Youth Baseball: Napa Valley Nationals finish 29-14-1, third in league

The Napa Valley Nationals, an elite 13-and-under travel baseball team, finished 29-14-1 overall and third in the Petaluma Athletic Edge League this summer.
The Nationals went 4-0 in a July 10-11 tournament at Mistlin Sports Park in Ripon.
In a 13-0 win over Show Cali the first day, Andrew Douglas pitched the first three innings and allowed one hit while striking out seven for the win. Travis Larsen threw two innings in relief.
Napa Valley tallied six runs in the fifth inning as Riley Marek, Sam Mautner, Blake Porter, Braeden Butler and Larsen had RBIs. The Nationals racked up 12 hits, led by Kayen West with three and John Bullock, Porter and Butler two apiece. Napa Valley didn't commit any errors, Bullock leading the way with 10 chances, while Marek had two stolen bases.
Napa Valley also defeated Foundry Baseball, 5-3, on the first day. Butler pitched one-hit ball in the first three innings, allowing no runs and one walk while striking out five. Bullock threw three innings out of the bullpen.
The Nationals, after getting a run in the first inning, added three in the third behind singles from Sawyer Carmichael and Butler. Porter went 2 for 3 to lead Napa Valley Nationals in hits.
On elimination Sunday, Porter went 4 for 4 to lead the Nationals in a 15-1 win over Headfirst Gamers Cardinals. Porter singled in the first, second and third, and homered in the fourth.
Larsen singled in a run in the first and Napa Valley added five runs in the fourth, when Peter Trovitch and Porter knocked in runs. Carmichael pitched the first four innings, surrendering one run on one hit and striking out seven.
Along with Porter, Collin Taylor, Teddy Eichner, Larsen and West had multiple hits to lead the Nationals’ 18-hit barrage.
In the championship game, Marek and Butler each went 4 for 4 with a double as Napa Valley defeated the Orangevale Outlaws 15-6 on Sunday. The Nationals scored five runs in the second inning thanks to a Chase Padowan RBI walk and RBI singles by Porter and Butler.
Butler earned the victory on the mound after pitching the first three innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out one and walking one. Andrew Douglas, Larsen and Porter all put in work in relief.
Napa Valley had another 18-hit game, with Porter, West and Carmichael also collecting multiple hits. Marek made eight plays to lead the errorless defense.
The Nationals went 2-1 in a Suisun City tournament July 17-18.
They opened with a 19-1 rout of the Benicia Rebels, led by Butler’s double, two singles and five RBIs. Bullock had an RBI in the first inning, and Charlie Im’s sacrifice fly drove in Lode in the second. An 11-run fourth saw Butler and Bullock rip doubles and Bo Lode and Butler get singles. Butler allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out five and walking zero, to get the win. Cole Joy threw one inning in relief.
Napa Valley had 12 hits, with Butler going 3 for 4 and West and Marek added two hits apiece. Bullock had six chances as the Nationals were flawless on defense.
In Game 2 the first day, the Nationals snagged a late lead and defeated the Alameda Warriors 18-10. The game was tied 10-10 going into the bottom of the fourth, when Diego Hernandez-Segura singled in a run.
Douglas led Napa Valley on the mound, yielding six runs on six hits over three innings and striking out four. Larsen threw an out of the bullpen. Porter, Bullock and Butler each had three hits and Lode, West and Carmichael had two apiece to lead the winners’ 18-hit attack.
On the second day, the Nationals rallied for four runs in the seventh inning after giving up eight in the fifth and fell 9-7 to the Marin Bombers-Sabatella.
Carmichael pitched the first four innings and allowed seven hits while striking out five. Bullock threw the last three frames. Napa Valley’s 14 hits included three by Larsen and two each by Taylor and Bullock.
Their final tournament, held July 23-25 in North Lake Tahoe, saw Butler go 4 for 4 and Bullock add a double, two singles and four RBIs in a 16-1 rout of Hit Club-Orange in Game 1. Napa Valley scored seven in the third, led by singles from Lode, West and Porter and Bullock’s double.
Mautner pitched the first four frames for the win, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven and walking one. Napa Valley’s 17-hit game also saw Porter and Larsen collect multiple hits and West steal three bases.
In Game 2, Douglas threw a shutout to lead Napa Valley past Hit Club-Navy 8-0 in five innings. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out seven.
Lode and Porter each collected two hits of the Nationals’ eight hits, and Bullock led an errorless defense with seven chances.
Carmichael also threw a one-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over Downtown Baseball, striking out three.
Larsen went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in four runs. A seven-run third broke it open, as Marek and West had singles and Larsen his double. Lode led another errorless defense with eight chances.
Napa Valley beat Downtown Baseball 8-3 in the championship game, breaking it open with a four-run sixth. Butler lasted seven innings on the mound, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out eight. Napa Valley had 10 hits, with Butler, Taylor and Porter notching two apiece.
The Nationals are coached by manager Steve Porter and coaches Kelly Lode, Scott Carmichael and Andrew Hall.
