Women's Athletics: Pool expert, Olympic medalists talk cancer

YOUNTVILLE — The stage on the West Pavilion at The Estate Yountville was like a Mount Rushmore of female athletes on Saturday.

Donna Orender giving the first speech during the V Foundation’s Celebration of Title IX during this 50th anniversary year of the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at any educational institution that receives funding from the federal government.

The five-sport athlete became her New York high school’s first female tennis player by making the boys team in the mid-1970s, but Orender’s main sport was basketball.

She played for New York’s Queens College in the first-ever women’s game held at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 22, 1975 and for all three seasons of the precedent-setting Women’s Pro Basketball League from 1978-81. She began working for the PGA Tour in 1987 and became a senior executive during her 17 years there.

Orender served as the second president of the WNBA for seven years, from 2005-11. One of her and husband Carnace’s twin sons, Jacob Orender, played basketball for UC Berkeley from 2016-20. Zachary graduated from Tulane. Her stepdaughter, Colleen Orender, is a successful recording artist based in Nashville and her stepson, Morgan is an attorney in Jacksonville, Fla.

She told the crowd that on the first day of her WNBA presidency, she got a call from Birch Bayh, who had served as a U.S. Senator for Indiana from 1963-81 and introduced the Title IX as part of the Educational Amendments of 1972.

“He had shepherded the bill through the Senate,” she recalled. “At first he congratulated me, and then he reminded me just how important Title IX was. He reminded me that the work that we were doing at the WNBA, building a business around strong women, around elite athletes who deserved their place on the stage unfettered, supported by the right amount of resources — television, money, all the things we’re still working for. But it really wasn’t until I hung up from that call that I thought about it for a minute, and realized that he was making sure that I knew that not only did I have a responsibility to make sure that Title IX was continued, but that we all did.”

Kate Johnson was next to speak. The American rower won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens in the women's eight. Born in Denver, she grew up in the Bay Area and moved to Portland, Ore. before high school. Johnson and her team won gold at the World Rowing Cups in Munich and Lucerne in 2004 prior to the Olympics. At the FISA World Rowing Championships in 2002, Johnson won the gold medal and World Championship title in the women's eight.

Johnson competed on nine U.S. national rowing teams during her career and made her first international team at age 15. She also competed for the University of Michigan, from which she graduated in 2001. She was a three-time All-America honoree for the Wolverines (1999–2001) and the Big Ten Conference’s Rower of the Year in 2000 and 2001. She was inducted into the University of Michigan Hall of Honor in 2016.

Johnson has been working for Google for 2½ years, building a global sports marketing program.

“The thing that I’m incredibly proud to share with you guys,” she told the crowd regarding Google, “is we are investing in women first. The first partnership that I did at Google was with the WNBA. We became a change-maker partner of the WNBA, and we are committed to ESPN that we make sure we air more of women’s sports on television.

“Which then resonates with how I found myself with this diagnosis of cancer in 2021. I slept relentlessly, I ate relentlessly, I rowed relentlessly and made the Olympic team with relentless pursuit. A week later, I found a swollen lymph node in my armpit after getting my first (COVID) vaccination. My husband is a physician and when he felt it, the color drained from his face and he said to get it checked out. As my doctor was saying it might be nothing, she also found the first mass in my breast. I share this with you because the word ‘resilient’ has become my mantra. I rang the ball in April this year.”

Speaking next was Jeanette Lee, who started playing pool in 1989 and was the world’s No. 1 ranked female in the sport in the 1990s. She received the Women's Professional Billiard Association Sportsperson of the Year Award in 1998. She was a three-time women’s runner-up at the World Nine-Ball Championships from 1993–96, and won the gold medal for the United States at the 2001 World Games in Akita, Japan. She also won the women’s $25,000 winner-take-all Tournament of Champions in 1999 and 2003. She also has a book titled using her nicknamed, “The Black Widow’s Guide to Killer Pool.”

Lee talked about how when she was coming up through the sport, women would be much more afraid to embarrass themselves in tournaments than men would be. She said men would make mistakes, but get better by learning from them.

She said spinal surgery to treat scoliosis when she was just 12 limited the sports she could do.

“Being Korean, math and piano were my options. There were no sports around my family. When I got older and found pool, that was something I could do. There’s nothing like beating a man at pool, in stilettos.”

Lee, who lives in Tampa, Fla. with her three daughters, announced in February 2021 that she had been diagnosed with stage IV terminal ovarian cancer.

Speaking next was Chaunte Lowe, currently a mother of two daughters and a son, a wife and a finance professional. She holds the U.S. record in the women’s high jump at 6 feet, 8¾ inches and has competed in four Olympics, winning the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. She’s also a three-time World Championships medalist, and a 12-time U.S. Nationals champion.

“Yes, I can jump over LeBron James’ head. If they give me the opportunity, I will be happy to do that,” she quipped.

She set an American record in the high jump only 10 months after giving birth her to her younger daughter. In 2008, she became the first female Georgia Tech alum to compete at the Olympic Games in track and field.

“One of the things I learned to do, because I had gone to a WNBA community event, was how to do self-breast exams. I did it one day and found this itsy-bitsy, tiny, rice-sized lump.”

Lowe said she got a second opinion when the first doctor told her she was fine and to not come back for six years.

“If I had not come back in six years, I would be dead,” she said. “My children would not have a mother. I began training for my fifth Olympics games during chemotherapy, during a double-mastectomy, during COVID. I realized it was my job to use whatever (fame) I had available to me to make sure that I was both seen and heard.”

The final speaker was Kikkan Randall, whose first name is pronounced “kickin.” Born in Salt Lake City and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, she made five trips to the Winter Olympic Games in cross country skiing. She and Jessie Diggins won a gold medal in Seoul in 2018, becoming the first American cross-country skiers to win a gold medal by claiming the women's team sprint.

Randall has won 17 national titles, made 29 World Cup podiums, and had the highest finish by an American woman at the World Championships with a second-place finish in the Sprint in Liberec in 2009.

Randall was married to former Canadian ski racer Jeff Ellis until they divorced last October. They have a 6-year-old son.

In April 2018, Randall was diagnosed with breast cancer. She announced her diagnosis in July of that year on her social media accounts, as well as her plans to return to Anchorage to undergo chemotherapy.

“I got to walk off into the sunset, so satisfied about a great career, and excited for the next chapter,” she recalled. “A couple of months later, after my family and I moved to Canada, it was Mother’s Day, I was out for a walk with my husband and my 2-year-old son and thinking ‘Life is amazing. It doesn’t get any better than this.’"

It was at that point that Randall realized that cancer does not discriminate.

"That night as I was getting ready for bed, I happened to brush up against the hard spot in my chest, and I immediately had a sinking feeling," she recalled. "Here I was in the shape of my life, having just won a gold medal. I went to the doctor and mammogram didn’t show anything, but the ultrasound and biopsy revealed that I had Stage 2 triple-positive breast cancer. I remember when I got that call, all of the structure and things I knew about the world crumbled in an instant. And then my 2-year-old came running and jumped up in my arms and I realized this was just going to have to be the next challenge.

“I really believe that all of the experience and the role models and people that I met as an athlete absolutely helped me get through one of the most challenging things in my life. That’s why I’m so excited to celebrate not only what the V Foundation does for cancer research, but also the part that Title IX has played for so many, and together I believe we can keep this momentum rolling.”