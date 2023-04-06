Zoe Antoinette Campos is on some kind of a roll for the UCLA women’s golf team.

Campos, a sophomore who is from Valencia, Calif., won her first collegiate title when she captured the Anuenue Spring Break Classic at Ka’anapali Golf Course at Maui, Hawaii on March 29. Her score of 12-under-par 204 is tied for the fifth-lowest 54-hole score in program history, UCLA Athletics reported at uclabruins.com.

She was named as the Pac-12 Women’s Golfer of the Week on Tuesday.

Campos continued her sizzling play in Napa on Wednesday by winning the 2023 Chevron Silverado Showdown, a three-day tournament featuring 17 major college teams at Silverado Resort and Spa. She fired rounds of 67, 73 and 71, completing the event Wednesday with a 5-under-par 211 total on the Silverado North Course, a par-72, 6,146-yard layout.

“I’m really proud of her. She’s really playing some great golf right now. She’s been knocking on the door of wins for a while. It’s just really nice to see her get it done,” UCLA head coach Carrie Forsyth said prior to the awards ceremony, which was attended by Silverado staff, including Cody Sherrill, Director of Club Operations; Dave Karam, Golf Operations Manager; Devon Raymond, Associate Golf Professional; Michael Butler, Associate Golf Professional; Bryan Johnson, group and tournament golf; and David Walter, Director of Agronomy.

Campos, a two-time participant at the Augusta National Women's Amateur (2019, 2021), was tied for the first-round lead with Arizona State’s Amanda Linner. Campos, No. 15 in the Golfstat NCAA Women’s Division I Rankings at golfstat.com, took a one-shot lead over Catherine Park of Southern California into the final round.

Campos won by a three-shot margin over Hailee Cooper of Texas A&M, Dianna Lee of Northwestern and Park, who finished in a three-way tie for second place. Cooper shot 70-72-72 – 214, Lee shot 76-69-69 – 214, and Park shot 70-71-73 – 214.

“0bviously, coming in with the lead, I think I really just wanted to stay up there and just continue with what I was doing the whole week. I really just didn’t want to play super aggressive. I just wanted to be steady throughout the whole day,” said Campos, 20.

“I really just wanted to focus on every shot. I wasn’t really thinking about winning. I think just playing my game, which is just super important. In the end, I did get the win, which is really nice. I'm definitely super happy.”

Four players posted scores of par or lower.

“This course is not easy,” said Forsyth. “I think what I’m really proud of her for is just the way she putted this week, because putting has sort of been her nemesis. She’s a great ball striker. She hits it really good. But she wasn’t always making those putts, and to putt well out here, on this course, it says a lot. It's made a big difference.”

The University of Colorado and the University of Oregon are the host schools for the Chevron Silverado Showdown, now in its ninth year. There were 93 players in the field.

As the individual low medalist, Campos will receive an invitation to play as an amateur at the Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA season. The Chevron Championship is April 20-23 at The Club at Carlton Woods, at The Woodlands, Texas.

“Zoe lives and breathes golf,” said Forsyth. “Golf is life for her. She really wants to play at the next level. She prioritizes her game. She’s an incredible player. It’s fun to have her on the team. It’s great to have her as a teammate.”

Northwestern University won the team title at the Chevron Silverado Showdown. Northwestern took a 16-shot lead into the final round and won by a seven-shot margin over Texas A&M.

Northwestern had rounds of 284, 288 and 301 for a 9-over 873 total. Texas A&M shot 292-296-292 – 880. In third place was UCLA, which shot 294-296-292 – 882. In fourth was Southern California, 294-297-295 – 886, and in fifth was Pepperdine, 301-294-295 – 890.

Campos and others, both individual and teams, were honored at an awards ceremony, near the practice green, following the final round of the spring tournament, which had a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Chevron is the title sponsor for the Silverado Showdown.

“We just appreciate all the teams’ participation in the Chevron Silverado Showdown,” said Colorado head coach Anne Kelly. “Congratulations to all the women that played this week. This course is always in great shape. Thank you all for participating.”

Oregon head coach Derek Radley said: “Congratulations, as Anne said, to all you ladies for playing this extremely challenging golf course. We hope you learned some stuff and can use it moving forward into postseason.”

Players were challenged by a number of things on the North Course – thick rough, narrow fairways and greens that have slope and speed to them. The firmness of the fairways allowed players to get some roll out on their shots. Silverado is the home of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship.

“The course is in excellent shape,” said Kelly. “It always is. It’s a great test for these players because they’re all getting ready for conference championship and postseason. And this course definitely tunes them up.”

It was sunny, with temperatures in the mid-50s to low-60s, with light winds for the final round.

Campos started out the third and final round with a bogey-5 on the par-4, 381-yard first hole.

She parred the next six holes and then birdied the par-4, 344-yard eighth hole and par-5, 491-yard ninth hole.

She two-putted from three feet for par on the par-3, 163-yard 15th hole.

She saved par on the 485-yard, par-5 16th hole by hitting a 50-degree wedge from near a hazard on to the green and then two-putting.

Campos bounced back from a bogey-5 on the 332-yard, par-4 17th hole by making a birdie-4 on the 503-yard 18th hole. Her drive went into the left rough. She hit out on to the fairway and then landed her approach shot from 82 yards out with a 54-degree wedge to two feet. She made the putt, culminating a great week of golf.

“I think winning last week was just so good. It was good momentum going into this week, and I felt really good about my game. And obviously another win, it makes me super proud of myself,” said Campos, who reached the round of 64 at the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay last year.

The key to playing Silverado, said Campos, a four-time Rolex Junior All-American, was hitting fairways.

