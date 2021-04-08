Women's College Golf: Oregon State's Slama, USC tops in Showdown

Slama adds to great collegiate career

Slama added another chapter to her outstanding career at Oregon State. She was named All-Pac-12 First Team and set both the school’s single-season scoring average and single-season record with seven top-10 finishes during the 2018-19 season. She has played in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur twice in the last three years.

She bogeyed the par-4, 381-yard first hole, as she missed a four-foot putt for par. She birdied the par-4, 345-yard third hole and bogeyed the par-4, 344-yard eighth hole.

On the back nine, she bogeyed the par-4, 365-yard 12th hole. She hit a beautiful 6-iron tee shot on the par-3, 165-yard 15th hole to three feet and made the birdie putt. It was a two-shot swing on No. 15, as Corpuz made bogey. Slama then had a four-stroke lead.

“The course is in really good shape and the rough is a good length for us,” said Slama. “The beautiful scenery, too, is fun to look at while you’re out there. It reminds me of home.”

Slama missed the green on her approach shot on the par-4, 336-yard 17th hole. She got up and down and made a par-saving putt from eight feet.

“She was between clubs a bit today and just committed to it and trusted herself,” said Shockley.