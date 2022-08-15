Youth Baseball: Napa pitcher Zuehlsdorff, 13, clocked at 82 mph

Connor “Goose” Zuehlsdorff, who rolled up 155 strikeouts in 58 innings in his last season as a Napa Little League pitcher last year, is even less hittable at age 13.

After playing for the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 13-and-under team this summer, he had his fastball clocked at 78-82 miles per hour and curve ball at 63-68 mph at the second annual Northern California Prospect Showcase at Lovotti Baseball Complex’s Billy Herbert Field in Stockton on Aug. 6.

"Zuehlsdorff was an impressive force over two days of action," Perfect Game's report read. "He opened eyes with a lively fastball up to 82 mph and mixed tempos with some feel to spin a subtle breaker. Lean frame that can really project going forward. Ease to the delivery with more in the tank."

When you add 10½ feet to the distance from the pitcher's rubber to the plate, velocity doesn't usually go up by 12 mph, but Zuehlsdorff's did.

“We thought the days of excellence were over with the shift to 60 feet, 6 inches,” his father, Marck Zuehlsdorff, said of the pitching distance in the 13U age division, “because from 46 feet (in Little League’s Major Division), kids couldn’t see the pitch at 70 mph.”

Knowing this, Connor Zuehlsdorff worked with Eric Koford, who coaches the Napa Little League Majors team Police, to “leverage weighted balls and stretching bands to increase speed,” his father said. “Somehow it wasn’t until we attended the Perfect Game scouting showcase that we had any idea how special Connor was nationally."

Marck Zuehlsdorff said the 82 mph fastball “places Goose in the 99.39 percentile of college prospects age 13 scouted.

“In the past week, colleges and national travel baseball teams have reached out, making his first week at school a crazy time.”

Connor Zuehlsdorff is now volunteering for Koford with his Napa Little League team to “give back to the next generation of ball players,” his father said.

Zuehlsdorff’s Perfect Game scouting report refers to him as a right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2027 who is a “strike thrower coming out of a 3/4 slot,” referring to his release point being at a 45-degree angle. It also says his curve has “slurvy action,” meaning it has the velocity of a slider.

“Has more room to add,” the report continues. “Keep an eye on this one.”

Zuehlsdorff will play for for the WOW Factor 14U National Team in the fourth annual WWBA 14U World Championship at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Roger Dean Complex in Jupiter, Fla.

"We have been so blessed to be surrounded by such outstanding volunteers with Napa Little League, Justin-Siena, Sheriff's Activities League and Napa Valley Baseball Club," Marck Zuehlsdorff said. "It's really an extended family where Connor has been taught how to be a young man and baseball player. We feel so fortunate."

