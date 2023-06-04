Hunter More put the Napa Valley 1839 FC women’s soccer team on the board with a Tessa Salvestrin assist and Salvestrin added the second goal Saturday afternoon, but the San Francisco Nighthawks had already scored five goals.

The visitors prevailed 6-2 for their first win in the Pac North Conference of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, improving to 1-2. Napa Valley fell to 0-2 after another home loss at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, where Salvestrin dominated as a high school player before having an impressive debut season of NCAA Division I soccer at Saint Mary’s College last fall.

“I think we could have done a better job, honestly, in limiting some of those opportunities that cost us,” 1839 FC head coach Ben Solomon said. “Everything fell nicely for them today, so they kinda got a rub of the green. There were plenty of chances for us, three or four goal-line clearances, but the ball wasn’t falling kindly for us today.

“This is our second game and as a team we’ve probably had only four practices, so that’s hurting us at the moment. So we hope we stay after a couple of weeks we find our rhythm. Today there were phases where we did really well. We kept them at bay, but it’s a matter of being able to finish our chances and making sure we can create cleaner chances than we did today. If we managed to do that, I think we have a solid foundation here to see success. It’s such a short, quick season, it’s really hard to find that flow.

Corbett was particularly impressed with the play of center forward Olivia Jessee.

“Olivia, who started on the bench, really gave us an opportunity to play the ball in to our (attacking forward) and she did that role exceptionally well. She allowed us to progress through the field successfully.”

Jessee, a 2021 graduate of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, led Pacific Union College in one of its most successful seasons in years with 13 goals last fall. She said she’s looking to transfer to another college this summer but that it “has yet to be determined” which one that will be.

She played in the last 15 minutes of this game.

“I really tried to focus on my hold-up play — hold up the girls, be strong, be physical, be confident, and flip the ball in to my wingers, Ellieana (Vazquez) and Kim (Garcia). It worked a couple of times. They had some big girls out there, so I wanted to be physical and I thought I did that. Then Tessa came through in the clutch with a cross to Hunter. Hunter scored and we got a bit of momentum. I thought we played OK. We did get tired, and that’s when they scored most of their goals.

“We’ve always got next game. We have to work on our passes a little more. Our defense was amazing. Blythe (Obar, defender) is an engine; she keeps going. Erin (Brown, midfielder), our captain, is such a good, positive woman and she doesn’t let us hang our heads down low.”

Napa Valley — which is on the road for its next four games before finishing the season with three straight at home — visits San Ramon FC at 7 p.m. next Saturday, June 10, at Tiffany Roberts Soccer Field. San Ramon FC (0-0) opens its season against the visiting Diablo Valley Wolves at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“I can’t wait for our next game, which I definitely hope we win. I think we will,” Jessee added. “Two losses isn’t the start we were looking for, but with a little more practice we’ll come back. Our players are good, Ben is an amazing coach. He knows how to coach us up.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

