in the U.S. Army after earning an undergraduate degree and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served during the Korean War before transitioning to a reserve role and completing his Ph.D in physiology at the University of Louisville. There he met his future wife of 52 years, Louise, who also has a Ph.D.
He said his parents “were just glad I survived” after he finished his first WSER in 2014, but he was glad to have followed his dad’s advice.
“My dad and I had a lot of conversations while I was growing up,” he recalled. “He said ‘if you put your mind to something, you can accomplish it.’
“He did his research in cardiovascular physiology, mainly with blood vessels. He was highly regarded in his field at the time and received a large number of awards along the way. Dad felt like he was contributing to society by doing that. He had other people’s interests at heart his whole life. He was in the Army for 17 years. Had he stayed in the reserve unit another three years, he would have received payments the rest of his life – and he only had to go two weeks a year. I asked him why he left and he said ‘Well, I had other things I had to do.’”
Diana would think of his dad while training mostly on Oat Hill Mine Trail in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, Skyline Park, Tilden Park in Berkeley and the Marin Headlands.
“Oat Hill Mine is a nice climb, 4 1/2 miles straight up with about 2,000 feet of climbing, and it’s not far from where I work (Adventist Health St. Helena).”
Diana is to embark on the 46-year-old, and world’s oldest, 100-mile footrace at 5 a.m. Saturday. Runners who finish at the Placer High School track within 24 hours will receive a coveted silver buckle award, and those who finish within 30 hours will go home with a bronze buckle.
In stark contrast to 2015, Diana and the other 368 entrants shouldn’t have to worry about heat except in the canyons. According to the event’s website, wser.com, race director Craig Thornley said that despite snow levels being 188 percent of normal this winter, the 100.2-mile course will not have to be re-routed.
“There will be snow on the course, but the impact is going to be minimal compared to the way things looked during our Memorial Day Weekend training runs,” Thornley said. “We’ve had years where the snow was continuous for the first 25 to 30 miles of the course. That definitely won’t be the case this year.”
Runners will hit the snow about four miles into the run, for two miles, as well as in patches until they get to the Robinson Flat aid station at Mile 30.
“They’re saying that we may have to run through almost 13 miles of snow,” said Diana, who trained on the first section of the course before spending the past week in South Lake Tahoe and training on a nearby trail at 9,000 feet elevation. “You get more bang for your buck that way, I guess.”
With a high of 78 degrees forecast for the Foresthill aid station at Mile 62, a lot of runners could post personal bests. Jim Walmsley of Flagstaff, Ariz., who set the men’s record of 14 hours, 30 minutes last year, and Courtney Dauwalter of Golden, Colo., who had the second-fastest women’s time of 17:27, are back to defend their titles.
The race draws runners from across the globe. This year’s field includes 80 foreign-born entrants from more than 25 countries.
“It’s getting harder and harder to get in through the lottery because more and more people are (applying),” Diana said. “Even though they square your number of lottery tickets each year you get don’t make it, your chances are generally lower each year. So it helps to be involved.
“But this will probably be my last Western States, for two reasons: One, I would rather somebody else get a slot. Less than 400 runners get in each year out of over 5,000 applicants, so I feel it would be selfish of me to deny the experience to somebody else at this point.
“Number two, I’ve been able to balance training with work and life so far, but I’ve had to do twice as much training to get half as much improvement the last two years. When you get toward (age) 50, it becomes much more difficult and to both maintain and improve. So it’s requiring more time than it used to, and I think I would rather just do shorter races.”
Running in the WSER takes more than just having a ticket, though. Runners need to show that they can handle the distance, by completing one of many qualifying races around the globe. Diana usually runs the qualifier before he learns of his entry fate. In 2017, he ran a 100-miler in San Diego in about 23 hours. Last year, to qualify for this year’s WSER, he conquered a 63-mile race in the Alps called CCC, named after Courmayeur, Champex and Chamonix – the three cities in Italy, Switzerland and France, respectively, that are along its course. He also did one there called the 77-mile TDS – an abbreviation for “Sur les Traces des Ducs de Savoie,” which is French for “The footprints of the Dukes of Savoie.” Both races are part of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc series.
“The CCC has 21,000 feet of climbing and the TDs has almost 26,000, whereas Western States has 18,000 feet of climbing.”
Diana will have two pacers to run with over the final 38 miles – Katelyn Rogus, a former University of Maryland heptathlete who is a physician’s assistant at Adventist Health St. Helena, and for the final 20 miles, 1996 Napa High graduate Rich Conder, who also finished the 2015 WSER.