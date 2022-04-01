Women’s College Golf: Silverado Showdown back in Napa next week

Some of the top teams and players in major college women’s golf will be in Napa for the Silverado Showdown, a three-day, 54-hole event April 4-6 at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Co-hosted by the University of Colorado and the University of Oregon, the Silverado Showdown, now in its seventh year, features 11 teams from the Pac-12 Conference.

There is a field of 18 teams and 90 players. Awards will be presented to the low individual medalist and team champion at the conclusion of the third and final round on April 6.

All three rounds will be played on Silverado’s North Course, the home of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship. It will be set up as a par-72, 6,192-yard layout.

“Just having them here is a privilege for us,” said Dave Zorn, Silverado’s head PGA golf professional. “Having them at our facilities, and having them out here to play a course that we’ve done a lot of work to make it look the way it does … I think that they’ll thoroughly enjoy themselves out here.

“The caliber of golf that they play, it’s good for them, to see them out on our course. I think they even look at it as, the PGA Tour plays here. They can see where they kind of stand with them, some of the best players in the world.”

The Silverado Showdown, one of the final tournaments of the 2021-22 college regular-season schedule, is led by Stanford.

Stanford is No. 1 in the Golfstat 2022 Top 25 Team Rankings, at golfstat.com.

Stanford is also No. 1 in the Women’s Team Collegiate Rankings Presented by StrackaLine, announced by Golfweek at rankings.golfweek.com.

Stanford won Silverado Showdown titles in 2016 and 2017.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State and UC Berkeley from the Pac-12 will play in the tournament.

BYU, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Jose State, TCU, Texas A&M and San Diego State are also in the field.

“It’s such great competition. Every year, it seems like it’s pretty stiff competition,” said Cody Sherrill, Silverado’s Director of Club Operations. “I would have to give Stanford a bit of an advantage looking at the makeup of their team and where they rank.”

Stanford tied for third place at the PING/ASU Invitational in late March at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Five Stanford players — Aline Krauter, Rachel Heck, Caroline Sturdza, Angelina Ye and Rose Zhang — are at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which started Wednesday and wraps up Saturday. According to its website, anwagolf.com, “The event was established to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams.”

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which had a field of 72 players, was Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The entire field was to play Augusta National Golf Club for an official practice round Friday, according to anwagolf.com. There is a cut after 36 holes, and 30 players will advance to the final round on Saturday at Augusta National.

Each of the teams at the Silverado Showdown will play a practice round on the North Course prior to the tournament.

Players start from the Nos. 1 and 10 tees, from 7:45 to 10:06 a.m., on Monday and Tuesday. There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start on Wednesday.

“I had the opportunity to go to the U.S. Women’s Open last year at The Olympic Club (in San Francisco). I saw four girls playing, that had played in the previous Silverado (Showdown). And I thought, how cool is that? They’re at that caliber that they could qualify for an event, the premier event in their sport,” said Sherrill. “I think that’s pretty special for these women in golf.”

The Silverado Showdown was founded in 2014 by Colorado head coach Anne Kelly and former Oregon coach Ria Scott, who is now at the University of Virginia, along with Dr. Rob Talley and his wife, Kim Talley, of Napa. The Talleys’ daughter, Emily Talley, played four years of college golf at Colorado. Talley was named as an Honorable Mention All-American in 2012 by the National Golf Coaches Association and Golfweek.

She turned professional in 2012 and played on the Symetra Tour.

“I think for us, embracing the growth of the game and just being able to be a part of seeing more women in the game, especially women at this caliber, it’s exciting,” said Sherrill. “We have a great women’s program at Silverado as part of our membership. They do a great job of sponsoring young girls going through our camps and clinics and lessons and doing all that. They’ve even sent a few off to college with scholarships because of that. And being able to host some of the best in college is exciting.”

The North Course is a very challenging layout with its overall length, narrow fairways, rough, bunkering and tough greens that have slope and speed.

“The golf course has been playing pretty firm and fast,” said Zorn. “They will have some tough, tough pin placements out there. The greens are always challenging. Even on the PGA Tour, the guys can struggle out there on those greens sometimes.

“The golf course is in great shape. Everything is lush and everything is great out there. Everything is pretty tight out there on the North Course.”

Sherrill expressed his appreciation for the grounds team that works on the North and South courses throughout the year at Silverado.

“Our grounds team is really one of the best in the business. We hear that from other agronomists that come in and work with them during the PGA (Tour) event. Some have been here 25-30 plus years. They take so much pride in setting up a course for a competitive event like this. They just they know how to get out there and make it happen,” he said.

Ellie Slama of Oregon State won the Silverado Showdown individual title last year, shooting 8-under 208. Slama had rounds of 67, 68 and 73.

Southern Cal won the team title, shooting 7-under 281 in the final round and finishing the tournament at 2-under 862. It was a five-stroke victory for USC.

In the Women’s Collegiate Individual Rankings Presented by StrackaLine, at rankings.golfweek.com, Rose Zhang of Stanford is No. 1, Amari Avery of USC is No. 2, Alexandra Forsterling of Arizona State is No. 5, Rachel Heck of Stanford is No. 9, Natasha Andrea Oon of San Jose State is No. 10, and Brooke Seay of Stanford is No. 11.

In the NCAA Player Ranking, at golfstat.com, it’s Rose Zhang of Stanford at No. 1, Alexandra Forsterling of Arizona State at No. 2, Amari Avery of USC at No. 3, Natasha Andrea Oon of San Jose State at No. 7, Calynne Rosholt of Arizona State at No. 9, and Aline Krauter of Stanford at No. 11.

In the 2022 Top 25 Rankings, at golfstat.com, it’s No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Oregon, No. 5 San Jose State and No. 6 Arizona State.

In the Women’s Team Collegiate Rankings Presented by StrackaLine, at rankings.golfweek.com, it’s No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Oregon, No. 6 San Jose State, No. 8 Southern Cal, and No. 9 Arizona State.

Arizona State won the team title at the 2022 PING/ASU Invitational in late March at Papago Golf Club. Alexandra Forsterling won individual medalist honors for the Sun Devils.

Oregon finished second at the PING/ASU Invitational in late March.

UCLA tied for fifth at the PING/ASU Invitational.

USC tied for fifth at the Liz Murphey Collegiate in late March at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens.

San Jose State placed second at the MountainView Collegiate, held at the MountainView Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, in March.

Rules officials from the Northern California Golf Association will be at the Silverado Showdown.