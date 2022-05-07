Women’s Soccer: WPSL debut near for Napa Valley 1839 FC

In 2016, the National Premier Soccer League announced that the Wine Country was getting its own soccer club.

The new brand was unveiled as Napa Valley 1839 FC to pay homage to the man who first planted grapes in the Napa Valley in 1839, George C. Yount.

Founders Arik Housley and Joshua Goss wanted to plant their own seed by being the first to bring soccer-centric family fun entertainment to the community and provide local athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talents at an amateur level.

Fast-forward seven years, and the club will achieve yet another part of its mission when it provides opportunities for all with the implementation of a women’s team, officially announced in January of this year by the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

“Our intention since starting 1839 has always been to grow the game in our community,” 1839 FC co-owner Housley said. “Now that we feel our successes with a men’s team on and off the field have allowed us to build a good foundation, we are confident and excited to kick off the inaugural women’s season. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX it couldn’t be better timing for our organization and our community.”

The WPSL is the longest-active women’s soccer league in the United States. Established in 1998, it has grown at an average of 12% over its 23-season history – a consistent trend rarely achieved in team sports that also makes it the largest women’s soccer competition in the world, according to the league's website.

Development-wise, there’s a lot of opportunities for players to make it to the next level. Most rosters consist of highly skilled female players – from collegiate, post-collegiate and, international athletes to high school standouts. With alumni including the likes of FIFA World Cup winners Alex Morgan, Brandi Chastain and Julie Foudy, professional scouts are always keeping their eyes on the quality-filled league with hopes to recruit their next superstar.

“We can’t be more excited to showcase the women’s game in the same manner with which we do the men,” Housley said. “There’ll definitely be quality on the field. We have two women coming from England, three more coming from Baylor University, as well as others from top universities around the country. Locally we also have important additions like Tessa Salvestrin, who has committed to play at Saint Mary College upon graduating from Justin-Siena.”

Salvestrin was the Napa Valley Register’s 2020-21 Napa County Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“I’m very honored to be the first signing for the 1839 FC women’s team,” she said. “I played for Napa United when I was younger and I’m glad that I’ve been given the opportunity to come back and play in front of so many supporters.”

Despite being an amateur club, the organization very much resembles that of a major league side. Off the field, the team has a front office staff that are consistent with planning events and having media coverage unlike any other team in the area. On match days, 1839 FC’s home field, Dodd Stadium, converts into a party for all. Youth enjoy the kids zone. Teens congregate at merchandise stands and food vendor carts, looking to purchase the latest team gear and try the diverse foods available.

Perhaps most unique is adults spending time at the 1839 FC Beer & Wine Garden, which is rarely seen outside of professional stadiums. When it’s time for kickoff, an average of 500 fans – including supporter group Green Army – pack into the stands to cheer on the team in green.

Over the years 1839 FC’s supporter numbers have risen – most notably when they host their annual international friendly matches against professional teams, and draw crowds ranging from 2,500 to 5,000. Those same plans are in place for the women’s team.

“I’ve always wondered what playing in front of a packed stadium would be like,” Salvestrin said, “so I’m very excited to see what kind of atmosphere the fans create.”

Salvestrin will play a vital role on the team managed by Ben Solomon, a former 1839 FC men’s assistant coach. She officially signed her letter of intent to play NCAA Division I soccer for the Gaels of Moraga and major in kinesiology. She views it as an opportunity to further develop her game and reach her ultimate dream.

“My goal is to declare for the NWSL draft,” she said of the National Women’s Soccer League, “after my senior year of college and hopefully begin my professional career. WPSL is going to be a huge part in developing my craft before I leave for college this summer as well as all the summers to come.”

The Napa Valley 1839 FC women’s team is set to kick off its inaugural season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, against the San Francisco Nighthawks at San Francisco’s historic Kezar Stadium in Golden Gate Park. The 1839 FC women’s much anticipated Dodd Stadium debut is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, when the ladies in green play host to Sacramento’s California Storm.

“Our first home game will be a fun night to kick off what hopes to be the beginning of something great,” said Housley. “June 11 will also be a wonderful day to join us, as we’ll be having a doubleheader against FC Davis that we are calling Soccer Fest.”

Soccer Fest is set to begin at 4 p.m. with the women playing first, followed a 7 p.m. men’s match. Both teams will jump onto the field wearing kits for the annual good cause, which Housley revealed would be mental health awareness in 2022. Previous kit themes have received nationwide support, including breast and lung cancer awareness and gun violence prevention. All sale proceeds are donated to diverse foundations for research.

“We look to celebrate soccer in our community and we have a special jersey launch at the same time that will benefit mental health locally, all while communicating the message of togetherness,” Housley added. “Seeing the women’s team become a part of our family and this annual event will be something special.”

Visit napavalley1839.com to learn more about purchasing tickets to Napa Valley 1839 FC women's games, community engagement and partnership opportunities.