Two-time California champion Alyvia Fiske wasn’t the first high school girl to win multiple state wrestling titles, but she could become the first to achieve something much bigger.
The 2017 Vintage High School graduate, coming off her sophomore season at Simon Fraser University of the Vancouver area in British Columbia, was selected as TheMat.com Athlete of the Week on May 14 after winning two divisions at the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships in Irving, Texas.
With Junior and Under-23 titles at the tournament in her 72-kilogram weight class, the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club member earned spots on not only the 2019 Junior World Team – for the second year in a row – but also the 2019 U23 World Team.
“Personally, I felt like I hadn’t improved that much since last year,” she said by phone from her Canadian school. “But after wrestling the same people, it showed that I had. That made me feel good because I train so hard up here at school. It feels good putting in all the effort and getting all the results you want.”
This Saturday at Rutgers University in East Brunswick, N.J., Fiske will have a rematch with the opponent she beat in the best-of-three Senior Women’s Freestyle U.S. Open finals on April 26, Victoria Francis of Colorado Springs, at “Final X: Rutgers.” The winner will represent the United States on its Senior team at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships Sept. 14-22 in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Fiske won by decision over TMWC teammate Francis, 5-4, in the Senior U.S. Open finals at South Point Hotel and Arena in Las Vegas.
“She had been on the Senior World Team before,” Fiske said, “so that was a bigger deal than any other match I’ve wrestled.”
It was the first tournament for Francis, the 2017 Senior World Team member at 72s, since she returned from a one-year sanction by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for testing positive for a prohibited substance. Francis earned this week’s the Final X rematch with Fiske by winning the World Team Trials challenge tournament.
“I understand why they do it, to see where I’m at, but it sucks,” Fiske said about having to face Francis again to make the World team. “I figured she would be the one I would wrestle at Final X because she had already beaten everybody else at the U.S. Open. I’m sure she’ll come back with a fiery vengeance.”
Fiske said she’s taking only a six-week psychology class this summer at Simon Fraser, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday afternoons through June 17.
“I have school on Monday and Wednesday and then I leave Thursday (for New Jersey) to be there for a press conference on Friday,” she said.
If Fiske wins Saturday, she will become the first U.S. wrestler to make three world teams in the same year.
While she didn’t have time to think between earning her first two World berths in Texas the same weekend, she’s had to wait nearly a month for Final X.
“Right now, I kinda going into it with the same mentality as I did for the Senior U.S. Open,” she said. “I’m going to try to do my absolute best and not have any expectations, unnecessary pressure and added stress. Just go into it with faith in my wrestling ability and training and do best that I can.”
At the Junior World Team Trials in Irvington, Texas on May 10, Fiske opened with two 10-0 technical falls before dispatching Alexis Gomez 13-6 in the semifinals. That put her in the best-of-three final against 2019 Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association champion Dymond Guilford of Missouri Baptist, her 76-kilogram teammate at the 2018 Worlds.
After blanking Guilford 6-0 in the first match, Fiske scored a 2-point takedown with 11 seconds left to tie the second match, 4-4, before winning it on criteria.
At the same venue two days later, Fiske entered the U23 World Team Trials and posted three more technical-fall shutouts to land a spot in the best-of-three finals against Jerzie Estrada. Fiske pinned Estrada in 3:56 and then blanked her 4-0 to nab the title and World Team spot.
“The Junior World Team Trials are for women under age 20. I ended up having an easier time in the U-23 tournament, but it was rough because I had had five or six matches that Friday and five or six matches on Sunday,” Fiske said. “It was a long, hard weekend. They do the finals on a stage so everyone can watch, a whole production, and there were a lot of nerves, so it was a relief to win.”
For the Senior level, for the second year now, Final X tournaments – at Rutgers University in East Brunswick, N.J. on June 8 and at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln on June 15 – will each determine five of the 10 spots on the World Team, not only for women’s freestyle but also men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman.
