Women's Tennis: St. Helena's Zamarripa twins help Texas win NCAA title, go pro

ST. HELENA — After Maribella and Allura Zamarripa helped the University of Texas repeat as NCAA national champions, it wasn’t long during the trip back to St. Helena that talk turned to the twins’ ultimate goal.

“We just decided, as we left Texas, that we’re going to go pro,” Maribella said after hitting balls with her twin sister at Crane Park on Wednesday. “Today we announced to our (Texas) coaches that we were not coming back.”

The Longhorns won the final over Oklahoma, 4-1, on May 22 in the middle of the May 19-28 tournament hosted by Illinois in the Champaign area. Allura won 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 5 singles and Maribella teamed with No. 3 singles player Sabina Zeynalova on a 6-2 victory at No. 5 doubles.

Texas avenged two losses this year to the Sooners, 4-1 in a nonconference match and 4-3 in a Big 12 Conference bout. The Longhorns finished 26-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12.

Allura was 11-3 in singles and Bella was 6-5 this season. Their father and coach, Dave Zamarripa, said in 2019 that Allura has a bit more success in part because she’s one of the game’s rare left-handers.

Allura was 13-5 in doubles, playing with three different partners during the season. She was 11-3 with No. 1 singles player Peyton Stearns, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Player of the Year who has also decided to turn pro.

Bella went 6-7 while playing with five different partners, including Allura.

Going into their sophomore year of home-school high school, the twins had won three International Tennis Federation $15,000 events in 12 months — two in Florida and one in Bogota, Colombia. That helped them get invited to play Junior Girls doubles at the 2019 U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. They lost their opening match at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, 7-5, 5-7, (10-2) to players from Taipei and Thailand.

Over the next year, they visited Texas, UCLA and USC and were also in contact with Pepperdine, Stanford, Duke and Princeton.

“By early senior year we had already committed to Texas. They won the NCAA title, so they were the best in the country. That definitely helped us decide,” Allura said. “But we saw the opportunity, that they had a ton of resources they could help us with to get better. That’s the main reason we chose Texas.”

It was refreshing to be on a campus after four years of home-schooling.

“There was a lot more physical activity than, I think, most kids get,” Allura said of her senior year. “We had to get up early every day, work out for an hour or an hour and a half, do some school online, do a two-hour workout, and probably fitness. That was pretty much every day of our senior year. We traveled a bit for tournaments and we were just on the road, so busy.

“We were home-schooled since we were freshmen, so it was nothing new to us. It’s like an academy. You have like five classes that you take, some on Zoom, and you got assignments a week ahead of tlme so you could get ahead or be very far behind. We did miss going to maybe prom or homecoming dances. But we were committed to it. We loved it.”

Maribella said they enjoyed their year in Austin. It’s the only place they’ve lived other than St. Helena and Hawaii, where they were born before Dave and Mitzi Zamarripa moved their daughters to the Napa Valley.

“It was very different,” Maribella said of the Texas capital. “We grew up in St. Helena, so it’s very different uprooting and moving to a different city. Everything is very homey there, though, I’d say. When we got there, we were able to settle in very quickly. It’s a different environment, different people, but it was great. We each did very well. We were able to clinch a couple of doubles points multiple times.”

But they were ready to be professionals after just one year of college.

Now the Zamarripas are moving to Florida.

“The twins accomplished what their goal was at Texas, and that was to help win an NCAA title,” Dave Zamarripa said. “They now want to do the tour full-time and see how far they can go. We will as a family relocate to Florida so they can train with other pros and be closer to more professional events on the East Coast and in Europe and South America.”

Their first ITF events will be a $25,000 tournament June 13 in Sumter, S.C., a $25,000 one June 20 in Wichita, Kansas, and a $100,000 tourney June 27 in Charleston, S.C.

“I’m going to miss St. Helena,” said Maribella. “I love this town.”

Added Allura, “I grew up here, played on these courts for 10 years maybe. It’s sad that we’re moving out of St. Helena. But we have family and friends here, so we’ll always come back.”

They will be back in mid-September for two $60,000 tournaments — in Berkeley and Templeton, near San Luis Obispo — as well as some exhibitions and a fundraising event.

“Going pro was the main goal even before college. We’ve been going to tournaments a very long time now and it’s just very exciting to make that transition now,” Maribella said. “It’s so much travel. We’re on the road constantly. We only come back basically when there’s an offseason, which there isn’t, You just come back whenever you decide you need a break from tournaments and you go back on the road when you’re ready.”

Their goal for now is to make it into the U.S. Open as adults. In the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings, Allura was No. 10 in doubles and No. 124 in singles.

“We obviously need to do well during the summer. We just need to keep working hard,” Maribella said. “As of right now, we’re going to start with the doubles route because we have a higher ranking in doubles than we do singles. So we’re going to continue to prosper in both, but as of right now the focus is doubles. Doubles players can be announced on a whim. I could be playing with some random girl next week who I’ve never played with, just someone I’ve seen around. But I think it gives us a very big advantage that we’ve played together all our lives and know what we’re doing on court together. Just being synchronous.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.