Youth Athletics: St. John's Lutheran Tri returns

St. John's Lutheran School in Napa on May 21 held its ninth triathlon, one that would have been the 10th annual had last year’s event not been canceled because of the pandemic.
The triathlon was a tremendous accomplishment for the school's 65 students in grades 6-8, especially the sixth- and seventh-graders who participated for the first time because they didn’t have a meet last year.
The event included a 300-yard swim at HealthQuest Fitness Center, followed by a five-mile bike ride that ended at the school, and and a two-mile run around the St. John’s track.
The winner in the boys' division was eighth-grader Jack Shea. The winner in the girls' division was eighth-grader Paige Helms.
The event’s purpose is to help students appreciate the importance of participation as well as to foster self-confidence and a sense of accomplishment.
