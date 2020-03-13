Youth Baseball: Messenger pitches perfect game, strikes out 16 in Vasser's Major Division win

Napa Little League baseball player Griffin Messenger pitched a perfect game with 16 strikeouts for Jimmy Vasser Toyota in an 8-0 win over Fire in the 11- and 12-year-old Major Division on Thursday.

“Griffin was hoping for his first home run this season, so this came as a super pleasant surprise,” said his mother, Dianna Messenger.

A perfect game is when a pitcher allows no base runners or solo home runs, and Major Division games are a regulation six innings with 18 outs. The closest Messenger had had come to even a no-hitter was last year when he faced only 19 batters, allowing 1 run on 1 walk, 4 hits and 9 strikeouts.

“He was throwing gas, 74 miles per hour – the equivalent of 98 mph in the pros,” noted NLL Co-President Brad Chambers.

The same night, however, the NLL board of directors announced on its Facebook page that to help curb the community spread of the COVID-19 virus it “has taken the advice handed down by Little League International and postponed all practices and games until April 6 … This postponement is expected to be temporary and we fully anticipate kicking off the remainder of our season as soon as possible.”

It made for a bittersweet night for the Messengers.