In an entertaining scrimmage in which both teams showed marked improvement, the Napa Valley Baseball Club 19’s broke open a one-run game with four runs in top of the eighth inning on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Napa Valley Crushers at Justin-Siena on Friday.
Combined with the previous week’s 15-5 win over the Crushers in Yountville, and a 4-2 win over a Fairfield side earlier in the week, NVBC moved to 3-0 in practice games while the Crushers dropped to 0-2.
“We faced some decent pitching today, but we took advantage of our opportunities when we got runners on,” observed Jim Campbell, assistant coach for the winners. “This team has some solid players on it and we’re jelling really well as a team.”
Sam Coltrin led NVBC at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a pair of two-run doubles and four RBIs.
“I’ve been focusing on my hitting lately and it’s working,” said the St. Helena High School senior-to-be. “I was just trying to relax up there.”
Coltrin was also effective on the mound in his one inning of work, dismissing the Crushers on just six pitches – one with a three-pitch strikeout.
“Sam has thrown five innings of shutout ball for us so far,” Campbell noted. “He was great on the mound today as well as great at the plate.”
Crushers head coach Mike Dozler was optimistic with what he observed from his Joe DiMaggio League squad.
“For the most part, we did a really good job today,” he said. “We pitched a lot better, but right now it’s definitely not a finished product.”
Dozler said he had three more cuts to get his roster down to 21 players.
“That’s the worst part of my job,” he said. “We’re really young, but we’ll get there.”
Both teams substituted liberally, and each used a different pitcher every inning.
Dylan Foster picked up the win for NVBC in relief of Dylan Rody, while Dylan Snider took the loss for the Crushers.
The Crushers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to two-out singles by Connor Ross and Zach Daniels and an RBI double from Caleb Loewen.
The NVBC 19’s put a three-spot on the board to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the second thanks primarily to Coltrin, who doubled in Foster and Charlie Seitz with two outs. Coltrin later scored the third run on a wild pitch, giving the winners a lead they would not relinquish.
The Crushers cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third when Daniels’ sacrifice fly to right field allowed Daniel Jacinto to score after he had walked.
Coltrin stretched the NVBC lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth after he singled, stole second, and came in to score on a wild throw on another steal attempt.
But the Crushers would not go away. In the bottom of the seventh, they again closed to within a run after Riley Carlos singled, stole second, reached third on a fielder’s choice, and crossed the plate after a wild pitch to trim the NVBC lead to 4-3.
But NVBC put the game away with a four-run rally in the top of the eighth that Foster led off by crushing a fastball from Ross high over the wall in right center. Coltrin later hit his second two-run double, driving in Seitz and Luke Leachman. A wild pitch eventually brought Coltrin across the plate with the final run of the inning and game.
Foster barely missed on a grand slam in the top of the ninth when he sent another high drive to the wall in right field with the bases loaded.
Campbell thought his pitchers did a good job competing and for the most part threw really well.
“I really liked what I saw from Jake Whipple today, and Nick Schuttish also threw the ball really well,” he said. “We had some guys do really well at hitting spots today while working on their secondary pitches.”
Dozler was pleased to see his team cut its losing margin in half against NVBC in a week’s time.
“That’s a really good club over there,” he said. “We were facing some of the top players in town today.” Davide Miggoto added two singles and Jayge Campbell doubled for NVBC.
The Napa Valley Baseball Club was to play a three-game set against the visiting Humboldt Eagles this weekend, a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday, at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman field in Yountville.