Youth Baseball: Napa Valley Nationals finish 29-14-1, third in league

Napa Valley had 12 hits, with Butler going 3 for 4 and West and Marek added two hits apiece. Bullock had six chances as the Nationals were flawless on defense.

In Game 2 the first day, the Nationals snagged a late lead and defeated the Alameda Warriors 18-10. The game was tied 10-10 going into the bottom of the fourth, when Diego Hernandez-Segura singled in a run.

Douglas led Napa Valley on the mound, yielding six runs on six hits over three innings and striking out four. Larsen threw an out of the bullpen. Porter, Bullock and Butler each had three hits and Lode, West and Carmichael had two apiece to lead the winners’ 18-hit attack.

On the second day, the Nationals rallied for four runs in the seventh inning after giving up eight in the fifth and fell 9-7 to the Marin Bombers-Sabatella.

Carmichael pitched the first four innings and allowed seven hits while striking out five. Bullock threw the last three frames. Napa Valley’s 14 hits included three by Larsen and two each by Taylor and Bullock.

Their final tournament, held July 23-25 in North Lake Tahoe, saw Butler go 4 for 4 and Bullock add a double, two singles and four RBIs in a 16-1 rout of Hit Club-Orange in Game 1. Napa Valley scored seven in the third, led by singles from Lode, West and Porter and Bullock’s double.