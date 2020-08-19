Youth Baseball: St. Helena Little League receives safety award from Little League International

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena Little League received an award from Little League International, the sport’s governing body, on Monday for the league’s safety plan for the 2020 season.

Dubbed the ASAP Award, which stands for A Safety Awareness Program, the recognition is given to 10 teams, two from each of the five U.S. regions, each year whose safety plans go to “the next level to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all its members.”

St. Helena Little League was the first-place selection in the Western Region. Second-place was South Lake Tahoe Little League.

“We as a league are very proud of this award. It’s a tribute to Elaine Lund, she’s our safety officer and the one who put together our safety plan. So it’s a tribute to her and the safety agents that came before her because a lot of this stuff translates from year-to-year. So while Elaine is the one that compiled it and sent it off this year, the safety officers of the past all contributed to this.”

As part of being a first-place selection, SHLL receives a $500 prize. Additionally, two representatives from the league will be invited to attend the Little League World Series next year for an award ceremony. Out of the five first-place finishers, one will be selected to receive a brand new lighting system for their field.