“If I win Final X I will be on all three world teams, which hasn’t been done,” she said. “I’m pretty excited. I’m trying to not get too nervous about it. I’m super glad and lucky I’m already on two teams.”
The Junior World Championships will take place Aug. 12-18 in Tallinn, Estonia, and the U23 Worlds will be Oct. 28-Nov. 3 in Budapest, Hungary.
Fiske won her first Junior national title in May 2018 and made her first-ever trip overseas last September in Slovakia for the world championships, where the U.S. won only one medal.
“I got knocked out in the first round,” she said. “The way they do world tournaments is if you lose in the first round, you’re out unless the person who beat you keeps winning and that didn’t happen.
“I don’t know why, but I was so nervous because they held it on a stage with tons of lights and you had to walk all the way down this hallway to get there. It was overwhelming. It didn’t go too well. I got caught pretty early on. The coaches weren’t too happy with us, so it wasn’t a very good memory except that I have an idea of what it will be like this year.”
Fiske will be one of seven of the 10 Junior World Team members making their second appearances in August.
If she also gets to the Senior World Championships, she will have to cut four pounds or wrestle up four pounds, at 68 or 76 kilograms.
Fiske placed just third at 157 pounds in the Feb. 8-9 WCWA Championships at Life University in Marietta, Ga. She lost a 9-7 decision to Menlo’s Iman Kazem, a West-Tracy High alumna who had beaten Fiske in both Vintage’s Napa Valley Girls Classic the Sac-Joaquin Section final when Fiske was a Vintage sophomore. Fiske rebounded to get the bronze medal with a 10-4 win over Emmanuel College’s Hannah Gladden.
“That’s only loss that’s really stuck with me this year because (Kazem) was someone I could have and should have beaten,” said Fiske. “I was kinda looking ahead to the finals and stuff. The girl I beat for third place was one I went back and forth with last year, and this year I’ve beaten her every time.”
A two-time CIF state champion in the 160-pound weight class, Fiske was 148-9 during her prep career, including 82-1 with 75 pins over her final two seasons.
“In high school when I lost it was worse just because I didn’t lose very often my junior and senior years,” she said. “Now, everyone is good and you just take losses as opportunities to learn instead of beating yourself up over it – unless it’s somebody you’ve beaten before. You can’t be too cocky or you’ll get humbled really quickly.”
Fiske is fortunate at Simon Fraser to be able to train with the reigning world champion at her weight, assistant women’s coach Justina Distasio.
“She’s 26 and she went through everything we have, so I go to her for confidence when I’m nervous or anxious and stressed,” Fiske said. “I’m lucky to have her.”
Fiske has switched majors from kinesiology to health science.
“Once I started taking classes, I wasn’t into physical therapy and body mechanics,” she said. “I wanted more to do with anatomy and general health.
“I want to be a nurse practitioner. School is really hard and my grades are not what they were in high school,” added Fiske, whose high school GPA was over 4.0. “With wrestling, it’s even more time-consuming. I want to make sure I get on the right track in school and hopefully get into nursing school.”
The daughter of Dan Fiske and Julie Cooksey said she gets plenty of support, though, from teammates and coaches past and present.
“I’m really competitive and always want to do my best at whatever I can, so wrestling is the perfect outlet for me. I try to be as humble as possible. In wrestling, literally anything can happen at any time, so you always need to be ‘on.’ Young guns come out of nowhere and beat up on older people. But it’s good that a lot more colleges are implementing women’s wrestling because there really were not many when I chose my school.”
Fiske gets the usual questions from non-wrestling fans, such as if she’s trying to be the next mixed martial arts or World Wrestling Entertainment star.
“No, I wouldn’t enjoy getting punched in the face,” she said. “I’m not aggressive enough for that.”
People do ask her how she can be so nice off the mat, though. But she’s not one to make friends with just anybody.
“I try not to make friends with the girls in my weight class,” she said. “I don’t like to wrestle friends, especially in something like the Junior World Team Trials. I was really good friends with one girl and we would hang out at junior camps and stuff, but it was awkward when I had to wrestle her.”