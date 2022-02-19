Women's College Basketball: Storm beat reigning champs

American Canyon High product Amaree Bennett scored a career-high 35 points with eight 3-pointers as the Napa Valley College women’s basketball team edged visiting Yuba, 59-57, in a Bay Valley Conference thriller Friday night.

Vintage graduate Nicole Gleeson drained the winning 3-pointer with 3 seconds left and finished 8 points, 20 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 steals as the Storm (11-15, 7-7 BVC) knocked off the defending conference champion in their biggest win of the year.

Also contributing was Addison Alsbury (4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists) and Napa High product Maizy Armstrong-Brown (8 assists, 3 rebounds).

“This was a signature win for our program, which we are rebuilding from the ground up,” NVC assistant coach Zack Cook said of himself and head coach Paul DeBolt. “Napa Valley College women's basketball is back and we look forward to continuing to grow this thing moving forward.”

The Storm were coming off a 61-49 loss to visiting Merritt two nights before. They came out sluggish and could not recover from an early 18-point deficit. Leading NVC were Gleeson (15 points, 13 rebounds, 8 blocks), Alsbury (8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Armstrong-Brown (5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals).

Napa Valley hosts Laney at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday in its season finale. It will be Sophomore Night and Gleeson and fellow sophomores Maira Montanez, who is from Calistoga, and Maleiah Cronin will be honored before the game.