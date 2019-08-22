American Canyon resident Mason Gaskins helped the American Canyon/North Bay Rebels 14-and-under baseball team win the All World “Gold Glove” tournament Sacramento at Mather Sports Park on Aug. 10 and 11.
The Rebels – a competitive travel baseball team based out of American Canyon, with players from American Canyon, Benicia, Fairfield and Vallejo – went 4-1 for the weekend and beat CA Prospects Team Rawlings of Sacramento in the championship game, 8-5.
On Aug 17-18, the team competed in the TPR “Dog Days of Summer” Tournament at Big League Field of Dreams in Manteca and took third place. The Rebels went 3-1 for the weekend and lost in their semifinal game to Pro Elite Baseball of Lodi.
Since July, the Rebels team has gone 13-3 in four tournaments.
Bicycle Motocross
Napa Valley Pull competes in national
Napa Valley Pull BMX recently competed in the Summer National in Santa Clara at the PAL BMX track.
“It was nice having a national in our backyard,” Pull rider-coach Neil Evans said.
Napa Valley Pull placed first as a team that Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s always a great feeling to win both days, especially at a national,” Evans said.
Jasper Lowell was Pull’s standout rider. He notched his 20th win as an intermediate on Saturday, which which moved him up to the expert class.
“Such a great accomplishment,” Evans said. “It’s going to be a challenging class, but Jasper is motivated to prove himself.”