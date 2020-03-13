Youth Baseball: Messenger pitches perfect game, strikes out 16 in Vasser's Major Division win

Napa Little League baseball player Griffin Messenger pitched a perfect game with 16 strikeouts for Jimmy Vasser Toyota in an 8-0 win over Fire in the 11- and 12-year-old Major Division on Thursday.
“Griffin was hoping for his first home run this season, so this came as a super pleasant surprise,” said his mother, Dianna Messenger.
A perfect game is when a pitcher allows no base runners or solo home runs, and Major Division games are a regulation six innings with 18 outs. The closest Messenger had had come to even a no-hitter was last year when he faced only 19 batters, allowing 1 run on 1 walk, 4 hits and 9 strikeouts.
“He was throwing gas, 74 miles per hour – the equivalent of 98 mph in the pros,” noted NLL Co-President Brad Chambers.
The same night, however, the NLL board of directors announced on its Facebook page that to help curb the community spread of the COVID-19 virus it “has taken the advice handed down by Little League International and postponed all practices and games until April 6 … This postponement is expected to be temporary and we fully anticipate kicking off the remainder of our season as soon as possible.”
It made for a bittersweet night for the Messengers.
“We are all super excited here tonight, but bummed we have to take a month’s break,” Dianna Messenger said, adding that their daughter Emery’s Justin-Siena track and field season was also put on hiatus. “I don’t know what they will do with all this free time.”
12 & Under Baseball
Nationals win tournament
The Napa Valley Nationals won the March Madness Tournament at Mather Field in Rancho Cordova last weekend, going 2-1-1.
Last Saturday, Napa Valley opened with an 11-11 tie against Vacaville Bulldogs Black and fell 7-4 to the Woodland Lobos. On Sunday, the Nationals won 11-3 over the California Astros to get into the championship game, where they blanked the Folsom Dirtbags 8-0.
Against Vacaville, Collin Taylor, Teddy Eichner and Braeden Butler each collected two hits and Bo Lode had a home run.
In the second game, Riley Marek and Sam Mautner drove in two of the Nationals’ three runs during a sixth-inning rally, and Butler went 2 for 3 for the game. Travis Larsen started on the mound and surrendered 2 runs on 3 hits over 2 innings, striking out 4 and walking zero. John Bullock and Blake Porter entered the game as relief, throwing two innings apiece.
On Sunday against the Astros, a Bullock RBI single put Napa Valley on the board in the first inning, and the Nationals added four more in the second behind RBIs from Kayen West and Lode. For the game, Porter went 3 for 4 with a fifth-inning homer and Bullock added 2 hits. Mautner was the winning pitcher, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and striking out 4. Marek threw 1 1/3 innings in relief.
In the championship game, Collin Taylor started and earned the victory on the mound. In 3 innings, he allowed 2 hits and no walks and struck out one. Larsen threw one inning in relief. Napa Valley got on the board in the first on a Butler RBI groundout. A three-run fourth was highlighted by a single from West, who was 2 for 2 in the game, and a Marek home run.
The Nationals thank sponsors Javco Windows, Black Stallion Winery, Annie the Baker and Stork’s Garage for their support during the season.
Napa Valley was scheduled to host a 680 Diablo League doubleheader this Saturday against the Pleasant Hill Hawks at Nationals Field behind Silverado Middle School. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, the league has postponed further games until after the weekend of April 4-5.