Women's Premier Soccer League: Napa Valley 1839 FC rallies for 2nd win

It was a magical Wednesday evening at Dodd Stadium for the Napa Valley 1839 FC women’s soccer team as it overcame a two-goal deficit against FC Davis with a four-goal second half en route to its second Women’s Premier Soccer League victory, 4-3.

“We’re really happy with our performance,” 1839 FC head coach Ben Solomon said after his team improved to 2-6. “We’ve been focusing on the same process throughout (the season). It takes time to find a flow as a team, but we have really hit our rhythm over the last couple of games.”

Napa Valley was coming off Sunday’s 6-3 home loss to the San Francisco Nighthawks, in a game that was tied 3-3 early in the second half and saw 1839 FC miss key scoring opportunities that haunted it in the end.

“I felt we should have gotten a better result in the last game,” Solomon added, “so we’re really happy to come out here and get the win.”

Solomon and his side knew their process and playing style was working, that all that was left to do was capitalize. That’s what they achieved versus FC Davis, though the visitors didn’t go down easily.

The Lions kicked off the first half strong, opening the match with attacks that forced 1839 FC starting goalkeeper Juliana Alexander to make two key one-on-one saves in just the first 10 minutes. Napa Valley countered throughout the half with Tessa Salvestrin’s speed and Carra Hymel’s ability in the midfield to distribute passes.

Davis kept the pressure on via the long ball and it paid off in the 14th minute. Sage Frudden netted a goal off a bounce that was deflected by a defender, catching Alexander off her goal line.

When it appeared the first 45 minutes would conclude with a 1-0 FC Davis lead, the Lions struck again. Central midfielder Susana Garcia took advantage of a stolen ball on 1839 FC’s side of the field and chipped in a shot from 20 yards out that was just out of Alexander’s reach moments before the conclusion of the half.

Despite conceding two goals, the University of the Pacific standout goalkeeper managed to keep 1839 FC in the match with sacrificial saves that limited the damage.

“My overwhelming message at halftime was about belief — keep believing, and anything can happen,” Solomon said. “It really felt like we should have gone into the half at least tied, if not winning. So it was about maintaining that belief, getting an early goal and then going ahead on putting pressure and earning a win.”

The Wine Country side kicked off the second half with urgency and huge spirit led by Napa High alumnus Grace Vlandis, who entered the match as a substitute goalkeeper, as well as defensive back-line leader Erin Brown and the always offensive minded Salvestrin.

A 2022 Justin-Siena graduate who will be continuing her soccer career with Saint Mary’s College, Salvestrin kicked 1839 FC’s comeback into high gear with impressive runs down the right side of the pitch, generating goal opportunities.

Napa Valley cashed in for its first goal in the 58th minute, on a corner kick earned by Salvestrin’s efforts. Jenna Patterson took charge of the kick, swinging a low ball near the front post that was deflected into the FC Davis goal by defender Blythe Obar to cut the deficit in half.

“We felt really good going into half despite the scoreline and we knew the goals were coming,” said Brown, who received the Mira Winery Player of the Match Award. “Once the first one came, we just saw the spirit change and we got three really quickly.”

Brown, who’s been an anchor in 1839 FC’s defense and midfield the whole season, finally got a shot on goal. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the team and the University of the Pacific junior. With space and time, the dynamic Brown set herself up and shot a rocket of a strike from the opposing 20-yard line that hit off a Lions defender and into goalkeeper Alexa Madueno’s net to knot the score at 2-2 in the 65th minute.

“I really wanted to get off a shot this game. It’s been something I’ve been trying to work on, making myself a bigger offensive threat,” Brown said. “The ball came out to me from about 30 yards out, so I said ‘I’m gonna take a chance. It worked out this time.”

With the match equalized, 1839 FC wasn’t satisfied — as evidenced by the abundant amount of pressure Davis was up against. Just one minute after the score was leveled, Salvestrin once again caused danger. After intercepting a bad back-line pass by an FC Davis defender and going straight to goal, the striker evaded three defenders before getting a shot off that was saved by Madueno. Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, 1839 FC’s Carra Hymel was wide open and quicker to the rebound as she gave 1839 FC Valley a 3-2 lead.

Napa Valley had flipped the result in under 10 minutes and controlled the majority of ball possession, but Davis did not shy away from attempting to make a comeback of its own. However, Vlandis came up huge in the 74th minute with an outstanding diving save to preserve the one-goal lead. The Napa Valley native was tested by a long-range shot from Garcia, who noticed Vlandis was off her line. Despite that, Garcia was denied her brace.

“Switching goalkeepers at half is not always easy on the team’s dynamic. We just have to make sure we transition smoothly,” said Vlandis, a junior at UC San Diego. “We took care of business tonight.”

The save was crucial, as 1839 FC added an insurance goal courtesy of Olivia Jessee in the 75th minute that made it 4-2. The Lions responded in the 85th minute on a finish by Tiffany Miras.

“Growing up in Napa and going to Napa High and just kinda watching how soccer has developed is absolutely mind-blowing,” Vlandis added. “I've never been more proud to be from Napa and coming back home and being able to play for this great program. I would have never imagined it. It’s just amazing.”

Napa Valley will close out its inaugural WPSL season with two consecutive matches against Lamorinda United (4-1-1), a club they have yet to face this season. The first encounter will take place at Wilder Fields 2 in Orinda at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by the season finale at Dodd Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday.