Youth Baseball: Napa Little League holds Opening Day

Napa Little League opened its 38th season at Garfield Park on Saturday morning for the more than 700 boys and girls playing T-Ball on up to the Majors divisions and the Juniors program based at Kennedy Park.

The Vintage High School choirs sang the National Anthem with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard for the Nations Colors.

Silva Plumbing player Rory Schmitz led the teams in the Little League Pledge.

“Rory is one of our standout athletes, and all of our younger boys and girls should follow in his footsteps,” said 2022 co-president Brian Eliason. “He’s a great young man and has a bright future ahead of him.”

Sheriff’s team manager and league board member Osvaldo “Oz” Mata gave the invocation before introducing Brad Chambers, who threw out the ceremonial First Pitch to his son, player Riley Chambers.

“Brad Chambers has been with Napa Little League the last six years and will be moving out of state at the end of the year. He has been player agent, worked on field maintenance, and served two years as president,” Eliason said. “He has done many things at Garfield that we will all never forget and be grateful for.

"He led the way in getting the new scoreboards and bullpens, along with replacing the infields on all of our fields a few times since he has been part of the league. He also is a head coach and field coordinator while serving our community as a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Department. Napa Little League has been so lucky to have someone like Brad, and his family — his wife Amanda, daughter Avery, and sons Colby and Riley — to share him with us.”

More than 130 managers, head coaches and assistant coaches volunteer countless hours, Eliason said, while umpire-in-chief Rich Mattson has been with the league for more than 35 years as a volunteer umpire and board member.

“All the time, sweat and hard work our board members put in continue to make this league the best,” Eliason said. “Our league would be nothing without everyone doing their part.”

“Lilli (Herbert, fellow co-president) and myself are very thankful and grateful for everything we have at Garfield Park. It’s a magical place. We have a lot of great people on the board that spend a lot of time and hard work to make us a great team.”

Rounding out the board are vice president Devyne Binstock, treasurer Gui Goodreau, registrar Jason Ruiz, secretary Tanner Bushby, National League player agent Jeff Parker, American League player agent Sebastian Marlowe, facility coordinator Eric Koford, sponsorships coordinator Adrianne Koford, scheduler Julie Hickman and safety officer Bob Becker.

The board also includes volunteer coordinator Karina Berge, coaching coordinator Sam Herbert, equipment manager Christian McGee, assistant equipment manager Francisco Arroyo, Juniors commissioner Kim Woodhams, Minor B commissioner Seth Carrico, Rookies commissioner Ed Beaver, T-Ball commissioner Nick Hickman, Fall Ball coordinator Brad Akkerman, concessions coordinator Christina Hallgren, as well as Brad Peterson, Matt Hallgren and Ryan Brennan.

Team sponsors are Silverado Dental, Mechanics Bank, DKB Electric and Bell Products in the Junior Division, and Benchmark Construction, Rasmusen Painting, Vasser Chevrolet/Toyota, Central City Barber Shop, Police, Silva Plumbing, Melinda Adams State Farm, Keller Realty, Fire and Sheriffs in the Major Division.

Also sponsoring teams are Wyman Realty, Dubs Sports, PT Edge, Creations by You, Beau Wine Tours, Ranch Market, Housley Napa Valley, Napa Valley Optometric Group, Mark Coleman State Farm and Del Sur Mortgage in the Minor A Division, and Shanahan Orthodontics, Carpet One, Wine Valley Insurance, Hello Ortho, Decius Construction, John Garaventa Real Estate, Napa Valley Orthodontics, Long Electric, Wright Contracting and Cooke Orthodontics in the Minor B Division.

Sponsors also include Heritage Eats, Pridmore Construction, Classic Photography, Chaz Kuhn Electric, Manfred and Hunt, Strong and Hayden, Infinity Bottling, Surcos Wines, Napa Pediatric Dentistry and Fazerrati’s Pizza in the Rookie Division; and Hernandez Masonry, J Chrisp Law, Binstock Enterprises, The Coliseum, Paint Pros Napa Valley, Hop Creek, Rotary Club, DP&F Law, Brewed, Moose Lodge Napa, Papa Joe’s and Align Financial in the T-Ball Division.