“I really just wanted to pace myself and be patient. And that’s what I did,” she said. “I’m happy with every part of my game. When it comes down to the last couple of holes, I just really wanted to just stay calm and just play my game.

“I think it was just super important to always just give myself a chance for birdie, or just try to get it as close as possible. Or if I had a long putt, just get it up there near the hole. I didn’t really struggle too much on the greens this week. I definitely could have made a lot more, but it was just enough.”

According to UCLA Athletics, at uclabruins.com, Campos is the first player since 2018-19 to win multiple titles in a single season for the Bruins. In addition, she has a 69.2 scoring average over her last six rounds.

“UCLA has been my dream school, ever since I was little, and just to be here now and to be playing for them, with the logo on my shirt, it’s incredible,” said Campos, who won the CIF state individual title in 2017 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach.

At the awards ceremony, Campos said:

“I just want to thank Oregon and Colorado for hosting, along with Silverado, for letting us play this amazing course. I also want to thank my team. You guys are so supportive.”

It’s been a stellar season of golf for Campos, who has six Top-10 finishes. She is also listed on the ANNIKA Award Watch List, comprised of the top 15 college players.

“Today, again, a difficult day to shoot under par out here,” said Forsyth. “To finish with the birdie is really fantastic. I just think this is an incredible golf course. It’s just a test. You have to hit good shots. You have to putt well. You have to have a well-rounded game to do well here. And she proved that she does.”

It was also a great week for Northwestern, which was led by Dianna Lee, Jieni Li (68-74-75 – 217), Lauryn Nguyen (76-70-77 – 223), Kelly Sim (69-76-80 – 225), Irene Kim (71-75-84 – 230), and Jennifer Cai (77-82-72 – 231).

“The golf course was in excellent condition. That rough was pretty tough out there. It really put driving the ball and putting it in the fairway at a premium,” said Northwestern head coach Emily Fletcher. “It was challenging. Just really proud of our group. They did a great job this week. We made some mistakes early on today. But they showed a lot of resolve and really fought back and finished strong. You don’t win very often in college golf. And to win this is really special.

“Starting on hole 13, our group really stepped up and made some birdies there. They hit some good shots on 14 and 15, and just really just stayed steady. We hit some poor shots in the beginning. Fortunately, they did a great job of just continuing to play the holes in front of them.”

Northwestern had the lead after both the first and second rounds.

“This golf course is very difficult and the hole locations are tough. If you get impatient, it’s going to expose that impatience, and you’re going to make some numbers. And so, I think, just trying to get them to stay present, keep playing the holes that we have left, they just did a great job of doing that.”

Northwestern won the PING/ASU Invitational Championship at Papago Golf Course on March 26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the awards ceremony Wednesday, Fletcher said:

“We got off to a little bit of a rocky start today, but really proud of how you fought hard down the stretch. It’s not often that you get to win in college golf and to do it back-to-back is really, really special. Really proud of you guys. Good job. Enjoy this one. Best of luck to everybody with conference coming up.”

Tournament Notes

* Yuki Yoshihara of UCLA was honored for her hole-in-one. She aced the par-3, 163-yard 15th hole on April 4.

* Northern California Golf Association rules officials were on hand to work the event.

* Also placing in the team scoring was Oregon and Arizona State, tied for sixth; San Jose State, eighth; Ohio State, ninth; UC Berkeley, 10th; Oregon State, 11th; Washington, 12th; Arizona, 13th; University of San Francisco, 14th; Texas State, 15th; Washington State, 16th; and Colorado, 17th.

* This year marks the eighth year that Silverado Resort has hosted the Silverado Showdown.

“We’ve had a great turnout of schools,” said Sherrill. “Some of these women just played at Augusta last week. To see the camaraderie of the teams, I think it’s always special to have a team event where you’re taking four scores each day. You’re not playing for just yourself; you’re playing for your school and your team. And that’s something special. Just to see them come out here and shooting some of the scores, it’s awesome.

“Oregon and Colorado are both great schools. The host coaches and their staff are always amazing to work with. It’s always special.”

* San Jose State is No. 6 in the latest 2023 Top 25 Women’s-NCAA-Division I team rankings, announced at golfstat.com on March 28. Also listed is Oregon at No. 8, Arizona State at No. 9, Texas A&M at No. 13, Southern California at No. 15, and Northwestern University at No. 16.

Oregon is No. 5 in the latest Women's Team Collegiate Rankings Presented by StrackaLine, at rankings.golfweek.com on March 30. Also listed is No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 9 Arizona State, No. 11 San Jose State, No. 14 Northwestern, and No. 15 Southern California.

* The Silverado Showdown was founded in 2014 by Anne Kelly, Colorado’s head coach, and former Oregon coach Ria Scott, who is now the coach at University of Virginia.

The tournament was also founded by Dr. Rob Talley and his wife, Kim Talley, who are Napa residents. Their daughter, Emily Talley, played college golf all four years at Colorado. She was named as an Honorable Mention All-American in 2012 by the National Golf Coaches Association and Golfweek. She turned professional in 2012 and played on the Symetra Tour.

“We are really proud of this event. It’s eight years now and started because of our player, Emily Talley and her parents. So, we’re always so grateful to come to Silverado and love this place.

“I just loved having Emily on the team and her mom and dad are such great people. When Emily graduated, I was always so sad. I wasn’t going to get to see the Talleys regularly. And Kim said, ‘Well, hey, let's start a tournament.’ And everything fell into place. So grateful that we have this tournament and can be at Silverado. Kim and Rob Talley helped us get this tournament off the ground and running.”

