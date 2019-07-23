Napa Valley Cricket Club held its eighth annual Napa Valley World Series of Cricket exhibition match Saturday on the Midway Green at Napa Valley Expo.
The match, between two teams made up of members of the club based on their country of birth, attracted a large crowd over the course of the day. The hard-fought match saw the “Rest of the World” (ROW) team overcome the Australia & America (AA) team with strong performances with both ball and bat.
Rest of the World’s captain, New Zealand-born Bernie Peacock, won the toss and asked the AA team to bat first. The toss was performed by Stone Brewing’s Master Brewer, Steve Gonzalez, who recently teamed up with NVCC sponsor John Fearless to brew a special collaborative beer to celebrate the World Series match. Dubbed “The Wicket Keeper” the beer was debuted at the exhibition.
Australia & America captain Brendan Helme was happy to bat first and sent out an opening pair of left-handed batsmen, Australian Phil Bourke and American Jamie Johnson, in hopes of seeing off the ROW opening bowlers.
Unfortunately, both fell in the fourth over to the bowling of Peacock, with Bourke LBW (leg-before-wicket) and Johnson caught by Harjit Singh, for the first of Peacock’s four wickets on the day. Club president Rob Bolch arrived in the middle and steadied the ship. His innings was to be the bedrock of the AA team’s batting effort, as he went on to score 50 runs not out off 97 balls.
Partners came and went for Bolch with the exception of Abhijit ‘Doc’ Adhye, who stuck around to score 20 runs off 35 balls and with Bolch amassing 65 runs for the eighth wicket. Their efforts dragged the AA team to a defendable 145 runs off their 35 overs, having at one stage been 53 for 6.
A fine display of fielding from the ROW team in the early part of the AA innings was sullied by at least five dropped catches in the latter part of the AA innings, with Bolch riding his luck a number of times.
After the mid-innings break, with lunch provided by club sponsor NapaSport and the first of three instant cellar drawings, Suk Singh and Moe Maqsood strode to the middle to open the chase for the ROW team.
Singh was to anchor the ROW innings and, after the early departure of Maqsood, was joined by Avinash Tuta. The pair added 90 for the second wicket, with Singh using all of the shots in his armory to dispatch the AA bowlers to all corners of the Expo ground. Tuta was dismissed LBW in the 17th over by Tim Irwin, and from there a mini collapse of sorts happened.
While Singh ended up with 65 off 57, which included five sixes, the rest of the ROW middle order failed to fire. Abhijay Aggarwal (5 off 7), Sorabh Das (0 off 2), Karan Grewal (4 off 7), Sanjeev Joshua (0 off 10), Harjit Singh (8 off 9), Vinay Madavan (2 off 11) all fell for the addition of only 23 runs. Peacock had kept back Jeff Keene, usually an opening batsman. With plenty of overs to spare, Keene did his thing by notching up 13 runs off 23 balls to bring it home for the ROW team.
Helme bowled strongly and was the pick of the AA offense with his off-break spin bowling bagging three wickets, but even he couldn’t stop the ROW team from winning the match with 4.4 overs to spare.
The win for the ROW team means the annual contest is now all square with four wins each.
Afterward, the “Man of the Match” awards were presented to Singh for the Rest of the World team, and Bolch for the Australia & America team.
“It was a great day out for the cricket club today,” said NVCC vice president Andrew Healy. “It’s our third year playing the World Series here at the Expo, and the setting on the Midway Green is perfect for a great day’s cricket. It was a hard-fought match, as it is every year, and it looked for a few brief moments that the AA team was going to do the impossible. It created a gripping finale to a great match and we hope the crowd, many of whom were at their first ever cricket match, enjoyed the event.”
The Napa Valley Cricket Club next travels to Larkspur’s Piper Park on Aug. 3 to take on the Marin Socials in the second game of this year’s three-match series. The match begins at 11 a.m.
The NVCC thanks sponsors 19 Crimes Wine, Bill Wagner Realtor, Balanced Business Group, Caliber Home Loans, Crown Hill Stone Supply, John Fearless, NapaSport Steakhouse, St. Helena Optometry, Seguin Moreau, Stone Brewing Napa, vinoEZ, AZMERA Consulting, Blue Jean Black Design, Napa Gourmet Foods, and 3 rock marketing.
The club is a 501©4 IRS designated nonprofit with the purpose of establishing and running an amateur cricket club in the Napa Valley to further the social enjoyment and development of cricket and associated events within the area. Formed in 2012 and now in its eighth season, the Napa Valley Cricket Club welcomes adult players of all skill levels. For more information, visit napacricket.com or visit bit.ly/2rhznva for the video series, “How to Play Cricket.”